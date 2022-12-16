ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Does ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Heather Gay Have a Black Eye? Get Spoilers

Why does Heather Gay have a black eye? That's the question every Real Housewives of Salt Lake City viewer is asking as season 3 continues to air.

In the show's mid-season trailer , released in November, the Bravo star, 40, removed her sunglasses and showed costar Meredith Marks a huge bruise around her left eye. For weeks, fans have been speculating about what could have gone wrong. However, the real story has yet to be revealed. Keep reading for what we know so far.

How Did Heather Gay Get a Black Eye?

Unfortunately, it's still unclear how the reality star got that nasty bruise.

Following the 11th episode of season 3, RHOSLC viewers took to social media and shared their disappointment about the unanswered questions.

"Me on my deathbed still waiting to find out who gave Heather Gay this damn black eye #RHOSLC," one Twitter user wrote, alongside a photo of Rose from the Titanic claiming, "It's been 84 years ... "

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=358Ca6_0jlFqnwZ00

Another person revealed that they " thought the Barbie trailer would complete" them, however, added, "But then I remembered that I still don’t know how Heather Gay got a black eye."

A third Twitter user called Bravo "unhinged" for thinking that " we’re supposed to look at Heather Gay with that ginormous black eye and not know what happened ???"

Does Meredith Marks Know How Heather Gay Got a Black Eye?

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on December 14, Meredith did speak about Heather's black eye.

"Well I have been appointed as Miss Gay's counsel," the Bravo star, 51, joked. "I cannot comment. It's privileged."

Did Whitney Rose Give Heather Gay a Black Eye?

Heather and Whitney Rose 's relationship has had its ups and downs throughout the season. However, the Wild Rose Beauty founder, 36, has denied giving Heather the black eye.

"Did you do this yes or no," a fan account asked on Twitter in August, ahead of the season 3 premiere, referring to the now-infamous black eye. Whitney replied, "NO! Of course not."

Meredith, for her part, also addressed the Heather and Whitney feud on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen , revealing that she thinks the Bad Mormon author "definitely leaves a lot when confronted." Meredith continued, "She wants to make it light and fun and is not great at addressing the issue."

