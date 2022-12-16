Read full article on original website
Clarence Robinson
4d ago
it's so sad that they try so hard to cover up their stories but they don't realize they try so hard that they failed to cover up they stories they mess up BIG TIME
NWA Was Right! 5 Louisiana Cops Charged For Homicide Of Ronald Greene In Killing, Conspiracy, And Cover-Up
Ronald Greene was killed in one of the shadiest evilest displays of police brutality that we’ve covered in quite some time. Today, the chickens come home to roost. Five white Monroe, Louisiana police officers have been arrested and charged with various crimes related to Greene’s brutal killing according to an AP report. BOSSIP published a story about this back in 2021 and we’re glad to see that the process of justice has finally begun. Greene was killed back in 2019 after leading authorities on a high speed chase and crashing into a tree. Initially, police tried to convince people that Greene died on impact, however, the body camera footage that was released proved otherwise. In fact, one officer was heard bragging about how badly he beat the man saying, “I beat the ever-living f— out of him, choked him and everything else…”
Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State
Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State. Lafayette, Louisiana. – Salih Reed has been sentenced to 270 months in prison for stealing 54 guns from the Youngsville location of Sentry Defense and 62 guns from Guns-N-Ammo in Benton, Louisiana. He will also be required to pay $38,148.07 in restitution and will be placed on 6 years of supervised release. Jessica Moore, who participated in the robbery of Guns-N-Ammo, was sentenced to time served and two years of supervised release.
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Threatening to Shoot a US Congressperson
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Threatening to Shoot a US Congressperson. Monroe, Louisiana – A man in Louisiana has been sentenced to three years in prison for threatening to shoot a US congressperson in a series of over 100 phone calls. The threats were made in October 2021, and the perpetrator was subsequently investigated by the US Capitol Police and the FBI.
Louisiana pharmacy student accused of selling narcotics on campus; arrested
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to reports, the Monroe Police Department received information that 24-year-old Blair Guillory was allegedly selling a collection of prescription pills on the campus of the University of Louisiana Monroe. This information prompted the Monroe Police Department Heat Unit to investigate. According […]
Louisiana nurse practitioner faces 24 years in federal prison for allegedly distributing controlled substances
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, December 21, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that 46-year-old Bonnie J. Sherrard has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Illegally Dispensing and Distributing Controlled Substances. The indictment alleges that Sherrad was a nurse practitioner licensed […]
Sheriff seeking help identifying five masked suspects who burglarized Mississippi pharmacy
The Warren County Sherrif is asking for help identifying five masked individuals who broke into a Mississippi pharmacy Tuesday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, five masked suspects broke into the Helping Hand Family Pharmacy in the 1600 block of U.S. 61 North and committed the burglary at around 4:20 a.m. Deputies reportedly responded within minutes.
Search continues for suspect wanted in 2020 LaSalle Parish homicide
LASALLE PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— In this edition of Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, NBC 10’s Chelsea Monae takes a look at a murder out of LaSalle Parish. It’s a case investigators describe as an “ambush-style”, leaving a Jena man dead and a murderer on the loose. Pictured below is 44-year-old Leon Turner. Officials say he was gunned down […]
Beauty store theft leaves employee ‘critically injured’; 2 individuals sought
3 people in La. killed in house fires in a little more than 24 hours. The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is warning the public after three people were killed in house fires. Woman found guilty of poisoning her boyfriend sentenced to life in prison. Updated: 6 hours ago.
Suspects steal thousands of dollars from elderly woman in Louisiana
Police are looking for two suspects who they say stole thousands of dollars from an elderly woman while shopping earlier this month.
30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Drugs Out the Window During a High-Speed Chase in a Stolen Vehicle
30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Drugs Out the Window During a High-Speed Chase in a Stolen Vehicle. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was arrested in St John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana after failing to stop for a traffic stop and throwing drugs out of a stolen vehicle during a high-speed chase. Wooten was reportedly found in possession of marijuana, MDMA, Adderall, Oxycodone, cocaine, and a digital scale.
Police arrest Louisiana man and woman for allegedly using counterfeit bills to purchase items
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 19, 2022, at 3:22 AM, West Monroe Police were dispatched to Basic Drive regarding a theft complaint involving fake money, reports say. According to the West Monroe Police dispatch, a female, later identified as Leigh Anne Coleman, allegedly paid […]
3 Louisiana women arrested after burglarizing home for Christmas decorations and other items, police say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — At 5:17 PM, on December 20, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to the 3000 block of Jackson Street in reference to individuals being inside of a residence unauthorized. Police were advised by the homeowner and next-door neighbor that no one should be […]
Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation
Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation. Narcotics agents in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana recently dismantled a large fentanyl trafficking operation, which involved three operational locations in Baton Rouge and one in Livingston Parish. The operation resulted in the arrest of four suspects, including two minors, and the seizure of 2.8 pounds of fentanyl, 1220 pressed fentanyl pills, half a pound of heroin, 2 pounds of methamphetamine, 14 dosage units of Xanax, 16 grams of marijuana, and various firearms. More arrest warrants are expected in the case.
Louisiana Man Is Going to Jail for Threatening Congressman
A Louisiana man is going to jail after being sentenced for threatening a member of Congress
2 Louisiana women accused of stealing over 60 items from Walmart; arrested
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 18, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to the Walmart Supercenter on Louisville Avenue in reference to a theft. Once police arrived at the store, they were informed that 20-year-old K’Drecia Jackson and 18-year-old Shameka White allegedly exited the store […]
Mississippi Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Scheme Using Classified Ads to Steal Numerous ATVs Worth More Than $750,000
Mississippi Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Scheme Using Classified Ads to Steal Numerous ATVs Worth More Than $750,000. Louisiana – Christopher Jackson has been sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison for conspiracy to transport stolen motor vehicles in interstate commerce and to sell stolen motor vehicles, as well as interstate transportation of a stolen motor vehicle. He defrauded 49 victims out of their vehicles, obtaining over 40 vehicles with a combined value of over $780,000.
Hunters find human remains in St. Martinville
Law enforcement officials in St. Martin Parish are working to identify skeletal remains that were found in St. Martinville.
Two men break into Louisiana sober living facility while intoxicated, police confirm
Two intoxicated men broke into a West Monroe sober living facility.
Governor: No regrets on his actions after Ronald Greene's death
BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday he has no regrets about his actions in the aftermath of the death of Ronald Greene, which sparked indictments against five law enforcement officers last week. "As I have said from the very beginning that when this obviously became public...
Five Louisana Police Officials Were Charged With a Crime in Connection With the Deadly Arrest of a Black Motorist
Following the death of Ronald Greene in 2019, the five Louisana Police officers were charged with multiple crimes ranging from homicide to malfeasance on Thursday. After police took the driver of a vehicle into custody following a high-speed chase in rural northern Louisiana, authorities initially claimed Ronald Greene died from injuries sustained in the crash, though they later changed their account. The cause of death was initially attributed to a car accident, but authorities later discovered a horrifying, brutal bodycam video, leading to the case’s resolution.
