LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – Leland police suspect that a medical emergency caused a woman die after she crashed her car on Tuesday, Dec. 20. “Just before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, Leland officers and other emergency crews responded to the area of U.S. 17 South near Collins Way for a report that a vehicle left the roadway and came to a stop in a nearby field. A passerby observed the vehicle and called 911 after discovering an elderly female unresponsive behind the wheel,” said the Leland PD in a release.

LELAND, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO