Read full article on original website
Related
technewstoday.com
How to Airplay From iPhone to Mac
Even though an iPhone provides a clear image and high display resolution, you still have the option to mirror it to a bigger screen. For this, you can make use of Apple’s AirPlay feature. AirPlay extends only to devices within the apple ecosystem. So, you can use a Mac to mirror your iOS device through AirPlay.
technewstoday.com
How to Add Printer to Mac
You can add a printer to your Mac through various mechanisms. A wired printer can be directly plugged into your computer, whereas a wireless one should be set up via Wi-Fi or WPS. Once your system recognizes this connected device, you can pair it straight from the System Preference panel.
technewstoday.com
How to Hard Reset a Lenovo Laptop
Hard reset is the process of resetting the hardware settings and preferences to factory defaults. This process is different from a factory reset as it will reset both the hardware and software settings of the system. You may need to hard reset a Lenovo laptop if it experiences issues with...
technewstoday.com
Fix: Incorrect PSK Provided For Network SSID
The Incorrect PSK for network SSID error is received when you are trying to connect to a Wireless network, but the pre-shared key (PSK) or the password you have entered is wrong. To fix the problem, you must enter the right passphrase or the PSK for the wireless network you are trying to connect to.
technewstoday.com
Fix: “Your System Has Run Out Of Application Memory” Error
When your system doesn’t have any free application memory, you won’t be able to launch any new processes on your PC. You’ll also get an error message “Your system has run out of application memory,” and it asks you to force-quit some applications. It usually...
technewstoday.com
8 Possible Ways to Fix “No Internet, Secured” Error
The “No Internet, Secured” error pops up on your Wi-Fi network when you have a secured connection, but the device cannot access the internet. Reportedly, the internet works completely fine on other devices except some. The error pops up on a specific computer, sometimes accompanied by a yellow...
technewstoday.com
How to Transfer File Between iPhone and Mac
We often need to share files between our mobile phone and computer. For Apple users, the process to do so is pretty easy, especially if you’re operating within the same ecosystem. You can transfer files between a Mac and an iPhone, either wired or wireless. For a wired transmission,...
technewstoday.com
Fix “Your Response to the Invitation Cannot Be Sent” Error
The error message “Your response to the invitation cannot be sent” appears when you respond to an invitation on the calendar app. It denotes that your response cannot be sent to the inviter. This issue is mostly rampant among iOS 13 users. The primary cause behind this error...
technewstoday.com
How to Make AirPods Louder
Sometimes, the AirPods just aren’t loud enough to cover all the background noise of our environment. Even with active noise cancellation, you can not fully block the outside noise using AirPods. Furthermore, the AirPods can start to deteriorate with age, and the noise canceling feature may not work properly....
technewstoday.com
6 Ways to Fix a Verizon Router Blinking White
Each light on your router means something different and can alert you to potential issues with your connection or hardware. While the blinking light on the Verizon router might seem like a problem, it usually means that you just need to wait for it to finish what it’s doing. However, there are some situations in which you’ll need to try to fix it.
technewstoday.com
Facebook Saying No Internet Connection – How to Fix it
Facebook sends you “No Internet Connection” message when a connection is lost while launching the app. If you encounter the error despite the active internet, the Facebook server might be down. If the server is down, you might have to wait until the team identifies a fix. Sometimes...
Comments / 0