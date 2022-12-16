If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It looks like Christmas has come early for Lululemon fans! Not only did the brand give us a fleece version of their viral Everywhere Belt Bag, as well as a roomier size, there’s now a super chic, velour option that already has shoppers completely obsessed. As much as we adore every single version of the Everywhere Belt Bag, this one has to be the prettiest one they’ve released yet! The Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag IL Velour has all your favorite features...

5 DAYS AGO