Time: 7:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. There were lots of good things to notice in Sunday's comeback 3-2 win over Winnipeg. The headliners were Jordan Eberle's spin-o-rama backhanded score, Ryan Donato once again redirecting a puck net front and, Jared McCann scoring the game-winner on what coach Dave Hakstol called "a world-class shot." Maybe less noticed but no less important to staying comfortably above the .500 mark is the coaching staff's trust in Matty Beniers, who after 41 games (exactly a half-season's worth between last spring's ten-set and this season to date) is no longer playing like a rookie, even if he is a leading candidate for the Calder Trophy. Beniers logged 18:40 in time on ice, leading all Kraken forwards, and his tireless forechecking led to McCann with the third goal on his stick. The primary assist made it 15 points in the last 13 games. And when there was one final faceoff in the Kraken defensive zone at game end, who was squaring off with the Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois. Correct, No. 10 for the Kraken.

