Chris and Andy talk about the premiere of the new Taylor Sheridan show 1923, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, and whether the quality of his shows is slipping (1:00). Then they talk about the latest episode of Fleishman Is in Trouble (24:24) before talking about some of their most anticipated shows for 2023, including the Justified reboot and Daisy Jones and the Six (40:37).

2 DAYS AGO