The Ringer
Our Most Anticipated Shows of 2023. Plus, Is the Sheridan-Verse Slipping?
Chris and Andy talk about the premiere of the new Taylor Sheridan show 1923, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, and whether the quality of his shows is slipping (1:00). Then they talk about the latest episode of Fleishman Is in Trouble (24:24) before talking about some of their most anticipated shows for 2023, including the Justified reboot and Daisy Jones and the Six (40:37).
