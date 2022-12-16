Read full article on original website
‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Already Has a Theme, Shares Mike White
'The White Lotus' Season 3 hasn't even been filmed yet, but already fans are speculating about what's to come. Mike White shares what he's thinking.
Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top
A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
AdWeek
Brave Commerce Podcast: How Brands Can Communicate and Connect With Their Consumers
In this episode of Brave Commerce, Jim Mollica, chief marketing officer of Bose, joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to discuss several ways brands can communicate and connect with their consumers. Mollica shares his experiences of marketing a product in the entertainment, apparel and consumer electronics industries. Although very...
AdWeek
How Yellowstone Prequel 1923 Drew a Massive Premiere Audience
Taylor Sheridan’s latest Yellowstone prequel had a record-breaking premiere. The debut of the Harrison Ford– and Helen Mirren-fronted TV series 1923 attracted more viewers than ever on Paramount+, breaking the previous record by nearly 80%. Total viewers for the premiere on Paramount+ and linear telecasts, which included a...
AdWeek
Netflix Cancels Blockbuster After One Season
Netflix has closed the door on Blockbuster, canceling the workplace comedy after only one season. Since its Nov. 3 premiere, the series never gained much traction, with Blockbuster failing to enter Netflix’s Top 10 English-language programming ranking. The series centered on the fictitious location of the last Blockbuster Video...
AdWeek
How Artists Are Making Trending Songs on TikTok
By now, it’s no secret the power TikTok has when it comes to moments going viral. Many independent artists and those looking to start a music career are turning to the platform to do their own marketing and get in front of the eyes of the right people. Country...
AdWeek
Cartoon Network Shows Off Brand Refresh for 30th Anniversary
Cartoon Network is keeping things fresh after 30 years. The company is rolling out its first brand refresh in a decade, updating its color palette, breaking down the logo, enlisting new talent and leaning into split-screen. Former CMO Tricia Melton spearheaded the overall refresh, with Jacob Escobedo, svp of creative...
AdWeek
Touch of Truth Podcast: It May Be Too Late With Ken Hertz
On episode six of Touch of Truth, host Jackie Cooper sits down with lawyer, entertainment industry deal-maker, media advisor and venture investor Ken Hertz. During the conversation, they discuss the freedom ideals on which America was founded and how that’s been broken down, the institutionalized vague-ness in royalty agreements and the early days of music videos, mp3 and Napster.
AdWeek
The Best and Most Artificially Intelligent Agency Holiday Cards of 2022
Not many of us get a whole lot of physical mail anymore, but holiday cards are a welcome addition to the mailbox. That’s why each year around this time, we track the sentiments that agencies send out in the form of holiday cards to their partners and clients to thank them for another year of business. It’s also a chance for agencies to stretch their creative muscles in different ways.
"The First Time I Visited The US I Thought This Was A Restaurant Scam": Non-Americans Are Sharing The Things That Are Totally Common In The US But Bizarre In Other Countries
"I was in the US the first time ever a couple of weeks ago and it blew my mind. I wish I could have brought some back home with me."
AdWeek
To Dine For Podcast: Grappa Maker Francesca Nonino
On Jan 25, join experts at Adweek Outlook 2023, a live virtual event, for trend forecasting, tips and tools. Register Now. In this week’s episode of To Dine For, host Kate Sullivan is joined by Francesca Nonino a sixth-generation grappa maker from Friuli, Italy. Nonino transports us to her beautiful part of the world and shares the history of Amaro Nonino and L’Aperitivo Nonino.
AdWeek
Instagram Begins Rolling Out 2022 Recap Feature With a Twist
Instagram added its own flavor to the traditional end-of-year recap from social platforms, delivering its 2022 Recap in Reels form with narration from users’ choice of Bad Bunny, Badshah, DJ Khaled or Priah Ferguson from Stranger Things. Prompts will begin appearing in Instagrammers’ feeds Monday enabling them to create...
AdWeek
Instagram: How to Use the Christmas Chat Theme
To celebrate the holiday season, Instagram released a “Christmas” chat theme that adds a Christmas sweater background to conversations. This sweater pattern features a reindeer, snowflakes and more. Our guide will show you how to use the Christmas chat theme in the Instagram application. Note: These screenshots were...
AdWeek
How Wendy’s Is Turning an All-American Chain Into a Brand for Brits
Since its U.K. relaunch in mid-2021, Wendy’s has opened 25 restaurants in the market, with sites in London, Sheffield and Brighton. Now, following a successful 18 months, it has ambitious plans to ramp things up with new spaces in Liverpool and Greater Manchester. The Republic of Ireland is also on the menu for 2023, with a blueprint to launch franchises on the European continent too.
AdWeek
Monday Stir
-Since meeting in art school, Italian natives and Joinery directors Marco Bellone and Giovanni Consonni have helmed campaigns for clients including Jeep, Coca-Cola, Luxottica and Fiat. Now, in a spot for La Marca Prosecco, “Optimism is a Mindset,” the directing duo draws on Italian roots. The sparkling spot follows a young woman through the streets of Syracuse, Sicily, as the ancient seaside town around her transforms into images of smiling faces, uplifting sayings, and disco balls. The spot also uses visual effects—including the magical filling of two champagne flutes out of thin air. The spot was done in collaboration with Ogilvy.
AdWeek
Xbox and Jimmy O Yang Introduce Gamers to 'Nowstalgia'
Gaming has a lot of underrated benefits, potentially serving as a therapeutic tool during times of stress and a bonding activity for many. Some of our best memories can come from playing video games, inspiring nostalgia when reflecting on the characters and legacy franchises that have impacted our lives. Leaning...
AdWeek
Dear Santa TV Series Comes to Hulu
Santa Claus is coming to Hulu. On Monday, global media agency UM and indie development and production studio Traverse32 announced that Dear Santa, The Series, a six-episode spinoff of the agency’s award-winning Dear Santa documentary, is coming to Hulu. Like the documentary, the series focuses on the United States...
Lululemon Secretly Dropped a ’Dressy, Classy, & Prettier” Velour Version of Their Iconic Everywhere Belt Bag
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It looks like Christmas has come early for Lululemon fans! Not only did the brand give us a fleece version of their viral Everywhere Belt Bag, as well as a roomier size, there’s now a super chic, velour option that already has shoppers completely obsessed. As much as we adore every single version of the Everywhere Belt Bag, this one has to be the prettiest one they’ve released yet! The Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag IL Velour has all your favorite features...
AdWeek
TikTok: How to Use the Santa Text-to-Speech Voice
Ahead of Christmas, TikTok released a “Santa” text-to-speech voice that will allow users to have Santa Claus read the text in their videos. Our guide will show you how to use the Santa text-to-speech voice in the TikTok application. Note: These screenshots were captured in the TikTok app...
AdWeek
Disney+ Teases New 2023 Marvel and Star Wars Content
As 2022 comes to a close, Disney+ is getting viewers excited for 2023 with the release of a new trailer. The Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars franchise-related shows are among the most eagerly awaited content available on Disney+ in 2023, and the streamer has you covered. For MCU fans,...
