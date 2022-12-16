Read full article on original website
Pedestrian passes away after late-night traffic accident on Carolina Beach Road
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a pedestrian passed away following a late-night traffic accident on the 3800 block of Carolina Beach Road. Per the announcement, the incident occurred at around 10:51 p.m. on Dec. 20. According to authorities, the pedestrian was attempting to...
Crews respond to fire at home in Elizabethtown area
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) – Crews responded to a structure fire in the Elizabethtown area at around 6:08 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Per the report, the Elizabethtown Fire Department, along with the Bladenboro Fire Department, Dublin Fire Department, Clarkton Fire Department and Bladen County EMS responded to the scene, located off of N.C. 242 S.
Wilmington church to provide Christmas Eve meals to people in need
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Pine Valley Methodist Church plans to serve thousands of meals to the community on Christmas Eve this year. Per a church release, prepared meals will be served starting at 8:30 a.m. at the church. They plan to serve dinner there at 6 p.m. as well.
Wilmington was home to ‘World’s Largest Living Christmas Tree’ for more than 80 years
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Christmas tree New York’s Rockefeller Plaza may be the world’s most famous — but did you know the unofficial “World’s Largest Living Christmas Tree” called Wilmington home?. At its peak, the live oak stood at 75 feet tall...
Shoulder closed following two-car collision on U.S. 17 near Town Creek
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that lanes are reopen following a vehicle crash on U.S. 17 near Town Creek. Previously, one lane of Ocean Hwy East was closed as a result of the incident. The crash occurred at around 7:38 a.m....
Family of man left beaten in ditch react to suspects’ house arrest
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) – As Demetreus Powell continues to recover from a brutal where he was left in a ditch for dead, two of his accused attackers will now spend Christmas on house arrest instead of behind bars. November 26 was a nightmare for Powell’s family after a friend...
Stores closing early, some staying open for Christmas holiday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Need to do some last minute shopping? You may want to make sure the store will be open when you get there. Every Walmart in southeastern North Carolina will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The Target on 4711 New...
Brother remembers Brunswick County man killed in hit-and-run
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – This holiday season has a touch of sadness for James David Whaley’s family after he was hit and killed on Old Ocean Highway nearly a month ago. Daniel Whaley has plenty of pictures and memories of his brother David. “I remember growing up,...
Wilmington police investigating armed robbery
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department is investigating an armed robbery. According to a WPD spokesperson, officers responded to the Han-Dee Hugo’s located at 1746 Carolina Beach Road “in reference to an armed robbery of a business” on Dec. 19 at 11:53 p.m. Officials...
Driver dies after medical emergency and crash; Leland police investigating
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – Leland police suspect that a medical emergency caused a woman die after she crashed her car on Tuesday, Dec. 20. “Just before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, Leland officers and other emergency crews responded to the area of U.S. 17 South near Collins Way for a report that a vehicle left the roadway and came to a stop in a nearby field. A passerby observed the vehicle and called 911 after discovering an elderly female unresponsive behind the wheel,” said the Leland PD in a release.
Officials offer tips to keep your home safe from freezing temperatures
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – As you get ready for a cold Christmas, the last thing you probably want to deal with this holiday season is broken pipes or plumbing. Cammie Bellamy with Cape Fear Public Utility Authority says when preparing your home for the cold, start on the outside.
Man in custody after attempted breaking and entering in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Wilmington Police Department has arrested 36-year-old Nicholas Brown after responding to a breaking and entering alarm at S. 2nd Street Wednesday on Dec. 21 around 1:35 a.m. According to a press release, officers saw Brown in the parking lot of a business that suffered damage....
Man arrested on human trafficking charges after investigation in Wilmington area
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an arrest has been made following an investigation into human trafficking in the Wilmington area. The Coastal Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force, comprised of law enforcement members from the FBI, NHCSO and Onslow County Sheriff’s...
Clarkton man arrested on drug charges and held under $105,000 bond
CLARKTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 43-year-old James Alvin Ratliff of Clarkton in connection to an investigation of the sale and delivery of controlled substances in the 100 block of North Clark Street. On Monday, Dec. 12, officials executed a search warrant in...
Bladen County Sheriff’s Office charges two with trafficking heroin
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of two Elizabethtown residents on drug trafficking-related charges. “Over the past several months, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous community complaints alleging the sale and delivery of controlled substances in the 2000 block of Hwy 701 North in the Elizabethtown area of Bladen County,” said the BCSO in a release.
Court of appeals partially rejects criminal appeal from man convicted of rape
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Court of Appeals partially rejected a criminal appeal made by a man convicted of rape in 2021, deciding he didn’t make a sufficient case to change the judgements from the jury verdict, but the trial court erred in sentencing him to a lifetime sex offender registration.
