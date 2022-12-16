Augusta National announced Tuesday that it won't change its criteria for the 2023 Masters Tournament, meaning that 16 LIV Golf members are set to be invited. "Regrettably, recent actions have divided men's professional golf by diminishing the virtues of the game and the meaningful legacies of those who built it," said the statement. "Although we are disappointed in these developments, our focus is to honor the tradition of bringing together a preeminent field of golfers this coming April."

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO