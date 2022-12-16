Read full article on original website
IGN
Every James Cameron Movie Ranked From Worst to Best
When it comes to directing crowd-pleasing, money-making blockbusters, James Cameron has truly honed things down to a science. Cameron is one of the highest-grossing filmmakers in history, despite directing a relatively small number of films over the decades. You can’t really argue with his track record, though. Now that...
Popculture
Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
IGN
The Worst Reviewed Movies of 2022
The amount of artistic and technical disciplines required to bring a movie from ideation to realization introduces countless variables for disaster. Whether it’s poor casting, phoned-in performances, bland direction, a convoluted script, or a lack of cohesion between any or all of the above, just one bad ingredient can spoil the entire recipe.
IGN
Oppenheimer - Official Trailer
Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is an IMAX-shot epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it. The film stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife, biologist and botanist Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer. Oscar winner Matt Damon portrays General Leslie Groves Jr., director of the Manhattan Project, and Robert Downey, Jr. plays Lewis Strauss, a founding commissioner of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission.
IGN
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Review
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish hits theaters on Dec. 21, 2022. Review by Rafael Motamayor. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish takes not only the Shrek franchise, but DreamWorks Animation to exciting new places. This is a spaghetti western-inspired tale of an aging cowboy on one last adventure with some rather mature themes, aided by stunning animation that mixes 3D with 2D effects, and a painterly style that gives the film a unique look.
IGN
The 25 Best Arrowverse Episodes
The Arrowverse now spans hundreds of episodes across multiple series. Here are the 25 best episodes from Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl.
IGN
There's Something Wrong With the Children - Official Trailer
Check out the creepy trailer for There's Something Wrong With the Children, an upcoming movie starring Alisha Wainwright, Zach Gilford, Amanda Crew, and Carlos Santos. When Margaret (Wainwright) and Ben (Gilford) take a weekend trip with longtime friends Ellie (Crew) and Thomas (Santos) and their two young children (Guiza and Mattle), Ben begins to suspect something supernatural is occurring when the kids behave strangely after disappearing into the woods overnight.
IGN
God of War TV Series: Who Should Play Kratos, Atreus, and More?
2022 has been a big year for God of War. Not only has God of War Ragnarok taken the world and the nine realms by storm with many outlets, including IGN, giving it a 10/10, but Amazon Studios has confirmed that it is developing a series that will adapt 2018's God of War.
IGN
The Box Office Doesn't Lie: Why the DCEU as We Know It Is Done
James Gunn and Henry Cavill have revealed that the actor will not be returning to the role of Superman in the Man of Steel’s next movie. Additionally, Gunn, who is the co-CEO of DC Studios, has announced that he’s writing that film, which will focus on a younger version of the character.
IGN
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's New Poster Shows All the Spider-People
Sony is ramping up the marketing train for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, this time sharing a new poster featuring a ton of different Spideys. Though it's headlined by protagonist Miles Morales, it's easy to lose count of the remaining Spider-People as dozens stand in the background of the poster (below).
IGN
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One - Official Behind-The-Scenes Stunt Featurette
Get an extended behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming movie Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, as star Tom Cruise, as well as members of the crew, showcase an elaborate stunt featuring a motorcycle, intense preparation, a massive ramp, and an extremely tall cliff in Norway. Mission: Impossible - Dead...
IGN
The Game Awards 2022 Creates History With Highest Viewership Ever; All We Know
Geoff Keighley hosted the 2022 edition of the wildly popular The Game Awards event at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and needless to say, the most recent show definitely took the cake as its most popular one. A few days after the event, Keighley announced that fans flocked towards...
IGN
James Gunn Responds To Backlash from Fans Due to Henry Cavill's Exit; Talks About Recasting DC Characters & More
James Gunn has recently announced that Henry Cavill will not be returning as the Man of Steel as they have decided on a reboot for the character, featuring a younger Superman. The fans haven't taken this news too kindly and have been bombarding Gunn across his social media platforms. Gunn has finally had enough of it and has decided to respond to fans through a thread on Twitter.
IGN
Donald Glover Could Join the Spider-Verse... As Hypno-Hustler
While he already made an appearance in Spider-Man: Homecoming as Aaron Davis, the Atlanta, Solo, and Community star Donald Glover looks to be set to star and produce a movie about the Spider-Man villain Hypno-Hustler. As reported by THR, Glover has been circling the Spider-Verse for some time as there...
IGN
Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot's The Flash Movie Cameos Reportedly Cut - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
As for your Flash movie update, James Gunn and Peter Safran decided to cut the Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot roles to make way for their new direction for the #DCU - this according to The Hollywood Reporter. This move might not be too much of a surprise, given Gunn’s new direction with the Superman character, wanting to have a younger version on-screen. #TheFlashMovie could have seen both actors returning, but instead this marks the unceremonious departure of Henry Cavill in the role. And with director Patty Jenkins’ walking away from Wonder Woman 3, Gal’s cameo was also cut from the film. Honestly at this point, I think DC fans just want to see The Flash movie, which has been marred by the actor, Ezra Miller’s bad behavior over the years. In other entertainment news, Donald Glover will star in and produce an upcoming film about one of Spider-Man’s lesser known villains, Hypno-Hustler. The Sony/Marvel film is in the early phases of production, with Eddie Murphy’s son, Myles Murphy attached to write. And finally, looking at the numbers of Avatar: The Way of Water: James Cameron’s sequel drowned the competition by bringing in a global total of $441.6 million, according to Deadline.
IGN
Kids vs Aliens - Official Trailer
All Gary wants is to make awesome home movies with his best buds. All his older sister Samantha wants is to hang with the cool kids. When their parents head out of town one Halloween weekend, an all-time rager of a teen house party turns to terror when aliens attack, forcing the siblings to band together to survive the night.
