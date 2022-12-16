Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Right lane back open on I-41 northbound in Outagamie County
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports the crash on I-41 northbound in Outagamie County has been cleared. The right lane is now opened to motorists, and traffic seems to be moving steadily on I-41 at WIS 125, better known as College Avenue. The...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: WIS 441 northbound accident cleared, on-ramp reopened
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports that the crash on WIS 441 at the on-ramp from Calumet Street is cleared. All lanes are now open at this time. Third crash in Outagamie County closes right lane on WIS 441 northbound. MONDAY, 12/19/2022, 6:03 p.m.
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities find meth lab after executing search warrant in Appleton, one arrested
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is in custody after authorities in Outagamie County executed a search warrant and discovered a meth lab. In a release sent by the Appleton Police Department, on December 21, 2022, members of their SWAT Team, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation Joint Tactical Team (DCI JTT), and the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group (LWAM) executed a search warrant on the 3000 block of South Chain Drive at around 11:00 a.m.
WBAY Green Bay
Neenah apartment fire sparked by heater plugged into extension cord
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters say improper use of extension cords with a heating device sparked an apartment fire early Wednesday. At about 2:35 a.m., firefighters were called to a two-story apartment building at 1316 Honeysuckle Lane. The first engine arrived to find heavy smoke in the building. They used a ladder to rescue a person from the building. They also rescued a dog and cat from an apartment.
doorcountydailynews.com
Sturgeon Bay lays groundwork for 2023
The Sturgeon Bay Common Council promptly took care of the City's business on Tuesday night. The year's final meeting was held right after an hour-long session of the Board of Public Works. City Engineer Chad Shefchik gave an overview of 2023 capital road improvements and the five-year plan. The board formally approved future sidewalk projects for stretches on Delaware and Georgia streets, Memorial Drive, and South 15th Avenue. In the council meeting, the Finance/Purchasing & Building Committee recommended the continuation of special assessment deferments. Two properties of the five deferments were written off because neither parcel would hook up to Duluth Avenue's city water and dates back more than 50 years.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - December 20, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Tuesday, December 20, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Man accused of trying to make meth in Appleton home
At approximately 11:00 a.m. members of the Appleton Police Department SWAT Team, DCI JTT, and LWAM executed a search warrant in the 3000 blk of S. Chain Dr.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Authorities state area is clear after active situation in Pulaski
PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Pulaski provided an update on the ‘active situation’ in the area of Cedar and Washington Street earlier on Saturday. According to the Pulaski Police Department, the scene and area is clear and opened back up for travel. No information about the...
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Woman Accused Berating Law Enforcement
Bail is set at $5000 recognizance for a 40-year-old Manitowoc woman who allegedly spit and cursed at Law Enforcement while being detained. Jennifer L, Thomas is charged with Discharging Bodily Fluids at Law Enforcement, Threats To Law Enforcement and Possession of Cocaine. Manitowoc Police responded to a disturbance at a...
WBAY Green Bay
Attorney appointed for man charged in Green Bay girl’s death
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An attorney has been appointed for a man charged in the shooting death of a Green Bay girl, according to online court records. On Dec. 19, a public defender was appointed to the case of Jordan Leavy-Carter, 35. Court records show Jevon Jones Jaconi was...
wapl.com
Mail theft suspect vehicle sought
LITTLE CHUTE, WI — Fox Valley Metro Police are asking for public assistance in locating a vehicle suspected in a series of mail thefts. Those thefts occurred at business in the Fox Valley region. The vehicle is described as a GMC Acadia with a broken license plate, possibly from Illinois. Anyone seeing the vehicle is asked to contact the Fox Valley Metro Police Department. The following photo appears on the Fox Valley Metro Police Department’s Facebook page.
doorcountydailynews.com
Kewaunee County Board wraps up year Tuesday
A busy year for the Kewaunee County Board will wrap up on Tuesday with its final meeting of 2022. Kewaunee County Board Chairperson Daniel Olson will fill several positions on various boards and committees and will name Melissa Annoye as the new Human Services Director. She replaces Jeffrey Wisnicky, who served a dual role as the director and Kewaunee County Corporation Counsel until he was elected judge earlier this year. The Kewaunee County Board will also discuss taking the tax deeds away of residents who are delinquent on their taxes and approving budget adjustments for the public health and sheriff’s departments. It could be a quiet end to the year for the board, which supported the construction of a new jail facility earlier this year after almost 20 years of discussion.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Board to Approve the Purchase of the Former Lakeside Foods Office Building
There are two governmental entities scheduled to hold meetings today in Manitowoc County. First up is the Personnel Committee, which will gather at 5:15 p.m. in the Heritage Center. They will give the public time to comment before discussing the possibility of a vacation extension for a Human Services Employee.
seehafernews.com
What Happens After a Drug Bust? Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department Explains
Often, when a law enforcement agency makes a drug bust, a large amount of cash is seized along with the drugs and any weapons. But what happens to that money after the case is closed?. That is a question that was posed to Major Todd Cummings with the Manitowoc County...
seehafernews.com
Woman Spits At, Curses Out Manitowoc Police While Being Detained
A woman is facing charges after she allegedly spit at and cursed out law enforcement while being detained. Officers were dispatched to the trailer park on Waldo Boulevard just after 3:00 p.m. on Friday for a report of a disturbance. The 40-year-old woman involved admitted to drinking, but was not...
doorcountydailynews.com
Door County Hospitality Worker Thank You Campaign winner selected
One of many hard-working employees in Door County will be getting a large prize package this holiday season. Destination Door County announced Wednesday Tanya Schaut as the winner of the Door County Hospitality Worker Thank You Campaign conducted over the past few weeks. Schaut, who works at Baileys Harbor Cornerstone Pub, was among 41 workers nominated for the recognition. She will receive a prize package that includes a $250 Sun Country Airlines voucher from Austin Straubel International Airport and $250 in Door County gift certificates. Destination Door County and local community business associations put together the campaign for the second year to show gratitude towards area hospitality workers for their hard work over the past year.
wtaq.com
Suspect In Green Bay Homicide Will Stay In Adult Court
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – After over two months and multiple delays, a judge has decided that the teen charged in a Green Bay murder will remain in adult court despite his request to move the case to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a...
wearegreenbay.com
Three injured in overnight shooting in Green Bay, police looking for witnesses
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Green Bay’s east side that left three people injured. According to the Green Bay Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired in an alley on the 1400 block of Smith Street just after 12 a.m. on December 20. Three men were reportedly injured.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Facing Charges After Using Someone Else’s Debit Card Multiple Times
A Manitowoc man is facing numerous charges after he allegedly used his girlfriend’s debit card without permission. The victim called the Manitowoc Police Department on November 18th to report the theft. She explained that her on-again-off-again boyfriend is homeless, but had been sleeping at her place on occasion. She...
doorcountydailynews.com
Thomas L. Hanson
Thomas L. Hanson, age 78, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Froedtert Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc. He was born August 10, 1944 in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, son of the late Lynn and Lucille (Anderson) Hanson. Tom attended Gibraltar High School, graduating with the class of 1962. Following high school, he served in the United States Navy. While in the service, he was stationed on USS Forestall and served in Cambodia. On May 7, 1967, he married Jean Donahue in Milwaukee. Tom was employed with Paper Converting of Green Bay for over 30 years until his retirement in 2009. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and boating on the Bay of Green Bay. He was a skilled woodworker, enjoyed golfing, and was a Packers, Brewers, and Bucks fan. Tom also enjoyed spending time at the cottage in Door County. Above all, he loved his family, and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Comments / 0