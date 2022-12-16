We all live with the daily challenge of pressing on. The question is how?

How does a mother go on when her children grow up and no longer need her?

How does the widow or widower go when their loved one has passed away?

How does a person go on when they have been mistreated or abused?

How do any of us press on when it seems the bottom has dropped out and our life is falling apart? If we search the scriptures in God’s Word the answers will come to us. It’s only by the grace of God that we can make it each day.

Think about David and all the things he went through. When he and his warriors were returning from battle, once they came to the village, they saw everything had been destroyed and their wives and children were gone. How do you think they could go on?

1 Samuel 30: 3-4: “So David and his men came to the city, and, behold, it was burned with fire; and their wives, and their sons, and their daughters were taken captive. Then David and the people that were with him lifted up their voices and wept, until they had no more power to weep.”

David strengthened himself in the Lord. He poured his heart out to God.

He did not surrender to hard times. He refused to dwell on the situation. David knew the Lord was in full control. Through it all David pressed on.

No matter what we face in this life, we know that God is in control and He will help us to press on.