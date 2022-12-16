ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southport, NC

foxwilmington.com

Pedestrian passes away after late-night traffic accident on Carolina Beach Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a pedestrian passed away following a late-night traffic accident on the 3800 block of Carolina Beach Road. Per the announcement, the incident occurred at around 10:51 p.m. on Dec. 20. According to authorities, the pedestrian was attempting to...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Crews respond to fire at home in Elizabethtown area

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) – Crews responded to a structure fire in the Elizabethtown area at around 6:08 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Per the report, the Elizabethtown Fire Department, along with the Bladenboro Fire Department, Dublin Fire Department, Clarkton Fire Department and Bladen County EMS responded to the scene, located off of N.C. 242 S.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
foxwilmington.com

Wilmington church to provide Christmas Eve meals to people in need

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Pine Valley Methodist Church plans to serve thousands of meals to the community on Christmas Eve this year. Per a church release, prepared meals will be served starting at 8:30 a.m. at the church. They plan to serve dinner there at 6 p.m. as well.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Stores closing early, some staying open for Christmas holiday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Need to do some last minute shopping? You may want to make sure the store will be open when you get there. Every Walmart in southeastern North Carolina will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The Target on 4711 New...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Brother remembers Brunswick County man killed in hit-and-run

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – This holiday season has a touch of sadness for James David Whaley’s family after he was hit and killed on Old Ocean Highway nearly a month ago. Daniel Whaley has plenty of pictures and memories of his brother David. “I remember growing up,...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Wilmington police investigating armed robbery

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department is investigating an armed robbery. According to a WPD spokesperson, officers responded to the Han-Dee Hugo’s located at 1746 Carolina Beach Road “in reference to an armed robbery of a business” on Dec. 19 at 11:53 p.m. Officials...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Driver dies after medical emergency and crash; Leland police investigating

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – Leland police suspect that a medical emergency caused a woman die after she crashed her car on Tuesday, Dec. 20. “Just before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, Leland officers and other emergency crews responded to the area of U.S. 17 South near Collins Way for a report that a vehicle left the roadway and came to a stop in a nearby field. A passerby observed the vehicle and called 911 after discovering an elderly female unresponsive behind the wheel,” said the Leland PD in a release.
LELAND, NC
foxwilmington.com

Man in custody after attempted breaking and entering in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Wilmington Police Department has arrested 36-year-old Nicholas Brown after responding to a breaking and entering alarm at S. 2nd Street Wednesday on Dec. 21 around 1:35 a.m. According to a press release, officers saw Brown in the parking lot of a business that suffered damage....
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Clarkton man arrested on drug charges and held under $105,000 bond

CLARKTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 43-year-old James Alvin Ratliff of Clarkton in connection to an investigation of the sale and delivery of controlled substances in the 100 block of North Clark Street. On Monday, Dec. 12, officials executed a search warrant in...
CLARKTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Bladen County Sheriff’s Office charges two with trafficking heroin

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of two Elizabethtown residents on drug trafficking-related charges. “Over the past several months, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous community complaints alleging the sale and delivery of controlled substances in the 2000 block of Hwy 701 North in the Elizabethtown area of Bladen County,” said the BCSO in a release.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC

