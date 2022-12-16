Read full article on original website
PRACTICE NOTEBOOK - 21.12.22
A day after picking up their second straight win over the San Jose Sharks, the Flames were back on the ice for an up-tempo practice in LA. With a pair of solid performances in Northern California, the Flames ran with the same lines and pairings used in both games against the Sharks during their skate:
How Johnston is growing into an NHL athlete and a lineup regular
The 19-year-old has eight goals, five assists, and 56 shots on goal after 33 regular-season games. The Stars' decision to keep 19-year-old Wyatt Johnston was a little out of character for this organization, but the risk sure is paying off right now. Dallas GM Jim Nill has a history of...
SAY WHAT - 'A GAME ABOUT MOMENTUM'
What was said after the 7-3 win over the Sharks in San Jose. "Difficult to win back-to-back games in one building especially in your division. So I give our team full marks." "Marky was awesome. I talk about tie game in the third there, Marky made some ten-bellers for sure."
Rask an interested spectator when Bruins play Penguins at Winter Classic
BOSTON -- The last time the Boston Bruins played in the Winter Classic at Fenway Park, Tuukka Rask had an up-close vantagepoint. The then-Bruins goalie backed up Tim Thomas at the 2010 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic. "I had the best seat in the house, probably," Rask said. "They had the...
THE TRUE WARRIOR
Hockey players are widely known for their toughness. We're rarely aware of any injury or ailment they're playing through on any given night. But maybe one of the toughest moments at the Scotiabank Saddledome this year came from someone other than a member of the Flames. Nov. 12, 2022. Hockey...
MTL@COL: What you need to know
DENVER - The Canadiens (15-15-2) will try to make it two wins in a row out west when they visit the Colorado Avalanche (17-11-2) on Wednesday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the matchup:. 1. The Canadiens will need to acclimatize quickly to the altitude in Denver following...
NO CHUM OF MINE
Lindholm shines as Flames open road trip with impressive win over Sharks. The Flames kicked off a crucial, California swing with an impressive 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday at the SAP Center, snapping a four-game slide. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK. Say What - 'Awesome to See Him...
Hertl suspended 2 games for actions in Sharks game
NEW YORK -- San Jose Sharks forward Tomas Hertl has been suspended for two games, without pay, for high-sticking Calgary Flames forward Elias Lindholm during NHL Game No. 501 in San Jose on Sunday, Dec. 18, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at...
Bruins Recall Craig Smith from Providence
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, December 21, that the team has recalled forward Craig Smith from Providence. Smith, 33, has skated in 18 games with Boston this season, tallying one goal and three assists for four points. The 6-foot, 204-pound forward has appeared in 807 career NHL games with Boston and Nashville, totaling 192 goals and 210 assists for 402 points. The Madison, Wisconsin native was originally selected by Nashville in the fourth round (98th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.
Stars look to carry road momentum into matchup against McDavid, Draisaitl
Back on home ice and facing Edmonton, Dallas has another opportunity to shut down top NHL scorers. The Stars have a lot of things swirling around on Wednesday night. One, they're coming off a long road trip, and the first home game afterward can often be a trap in the NHL.
Sully Says: "It Was a Tale of Two Games Inside the 60 Minutes"
The Penguins came into Tuesday's game against the New York Rangers looking for two big divisional points after their win streak ended at seven games on Sunday in Carolina. The Penguins then paid it forward, snapping the Blueshirts' win streak at seven games with a 3-2 victory at PPG Paints Arena.
Lindholm helps Flames defeat Sharks, end 5-game skid
Scores twice 19 seconds apart in 3rd; Karlsson gets 700th NHL point. The Flames scored 3 goals in the 3rd, including 2 from Elias Lindholm in 19 seconds to beat the Sharks 5-2 and break their 5-game losing streak. 04:57 •. Elias Lindholm had two goals and an assist, and...
Florida Panthers Acquire Forward Givani Smith from Detroit Red Wings
SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has acquired forward Givani Smith from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for defenseman Michael Del Zotto. Smith will report to Florida's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers. Smith, 24, skated in two games...
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ SHARKS
FLAMES (14-12-6) vs. SHARKS (10-17-6) 8:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (28) Goals - Lindholm, Tyler Toffoli, Nazem Kadri (11) Sharks:. Points - Erik Karlsson (41) Goals...
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Blue Jackets
In their final home game of the 2022 calendar year, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (10-15-7) will host Brad Larsen's Columbus Blue Jackets (10-18-2) on Tuesday evening. Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5...
3 Game Essentials | Blues (16-15-1) at Kraken (17-10-3) | 7 p.m.
Time: 7:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. There were lots of good things to notice in Sunday's comeback 3-2 win over Winnipeg. The headliners were Jordan Eberle's spin-o-rama backhanded score, Ryan Donato once again redirecting a puck net front and, Jared McCann scoring the game-winner on what coach Dave Hakstol called "a world-class shot." Maybe less noticed but no less important to staying comfortably above the .500 mark is the coaching staff's trust in Matty Beniers, who after 41 games (exactly a half-season's worth between last spring's ten-set and this season to date) is no longer playing like a rookie, even if he is a leading candidate for the Calder Trophy. Beniers logged 18:40 in time on ice, leading all Kraken forwards, and his tireless forechecking led to McCann with the third goal on his stick. The primary assist made it 15 points in the last 13 games. And when there was one final faceoff in the Kraken defensive zone at game end, who was squaring off with the Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois. Correct, No. 10 for the Kraken.
Game Day: Preds at Blackhawks Preview
Central Division Rivals Will Meet For First Time in 2022-23 Fresh off a 4-3 overtime defeat of the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, the Nashville Predators (13-13-4) will look to keep the momentum going as they face the Chicago Blackhawks Wednesday at United Center. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. CT,...
San Jose Sharks Statement on Luke Kunin
San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that forward Luke Kunin underwent successful surgery earlier today to repair a torn ACL. The injury, which occurred on Dec. 13 against Arizona, is expected to keep Kunin out for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. The estimated time of...
NHL On Tap: McDavid, Robertson face off in battle of top scorers
Panthers dealing with adversity; former Red Wings coach returns to Detroit with Lightning. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from seven games Wednesday. McDavid, Robertson square off. Two of the...
FUTURE WATCH UPDATE - 19.12.22
A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues. Jake Boltmann - Defence - University of Notre Dame. The defenceman has missed three games due to injury. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. an hour ago. Flames defenceman Chris Tanev has been activated from the Injured...
