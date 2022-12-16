Read full article on original website
Masters Tournament won't change criteria for 2023, LIV golfers to be invited
Augusta National announced Tuesday that it won't change its criteria for the 2023 Masters Tournament, meaning that 16 LIV Golf members are set to be invited. "Regrettably, recent actions have divided men's professional golf by diminishing the virtues of the game and the meaningful legacies of those who built it," said the statement. "Although we are disappointed in these developments, our focus is to honor the tradition of bringing together a preeminent field of golfers this coming April."
Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed
Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Scott Zolak says Patriots will be ‘questioning’ Mac Jones’ future if the next 3 games don’t go well
The second-year quarterback could use a few solid games to wrap up the season. With Cincinnati, Buffalo, and Miami left on the schedule, Mac Jones and the Patriots have an opportunity to measure themselves against playoff-caliber teams in the final three games of the regular season. Those games could be...
LaVar wouldn't want LaMelo to join Lakers: 'Hell no'
LaVar Ball doesn't want to see any of his sons in a Los Angeles Lakers uniform again after the way Lonzo's tenure ended there. Asked for his thoughts on youngest son LaMelo potentially joining the Lakers one day, the elder Ball made it clear he isn't keen on the idea.
NBA Podcast: The Raptors are at a crossroads
Welcome to the latest edition of "Pound the Rock," an NBA podcast hosted by Joseph Casciaro and Joe Wolfond. What are the biggest problems plaguing the Raptors right now, and how fixable are they?. The sorry state of the half-court offense. The underachieving defense: A scheme issue or a personnel...
Dirk, D-Wade among 1st-time nominees for Hall of Fame
Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade are among the first-time nominees for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, the organization announced Wednesday. Pau Gasol, Tony Parker, Gregg Popovich, and the 1976 United States women's Olympic basketball team are also newly eligible candidates for the class of 2023. Nowitzki spent his entire...
Sarver selling Suns, Mercury for $4B to mortgage lender Ishbia
Longtime Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver reached an agreement to sell the majority stake of ownership to billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia, the 61-year-old announced Tuesday. Ishbia is paying $4 billion for more than 50% ownership of the Suns and WNBA's Phoenix Mercury. Included in the deal is all of...
