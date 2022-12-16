ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo State Athletics

Men's Basketball Falls to Gwynedd Mercy

HUNTINGDON, PA – The Buffalo State men's basketball team fell to Gwynedd Mercy in the semifinals of the Juniata College Tournament on Monday evening by a score of 83-62. THE BASICS. FINAL SCORE: Gwynedd Mercy – 83, Buffalo State – 62 LOCATION: Memorial Gymnasium – Huntingdon, PA...
Buffalo State Athletics

Men's Basketball To Play In Juniata College Holiday Tournament

BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State men's basketball team wraps-up their fall semester as they will compete in the Juniata College Holiday Tournament. Along with Buffalo State, the tournament will feature Gwynedd Mercy University, Juniata College, and Penn St. Mont Alto. The Bengals will play later today against Gwynedd Mercy with a game time set for 5:00 pm.
Buffalo State Athletics

Men's Basketball Comes Up Short Against Penn State Mont Alto

HUNTINGDON, PA – The Buffalo State men's basketball team closed out the Juniata College Holiday Tournament as they fell 65-62 to Penn State Mont Alto at the Memorial Gymnasium. THE BASICS. FINAL SCORE: Penn State Mont Alto – 65, Buffalo State – 62 LOCATION: Memorial Gymnasium –...
Buffalo State Athletics

Emil Norrman Selected to Represent Sweden at FISU World University Games

BUFFALO, NY - Goaltender Emil Norrman (Kungsbacka, Sweden/Dells Ducks) of the Buffalo State men's hockey team has been selected to represent his home country of Sweden in the 2023 FISU World University Games in Lake Placid, NY. The Winter World University Games is an 11-day international festival and competition that...
