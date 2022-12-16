Read full article on original website
Are Home Improvements Tax Deductible?
If you’ve spent a sizable amount of money improving your residence, you may understandably be looking for ways to offset those costs and find yourself wondering if your home improvements are tax deductible. Alas, in most cases, the answer is a clear-cut no. But there are a few exceptions where you may get a tax break that you can further investigate. Let’s take a look at what those exceptions are and what it means for you. You may want to also work with a financial advisor who can help you with all of your tax planning and filing needs as well as help you build your wealth.
Business Tax Extension: Tax Planning Guide
Most businesses can get an extension of six months to file a federal income tax return by filing Form 7004. No explanation for making the request is necessary and the extension is automatic. However, filing Form 7004 only grants more time to file the return. It doesn’t extend the time allowed to pay the tax. Filers sending in Form 7004 have to calculate how much they’ll owe and send payment in with the form or risk being subjected to penalties and interest on the unpaid amount. Also, the form has to be filed in most cases by the original due date for the business return. Consider talking to a financial advisor for help with your business taxes.
Is a Family Loan Taxable Income?
There are two main ways to give significant amounts of money to a family member: gifts and loans. Each has its own tax consequences and advantages. In the case of a loan, if you want this not to count as a gift you have to actually structure the transaction as a loan. If you don’t have a written contract with fixed repayments and a minimum interest rate, the IRS will likely treat this as a gift. If you do meet those standards, the loan will typically have few tax consequences. You can work with a financial advisor whenever you’re considering a big financial move like this, though, to see how it might impact your long-term financial plans.
Guide to Tax Deductions Related to Insurance
Claiming tax deductions you’re eligible for is an effective way to reduce your tax burden. But identifying all the deductions available to you can be challenging and you can’t claim deductions if you don’t know they exist. You may be surprised to find out that certain costs related to your insurance and healthcare may actually lower your tax bill. In some instances, you might be able to deduct your insurance premiums, medical expenses and other health-related costs on your taxes. Here’s what to know about potential deductions, when they apply and how much they can reduce your tax bill. You can also work with a financial advisor to help you plan out all of your tax options to find the right strategy for your situation.
What Are the Tax Benefits of Marriage?
While persevering in sickness and health is a familiar concept during a wedding, you’ll rarely hear about tax breaks at the altar. However, married couples can take advantage of a slew of tax benefits, especially when they file jointly. Here is a list of tax benefits of marriage and how to maximize your refund as a couple. You may also want to consider working with a financial advisor to help you with your full tax planning strategies, especially if you’re planning a big life event.
How to Save a Million Dollars in 30 Years
Many people have the goal of saving a million dollars before they retire. They want to be able to enjoy their retirement without having to worry about money. The truth is, even with a million dollars, you’ll probably still need to budget to make it last. However, every retirement savings plan has to start somewhere and this is a good round number to begin. Below we’ll cover the things you need to consider if you’re looking to achieve this goal. You can also work with a financial advisor who can map out your path to a full retirement planning strategy.
Can You Use Retirement Funds to Buy a Second Home?
Can you use retirement funds to buy a second home? Technically, yes. Retirement funds are funded with your money. But perhaps a better question might be: Can you withdraw money from your retirement funds early to buy a second home and not incur penalties? The answer generally is no, not before age 59 1/2. And even when you can buy a second home with your retirement funds, that answer is conditioned by restrictions and other factors. Here’s what you need to know.
Online Trust Creation: Estate Planning
Online tools allowing anyone to create a trust without the help of an attorney can reduce the money and time consumed in estate planning. Living trusts are widely used in estate planning to avoid probate and reduce costs and delay in settling estates, but an attorney may charge thousands of dollars to create one. Online trust creation tools may cost a few hundred dollars or, in some cases, nothing at all and take only a few minutes to use.
Smaller rental homes have higher vacancies, data shows
Smaller rental homes have higher vacancies, data shows. Property owners are having a harder time finding tenants for smaller rental homes, signaling a potential long-term shift in renter preferences. Rentlodex collected rental vacancy data from the Census Bureau's Current Population Survey/Housing Vacancy Survey from March 9, 2021, to understand what...
Pros and Cons of Buying a House After Age 60
While you might not immediately associate retirement with homeownership, buying a home after age 60 can be thrilling and financially savvy. Instead of looking for highly rated school districts, you can find the ideal combination of comfort, affordability and proximity to those who matter most. That said, no matter your circumstances, buying a house as you near retirement age can have a lasting impact on your retirement finances. Here’s what you should consider before buying a house after age 60.
What Are Brokerage Fees?
So you’re starting your investment journey and are researching brokerage accounts. It should be no surprise that brokers charge fees for their services. Let’s break down different types of brokerage fees and how they impact your investing. A financial advisor can help you create a financial plan for...
7 Ways to Invest $10,000
Typically, Americans start investing for retirement through their first full-time job. As a result, their investments grow gradually. However, $10,000 can give a helpful jolt to your portfolio, whether you started investing last week or you’re close to retirement. There is an abundance of profitable assets you can invest $10,000 in today, depending on your goals. Here are seven common ways to help that money grow.
Cash in Lieu of Fractional Shares: Investment Guide
Cash in lieu of fractional shares is a type of payment where investors get cash instead of a fractional share or a partial share of a stock. Let’s break down what that could mean for your investments and how it can affect your taxes. A financial advisor can help...
What Are Construction Loans for Builders and How Do They Work?
Originally Posted On: https://constructionspecloans.com/what-are-construction-loans-for-builders-and-how-do-they-work/. Spec homes often attract a lot of homebuyers who want new homes without the six-month wait for a custom home. If you’re a builder, you might want to start building these houses. The benefit of building spec homes is that you can keep busy and make good money. The downside is acquiring financing for them. One of the best options for financing spec homes is obtaining construction loans for builders. If you’ve never used one before, you might want to learn more about them.
Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee set to release Trump's taxes in the coming days
The Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee said Tuesday it would release former President Donald Trump's tax returns within days and asserted that the IRS failed to properly audit the former president's taxes while he was in office. The committee also released a report Tuesday that detailed six years' worth...
