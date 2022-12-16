ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

WIBW

About 75% of Kansas Homeowner Assistance funds dispersed, only 25% remain

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Only 25% of funds in the Kansas Homeowner Assistance program remain as 75% - $34.9 million - has been dispersed. The Kansas Housing Resources Corporation says on Monday, Dec. 19, that the Kansas Homeowner Assistance Fund - a federally funded and temporary emergency program to help homeowners who experienced hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic - has dispersed 75% of its funds.
KAKE TV

Kansas governor introduces plan for annual 3-day sales tax holiday

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Governor Laura Kelly announced Monday that moving into 2023, she hopes to save Kansans more than $500 million in taxes over the next few years. She's calling it the three-step 'Axing Your Taxes' plan. The first part includes an amendment to Kelly's new "Axe the Food...
Hays Post

Northwest Kansans honored by Kansas Farm Bureau

MANHATTAN — Kansas Farm Bureau recognized members and supporters at its 104th annual meeting, Dec. 4 and 5 in Manhattan. KFB presented two Kansans with Distinguished Service awards for their exemplary contributions to agriculture in the state. Eric Atkinson, Wabaunsee County, was honored for his almost 40 years of...
WIBW

$255,600+ headed to help rehabilitate rural Kansas buildings, housing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $255,600 is headed to rural Kansas to help rehabilitated buildings and housing units. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says it will invest a total of $255,662 to improve lives and strengthen communities in southeast Kansas. “USDA Rural Development knows a strong community is rooted...
KSN News

USDA Grants will help rehab rural Kansas communities

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The USDA has approved grants that will help rehabilitate housing and community centers in rural Kansas communities. The Rural Development grants total $255,662 and are part of a nationwide program to help rural communities in 47 states and American Samoa. In Kansas, the grants will be distributed in 5 counties: The […]
KWCH.com

Nearly $2.7 million in grants awarded to rural communities across Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly $2.7 million has been awarded to rural communities to invest in childcare or senior programming, community vibrancy, food services and libraries. Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland announced on Friday, Dec. 16, that 61 recipients have been awarded nearly $2.7 million in Strategic Economic Expansion and Development grants. He said the grants are meant to invest in small communities across the state.
KSNT News

Recall issued for 6,000 pounds of frozen chicken sold in Kansas stores

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An Idaho-based company is recalling more than 6,000 pounds of frozen chicken that were sold in Kansas stores and others across the nation due to misbranding concerns. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that Mountain View Packaging, LLC out of Boise, Idaho issued a recall for 6,013 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat Crispy […]
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

Drinking and driving crackdown underway in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas law enforcement agencies will be taking part in a campaign aimed at combating drinking and driving. The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which is sponsored by the Kansas Department of Transportation will start Friday, December 16 and continue through Sunday, January 1. According...
Salina Post

EDUCATION FRONTLINES: Race to the bottom

Last week, the Kansas State Board of Education heard a report from their staff encouraging them to promote Kansas joining the Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact. Similar to states across the country, Kansas schools are experiencing growing vacancies statewide. Kansas is one of only eleven states that require high school science...
ksal.com

Series on Leasing Farmland

Kansas State University will host a four-part series on land leasing strategies at 34 locations in Kansas beginning Jan. 18. The series is titled, The Power of Negotiation and Communication: Land Leasing Strategies for Midwestern Agriculture Women, though K-State Research and Extension farm economist Robin Reid says the sessions are open to all participants.
