okcfox.com
Two sites in Oklahoma receive designation in National Register of Historic Places
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Historical Society and State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) announced on Monday that two sites in Oklahoma have received designation from the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). St. Ann's Home for the Aged in Oklahoma County and Alva Municipal Swimming Pool and Bathhouse...
kaynewscow.com
U.S. 60 at I-35 will close at 7 a.m. Tuesday
TONKAWA — The east and westbound lanes of U.S. 60 at Interstate 35 will close Tuesday. The eastbound and westbound lanes of US-Highway 60, at Interstate-35, will close on Tuesday at 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. for construction of bridge beams. Please plan to detour all travel itineraries from US-60 and I-35.
enid.org
Planned Water Outage for East Chestnut Avenue
ENID, OK (December 19, 2022) – Beginning on Wednesday, December 21st, there will be a planned water outage to tie-in a new water line, affecting the following areas:. East Chestnut Avenue from North 11th Street to North 13th Street. North Davis Street from East Birch Avenue to East Pine Avenue.
enid.org
Concrete Repairs at North Cleveland Intersection Prompt Road Closure
ENID, OK (December 20, 2022) - Beginning on Monday, December 26th, there will be a road closure at the intersection of North Cleveland Street and Heritage Trail allowing contractors to complete concrete repairs. This closure is expected to last approximately two weeks. This time line is weather permitting. Motorists are...
blackchronicle.com
Luxury Oklahoma City neighborhood pond allegedly filled with stolen city water
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma has had 24 days of triple digit heat and many communities around the state are asking residents to ration water use. KFOR News 4 has confirmed an OKC Utilities Department investigation into an alleged water bandit in far western Oklahoma City. The scene of...
kshb.com
A small town makes Christmas tree history while also spreading joy
ENID, Oklahoma — Each year, just after thanksgiving, it feels like the world shifts into a winter wonderland in some places. "But I feel like with hearing the music of the ice rink, and coming down to see the tree and all the smaller trees lit around it, it just reminds me of being a kid again," said Nicole Winfield, the project coordinator of 'The One'.
okemahnewsleader.com
Former Oklahoma Supervisory Correctional Officer Sentenced for Promoting White Supremacist Assault on Black Inmates and Ordering Other Abuse
OKLAHOMA CITY – A former supervisory correctional officer at the Kay County Detention Center (KCDC) was sentenced today to 46 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for violating the civil rights of three pretrial detainees held at the KCDC. On April 15, 2022, a...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma crews preparing for winter storm moving in Monday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With the winter storm moving in quickly on Monday, the cities of Edmond and Oklahoma City are working to keep you and your family safe. Several crews all over the city and state are ready to go as they monitor the weather conditions coming in Monday.
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Dec. 13-18
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Dec. 13-18. Christopher Michael Abbott, 38, Ponca City, felon in possession of a firearm. Jalen Allen, 21, Ponca City, weapons and drug charges. Dora Alvarado, 49, drug trafficking. Gerita Faye Amador, 50, sanctions.
Take a Look Inside This EPIC $5,495,000 Oklahoma Estate That’s For Sale
Luckily it's still available and hasn't sold yet. This multi-million dollar mansion in Oklahoma is the very definition of an epic estate. If you're looking for something to spend your tax return on this could be it! Take a quick virtual tour of this incredible home and see what over five million dollars could buy you.
pdjnews.com
Fatality collision in Noble County
A fatality collision occurred Monday, Dec. 12 at approximately 8:51 p.m. on State Highway 15 near county road 90, 6.3 miles east of Billings, OK in Noble County. According to reports, a 2003 GMC Pickup driven by Darrel Warren, male, age 47, of Oklahoma City, OK was transported by Tonkawa EMS to Stillwater Medical Center in Blackwell, OK. The driver succumbed to his injuries at hospital. …
okcfox.com
Deer Creek neighbors concerned, woman caught on camera with weapon
DEER CREEK, Okla. (KOKH) — Deer Creek neighbors are talking after a woman with a weapon rang the doorbell of several homes on Sunday night. This happened to several homes in The Grove neighborhood in Deer Creek, also in the Lone Oak Village neighborhood as well. One homeowner caught...
kaynewscow.com
Two killed in accident near Perry on U.S. 412
PERRY — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that two are dead following a fatality collision that occurred on Dec. 15 at approximately 12:10 p.m. on US 412 just east of I-35, approximately seven miles north and 0.5 miles east of Perry in Noble County. Troopers report that a 16-year-old...
News On 6
Oklahoma State Student Found Dead In Dorm
A student at Oklahoma State University was found dead in a dorm room this weekend. There is no foul play suspect, authorities say. However, the medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death.
Man miraculously revived after fentanyl overdose
An officer with the Okarche Police Department revived a man who they believe was lifeless for about six minutes, after overdosing on fentanyl.
Geary, OK: Police searching for dangerous suspect after early morning chase
Shortly after four this morning Geary Police say they attempted to stop a 2019 Mercedes for speeding and entered into a pursuit increasing speeds over 100 miles per hour driving into the rural town of Geary.
kswo.com
Oklahoma Game Wardens file charges against alleged deer poachers
MAJOR COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two Oklahoma Game Wardens filed charges against accused poachers this week in Major County. The two men allegedly shot and killed 11 deer from public road ways. Wardens say the total amount charged is $11,400 in fines, court costs, and restitutions. Officials say they never...
1600kush.com
Stillwater woman accused of trying to break into house by cutting telephone line & power
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater woman accused of attempting to break into a neighbor’s occupied house by cutting a telephone line and power has been ordered jailed on $25,000 bail pending a Jan. 9 court appearance at which she can seek a preliminary hearing. If convicted of attempted...
‘There’s a lot of people that are going to miss him,’ Stillwater Police investigate possible murder after body found
On Tuesday morning, Stillwater Police officers responded to a call about a body found under a bridge near Virginia and Perkins. There, they found the body of 32-year-old Travis Chapman.
Man arrested for possessing firearm in Stillwater
A wanted man with a lengthy criminal record is back behind bars.
