ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enid, OK

Comments / 0

Related
kaynewscow.com

U.S. 60 at I-35 will close at 7 a.m. Tuesday

TONKAWA — The east and westbound lanes of U.S. 60 at Interstate 35 will close Tuesday. The eastbound and westbound lanes of US-Highway 60, at Interstate-35, will close on Tuesday at 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. for construction of bridge beams. Please plan to detour all travel itineraries from US-60 and I-35.
TONKAWA, OK
enid.org

Planned Water Outage for East Chestnut Avenue

ENID, OK (December 19, 2022) – Beginning on Wednesday, December 21st, there will be a planned water outage to tie-in a new water line, affecting the following areas:. East Chestnut Avenue from North 11th Street to North 13th Street. North Davis Street from East Birch Avenue to East Pine Avenue.
ENID, OK
enid.org

Concrete Repairs at North Cleveland Intersection Prompt Road Closure

ENID, OK (December 20, 2022) - Beginning on Monday, December 26th, there will be a road closure at the intersection of North Cleveland Street and Heritage Trail allowing contractors to complete concrete repairs. This closure is expected to last approximately two weeks. This time line is weather permitting. Motorists are...
ENID, OK
kshb.com

A small town makes Christmas tree history while also spreading joy

ENID, Oklahoma — Each year, just after thanksgiving, it feels like the world shifts into a winter wonderland in some places. "But I feel like with hearing the music of the ice rink, and coming down to see the tree and all the smaller trees lit around it, it just reminds me of being a kid again," said Nicole Winfield, the project coordinator of 'The One'.
ENID, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma crews preparing for winter storm moving in Monday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With the winter storm moving in quickly on Monday, the cities of Edmond and Oklahoma City are working to keep you and your family safe. Several crews all over the city and state are ready to go as they monitor the weather conditions coming in Monday.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Dec. 13-18

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Dec. 13-18. Christopher Michael Abbott, 38, Ponca City, felon in possession of a firearm. Jalen Allen, 21, Ponca City, weapons and drug charges. Dora Alvarado, 49, drug trafficking. Gerita Faye Amador, 50, sanctions.
KAY COUNTY, OK
pdjnews.com

Fatality collision in Noble County

A fatality collision occurred Monday, Dec. 12 at approximately 8:51 p.m. on State Highway 15 near county road 90, 6.3 miles east of Billings, OK in Noble County. According to reports, a 2003 GMC Pickup driven by Darrel Warren, male, age 47, of Oklahoma City, OK was transported by Tonkawa EMS to Stillwater Medical Center in Blackwell, OK. The driver succumbed to his injuries at hospital. …
NOBLE COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Deer Creek neighbors concerned, woman caught on camera with weapon

DEER CREEK, Okla. (KOKH) — Deer Creek neighbors are talking after a woman with a weapon rang the doorbell of several homes on Sunday night. This happened to several homes in The Grove neighborhood in Deer Creek, also in the Lone Oak Village neighborhood as well. One homeowner caught...
DEER CREEK, OK
kaynewscow.com

Two killed in accident near Perry on U.S. 412

PERRY — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that two are dead following a fatality collision that occurred on Dec. 15 at approximately 12:10 p.m. on US 412 just east of I-35, approximately seven miles north and 0.5 miles east of Perry in Noble County. Troopers report that a 16-year-old...
PERRY, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma State Student Found Dead In Dorm

A student at Oklahoma State University was found dead in a dorm room this weekend. There is no foul play suspect, authorities say. However, the medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death.
STILLWATER, OK
kswo.com

Oklahoma Game Wardens file charges against alleged deer poachers

MAJOR COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two Oklahoma Game Wardens filed charges against accused poachers this week in Major County. The two men allegedly shot and killed 11 deer from public road ways. Wardens say the total amount charged is $11,400 in fines, court costs, and restitutions. Officials say they never...
MAJOR COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy