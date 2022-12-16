Read full article on original website
Bruins Recall Craig Smith from Providence
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, December 21, that the team has recalled forward Craig Smith from Providence. Smith, 33, has skated in 18 games with Boston this season, tallying one goal and three assists for four points. The 6-foot, 204-pound forward has appeared in 807 career NHL games with Boston and Nashville, totaling 192 goals and 210 assists for 402 points. The Madison, Wisconsin native was originally selected by Nashville in the fourth round (98th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.
Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars
DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton. McDavid, who scored on the rush with 3:43 remaining to make it 5-3, leads the NHL with 29 goals and 65 points. He has a 14-game point streak, the longest active run in the league. Janmark’s second goal was an empty-netter with 3:11 to play.
PRACTICE NOTEBOOK - 21.12.22
A day after picking up their second straight win over the San Jose Sharks, the Flames were back on the ice for an up-tempo practice in LA. With a pair of solid performances in Northern California, the Flames ran with the same lines and pairings used in both games against the Sharks during their skate:
Becher's Bytes: Charles Schulz Was A World-Famous Hockey Fan
If you're watching one of the many Peanuts holiday specials, you might wonder why ice sports show up often. Charles Schulz, the creator of the comic strip and animated cartoon "Peanuts," was born in Minnesota and fell in love with the game of hockey at an early age. His father took him to St. Paul Saints and Minneapolis Millers hockey games, and built a rink in the family's backyard. His love for hockey even influenced Peanuts: Zambonis show up at least a dozen times in the comic strip and Snoopy is sometimes referred to as the "world-famous hockey player."
Final Buzzer: Holiday Cheers
The Kraken took a commanding four-goal lead into the third period here Tuesday and could have made it 5-0 with a Brandon Tanev penalty shot. Instead, the St. Louis Blues, playing their second game in back-to-back nights, put a scare in the full-house holiday crowd with two goals in the first 11 minutes of the final period.
Ducks to Host Futures Night Tonight at Honda Center
The Ducks will celebrate the next generation of leaders during the inaugural Futures Night at Honda Center as the Ducks face off against the Minnesota Wild tonight, Dec. 21 (7 p.m.). Futures Night will provide young fans who are interested in pursuing a career in the sports industry with hands-on experience learning the ins and outs of working a Ducks game by shadowing Ducks employees.
Florida Panthers Acquire Forward Givani Smith from Detroit Red Wings
SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has acquired forward Givani Smith from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for defenseman Michael Del Zotto. Smith will report to Florida's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers. Smith, 24, skated in two games...
Rask an interested spectator when Bruins play Penguins at Winter Classic
BOSTON -- The last time the Boston Bruins played in the Winter Classic at Fenway Park, Tuukka Rask had an up-close vantagepoint. The then-Bruins goalie backed up Tim Thomas at the 2010 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic. "I had the best seat in the house, probably," Rask said. "They had the...
NHL On Tap: McDavid, Robertson face off in battle of top scorers
Panthers dealing with adversity; former Red Wings coach returns to Detroit with Lightning. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from seven games Wednesday. McDavid, Robertson square off. Two of the...
You ever have a long, very successful day of work that you feel proud of? Maybe you had a big presentation, or there was an event that you were planning for, grinding it out for weeks on weeks in order to be prepared, and you ended up crushing it after all was said and done. When that happens, you feel like blowing off some steam, don’t you? That appears to have been the case for Oregon Ducks’ head coach Dan Lanning after what will go down as one of the best signing days in school history on Wednesday. Lanning orchestrated a recruiting palooza...
Equipment Boy
At the beginning of December, the boys did a shootout to end practice. It wasn't to decide who had to keep their upper lip fur from November to be Mustache Boy - it was to find out who would be "Equipment Boy." Whoever lost had to wear gear of his...
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Canadiens
COLORADO AVALANCHE (17-11-2) VS MONTREAL CANADIENS (15-15-2) 6 PM MT | BALL ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche clash with the Montreal Canadiens Wednesday night in their final game of a season-long five-game homestand. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. MT on Altitude at Ball Arena. LAST TIME OUT. Avs netminder Alexandar Georgiev...
FUTURE WATCH UPDATE - 19.12.22
A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues. Jake Boltmann - Defence - University of Notre Dame. The defenceman has missed three games due to injury. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. an hour ago. Flames defenceman Chris Tanev has been activated from the Injured...
Recap: Maple Leafs 4, Lightning 1
Tampa Bay's five-game winning streak comes to an end on Tuesday in Toronto. A 36-save performance from Andrei Vasilevskiy wasn't enough for the Lightning to overcome a slow offensive night Tuesday in Toronto. Tampa Bay was limited to just 19 shots on goal as they saw a five-game winning streak...
THE TRUE WARRIOR
Hockey players are widely known for their toughness. We're rarely aware of any injury or ailment they're playing through on any given night. But maybe one of the toughest moments at the Scotiabank Saddledome this year came from someone other than a member of the Flames. Nov. 12, 2022. Hockey...
Flames score twice in opening 30 seconds, rally in 3rd to defeat Sharks
SAN JOSE -- The Calgary Flames scored two goals in the first 30 seconds of the first period, then rallied with four goals in the third period to defeat the San Jose Sharks 7-3 at SAP Center on Tuesday. Tyler Toffoli had two goals and an assist, Nazem Kadri scored...
San Jose Sharks Statement on Luke Kunin
San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that forward Luke Kunin underwent successful surgery earlier today to repair a torn ACL. The injury, which occurred on Dec. 13 against Arizona, is expected to keep Kunin out for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. The estimated time of...
MASSIVE MILESTONE
Brett Sutter will skate in his 1,000th AHL tilt tonight. It's been a remarkable journey, and another impressive notch in the Sutter-family belt. To be sure, Wranglers captain Brett Sutter has played a significant amount of hockey in the last 16-plus seasons. When he suits up for career game No. 1,000 in the American Hockey League tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome (click for tickets), the Viking, Alta., native will have achieved something that only eight players have achieved … ever.
Live Blog: Lightning at Red Wings
Live updates from Wednesday's matchup vs. the Wings in Detroit. The Lightning are in action on Wednesday for the final time before the holiday break, as the face the Red Wings in the second half of a back-to-back. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM,...
NHL Network announces exclusive United States coverage at World Juniors
Panel also on site for Winter Classic in Boston on Jan. 2. NHL Network today announced it will serve as the exclusive U.S. TV home of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship for the 15th consecutive year. Live game telecasts, plus comprehensive analysis, highlights, and interviews from Halifax and Moncton, NS, Canada will air throughout NHL Network's programming.
