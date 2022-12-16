Read full article on original website
dallasexpress.com
TX HSFB State Championship Week Roundup
Twelve games over four days decided the 2022 Texas high school football state champions. Dallas County saw three teams take home titles in South Oak Cliff (5A Div. II), DeSoto (6A Div. II), and Duncanville (6A Div. I). But Aledo (5A Div. I), about 20 miles west of Fort Worth, and Gunter (3A Div. II), about 50 miles north of Dallas, also brought titles home for the DFW region.
travelawaits.com
7 Quaint Small Towns To Visit Near Dallas
As one of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States, there is no denying that Dallas–Fort Worth is a bustling community. When you need a break from all of the hustle and bustle of the city, it is nice to know that there are numerous quaint small towns to visit near Dallas. These small towns are big on charm, and they have just the right mix of tranquility and modern conveniences to give you the perfect break from the city.
Did you win? 2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in Dallas-Fort Worth
DALLAS (KDAF) — If winning is the name of the game, teams across Texas are getting it done as high school football winds down and the pressure of the College Football Playoff and end of the NFL regular season is at its peak for Dallas-Fort Worth’s Cowboys and Horned Frogs. But someone else in DFW is doing some winning thanks to the lottery.
dallasexpress.com
‘Human Jukebox’ Members Laid to Rest
Funerals have been held for Southern University’s ‘Human Jukebox Marching Band’ members killed in a car accident while traveling to North Texas. The three men were on their way home from Baton Rouge, Louisiana when the accident occurred. On December 6, Tyran Williams, 19, Broderick Moore, 19,...
Texas A&M student from Flower Mound remains missing
A Texas A&M student from Flower Mound who vanished Friday and is still missing. He was last seen at a convenience store in Caldwell, about 30 miles from College Station.
dallasexpress.com
Another California Company Moves to Texas
(The Center Square) – Boingo Wireless, a total connectivity provider of distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi and private networks, is building a new office in Frisco, with plans to relocate its corporate headquarters from Los Angeles to the rapidly expanding north Texas city, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday.
dallasexpress.com
Companies Continue Flocking to North Texas
In recent years, Dallas and the surrounding area have seen rapid economic expansion as new companies move to the city and surrounding areas. The most recent Dallas business plans include building a Goldman Sachs office tower and relocating the Caterpillar global headquarters. The office tower being established by Goldman Sachs...
dallasexpress.com
Broadnax’s Building Permit Backlog Year-End Recap | Part 1
Dallas’ Chief Building Official Andrew Espinoza took over the city’s Development Services Department (DSD) in the second quarter of 2022 only to inherit one of the most talked-about permit backlogs in the country. While other major metroplexes have experienced unique permit issues, Dallas’ slow transition to a new...
dallasexpress.com
Nonprofit Creates Template for South Dallas
A faith-based nonprofit has launched an “affordable housing formula” to tackle soaring home prices in North Texas. “Builders of Hope” is a Dallas-based nonprofit organization that seeks transformation throughout Dallas’ urban areas by providing: “affordable & workforce housing,” “financial & pre-homebuyer coaching,” “community engagement & advocacy,” and “strategic partnerships & initiatives.”
dallasexpress.com
Ring in the Christmas Spirit in Dallas
The countdown to Christmas is on. Before long, the season will be over, and the colorful Christmas lights will be taken down. Until then, Dallas offers countless events and activities to help celebrate the holidays. Visit Santa. Mr. Clause will be in town at Galleria Dallas’ Santaland until Christmas Eve....
Why the Big Country felt the fourth largest earthquake in Texas history
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The M5.4 earthquake sensed among the Big Country and surrounding areas has now been named the fourth largest earthquake in Texas history. At 5:35 p.m. on December 16, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 occurred 12.6 miles northwest of Midland. People as far El Paso, Dallas, and San Antonio felt […]
dallasexpress.com
Five Teens Shot at Dallas Convenience Store
Dallas Police are searching for a suspect who shot five people at a 7-Eleven Friday night. Officers responded to the shooting call that occurred just after 9 p.m., police said. The shooting happened near the intersection of John West Road and La Prada Drive. Officers found five minors wounded from...
dallasexpress.com
Nonprofit Funds Fair Park Playground
A $5 million donation for a new children’s playground at Fair Park has officially been secured by Fair Park First, a nonprofit which oversees park management. This playground is one of two planned for the 18-acre Community Park complex scheduled to break ground in Fair Park next year. Fair...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas First Responders Spread Christmas Cheer
Christmas came early for some children in Dallas this year as the Dallas Police Department (DPD) and Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) partnered with charitable organizations and Target to provide Christmas gifts to participants. More than 75 local children got the option to go Christmas shopping with DPD Chief Eddie Garcia, a...
Rain & snow mix possible Friday night in North Texas: Here’s what you need to know
It's going to no doubt be a cold end to the week in North Texas, with some possibility of snow mix Friday night, the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth shared its Thursday and Friday forecast along with a look at the weather for the holidays.
dallasexpress.com
Suspected Vagrant Allegedly Smashes Truck Windows
A man suspected of being a vagrant was arrested for smashing the windows of a Ford pickup truck in downtown Dallas this weekend. The incident occurred on Saturday, December 17 in front of the La Quinta Inn and Suites located at 302 South Houston Street — directly across the street from the Dallas County Courthouse, which can be clearly seen in the background of a video recording of the incident.
dallasexpress.com
Tollway Ramps to Close for 12-18 Months
More road-widening projects are underway. This time, the Dallas North Tollway (DNT) is under construction to alleviate traffic in Frisco. According to Community Impact, the three-year project by the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) will affect drivers by implementing lane realignments and ramp closures in the upcoming months. Traffic on...
dallasexpress.com
Freezing Temperatures to Return for Christmas
Freezing temperatures are returning to North Texas just in time for Christmas. The National Weather Service (NWS) predicted an arctic freeze would impact North Texas, bringing below-freezing temperatures, as previously reported by The Dallas Express. The NWS expects the arctic cold front to arrive between the morning and early afternoon...
Fort Worth Mexican eatery around since 1930s named best traditional restaurant in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to traditions, there aren’t many states out there that withhold them to such high standards as the Lone Star State does. As one of the most diverse states in the country, there are traditions beyond the state and even the U.S. that reside deep within Texas’ borders.
dallasexpress.com
Drug Offenses Drag Down District 2
City Councilman Jesse Moreno of District 2 has seen year-over-year increases in crime for August, September, October, and November, standing out among most of his colleagues who have not seen similar sustained hikes in their districts. As reported in The Dallas Express, Moreno was named Crime Boss of the Month...
