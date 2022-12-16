Read full article on original website
kmuw.org
A Kansas program aims to reward good nursing home care, but critics say poor oversight remains
WICHITA, Kansas — By the time Tammy Near made it inside her longtime boyfriend Miguel Ornelas’ room at a Wichita nursing home — after the pandemic forced them to visit through a window for much of his 16-month stay — she’d already harbored questions about the care he got there.
KAKE TV
Wichita woman convicted for Medicaid fraud, ordered to pay back thousands of dollars
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kyla Kongvongsay has pleaded guilty and has been sentenced to repay the Kansas Medicaid system more than $16,000 for her conviction on two Medicaid fraud-related charges. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said that the 22-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of making a false claim, statement...
WIBW
About 75% of Kansas Homeowner Assistance funds dispersed, only 25% remain
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Only 25% of funds in the Kansas Homeowner Assistance program remain as 75% - $34.9 million - has been dispersed. The Kansas Housing Resources Corporation says on Monday, Dec. 19, that the Kansas Homeowner Assistance Fund - a federally funded and temporary emergency program to help homeowners who experienced hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic - has dispersed 75% of its funds.
KCTV 5
Bill named after Kansas teen aims to target drug dealers on Snapchat
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new bill named after a teenager in Kansas who lost his life from a fentanyl overdose aims to target those who deal the drugs over social media platforms such as Snapchat. On Monday, Dec. 19, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says that he and Sen....
KAKE TV
Kansas governor introduces plan for annual 3-day sales tax holiday
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Governor Laura Kelly announced Monday that moving into 2023, she hopes to save Kansans more than $500 million in taxes over the next few years. She's calling it the three-step 'Axing Your Taxes' plan. The first part includes an amendment to Kelly's new "Axe the Food...
Kelly launches legislative campaign for three-year, $500 million state tax reduction plan
Gov. Laura Kelly seeks quick end of sales tax on groceries, higher income tax break on Social Security benefits and 3-day school supply sales tax holiday.
Northwest Kansans honored by Kansas Farm Bureau
MANHATTAN — Kansas Farm Bureau recognized members and supporters at its 104th annual meeting, Dec. 4 and 5 in Manhattan. KFB presented two Kansans with Distinguished Service awards for their exemplary contributions to agriculture in the state. Eric Atkinson, Wabaunsee County, was honored for his almost 40 years of...
WIBW
$255,600+ headed to help rehabilitate rural Kansas buildings, housing
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $255,600 is headed to rural Kansas to help rehabilitated buildings and housing units. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says it will invest a total of $255,662 to improve lives and strengthen communities in southeast Kansas. “USDA Rural Development knows a strong community is rooted...
USDA Grants will help rehab rural Kansas communities
In Kansas, the grants will be distributed in 5 counties:
How to prepare your home before frigid temperatures hit Kansas
As very cold weather gets ready to sweep across the Kansas City metro, experts are sharing some tips on heating your home and ensuring your pipes don't freeze.
KWCH.com
Nearly $2.7 million in grants awarded to rural communities across Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly $2.7 million has been awarded to rural communities to invest in childcare or senior programming, community vibrancy, food services and libraries. Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland announced on Friday, Dec. 16, that 61 recipients have been awarded nearly $2.7 million in Strategic Economic Expansion and Development grants. He said the grants are meant to invest in small communities across the state.
Kansas share of federal broadband cash in jeopardy because of ‘grossly inadequate’ map
The map, released in late November, shows broadband is available everywhere in Kansas.
Recall issued for 6,000 pounds of frozen chicken sold in Kansas stores
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An Idaho-based company is recalling more than 6,000 pounds of frozen chicken that were sold in Kansas stores and others across the nation due to misbranding concerns. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that Mountain View Packaging, LLC out of Boise, Idaho issued a recall for 6,013 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat Crispy […]
howafrica.com
Remembering Edward McCabe, The First African American To Hold A Statewide Office In Kansas
Edward McCabe was a pioneer in the town of Nicodemus, Kansas. He worked as an attorney and land agent before becoming one of the first African Americans to hold a significant political position in the American Old West. McCabe was born on October 10, 1850 in Troy, New York. He...
Is your energy bill rising? Reasons behind the costs
It's not unusual to pay a bit more on energy bills when it gets colder. Some Kansans say this year, those bills are higher than usual.
Missing California dog found 1,600 miles away in Kansas
After searching for her dog for over a year, a West Sacramento woman is going to have him back home in time for Christmas.
KAKE TV
Drinking and driving crackdown underway in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas law enforcement agencies will be taking part in a campaign aimed at combating drinking and driving. The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which is sponsored by the Kansas Department of Transportation will start Friday, December 16 and continue through Sunday, January 1. According...
EDUCATION FRONTLINES: Race to the bottom
Last week, the Kansas State Board of Education heard a report from their staff encouraging them to promote Kansas joining the Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact. Similar to states across the country, Kansas schools are experiencing growing vacancies statewide. Kansas is one of only eleven states that require high school science...
ksal.com
Series on Leasing Farmland
Kansas State University will host a four-part series on land leasing strategies at 34 locations in Kansas beginning Jan. 18. The series is titled, The Power of Negotiation and Communication: Land Leasing Strategies for Midwestern Agriculture Women, though K-State Research and Extension farm economist Robin Reid says the sessions are open to all participants.
Medicaid expansion in Kansas: What to know before lawmakers convene in January
Medicaid expansion is a popular policy among voters, in Kansas and across the country. More than 7 in 10 Kansas voters support expanding Medicaid eligibility, according to a survey from Fort Hays State University. But that popularity hasn’t been enough to motivate lawmakers to pass Medicaid expansion, despite a decade...
