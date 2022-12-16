Most businesses can get an extension of six months to file a federal income tax return by filing Form 7004. No explanation for making the request is necessary and the extension is automatic. However, filing Form 7004 only grants more time to file the return. It doesn’t extend the time allowed to pay the tax. Filers sending in Form 7004 have to calculate how much they’ll owe and send payment in with the form or risk being subjected to penalties and interest on the unpaid amount. Also, the form has to be filed in most cases by the original due date for the business return. Consider talking to a financial advisor for help with your business taxes.

1 DAY AGO