Colorado Springs, CO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WRAL News

Estranged kids of Canada condo gunman say he was abusive

TORONTO — Three estranged daughters of a 73-year-old man who fatally shot five people in his condominium community near Toronto said Wednesday that he “was a controlling and abusive husband and father.”. The daughters of Francesco Villi said in a statement released by Ontario's Special Investigations Unit that...
WSB Radio

Associates of FTX founder plead guilty to criminal charges

NEW YORK — (AP) — Two top associates of Sam Bankman-Fried have pleaded guilty to criminal charges in the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX in cooperation deals, a federal prosecutor announced Wednesday in a stunning development that came as the digital coin entrepreneur was being flown in FBI custody to the U.S. from the Bahamas.
The Associated Press

Migrants at US-Mexico border await ruling on asylum limits

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Francisco Palacios waited for four hours with his wife and 3-year-old daughter at a border crossing between Tijuana and San Diego early Wednesday before going to a nearby hotel for a three-hour nap. They came back, bags packed, only to be disappointed again. But the family from the western Mexican city of Morelia is prepared to wait for the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether and when to lift pandemic-era restrictions that have prevented many from seeking asylum, said Palacios. “We don’t have a choice,” Palacios said in Spanish, explaining that his family arrived in Tijuana two weeks ago to escape violence and gangs that extorted them for years for a chunk of their income selling fruit from a street cart. They’re among thousands of migrants gathered along the Mexican side of the border, camping outside or packing into shelters as the weather grows colder.
WRAL News

EXPLAINER: Undoing of Roe quickly shifts abortion in states

Anti-abortion groups hoped and strategized for decades for a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that was delivered in June, ending a court-protected right to abortion after nearly 50 years. The fallout was immediate and far-reaching — and it's not over yet. The midyear ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade...
WRAL News

GOP's usual embrace of Trump muted after criminal referral

NEW YORK — The Republican Party quickly and forcefully rallied behind Donald Trump in the hours after federal agents seized classified documents from his Florida estate this summer. Four months later, that sense of intensity and urgency was missing — at least for now — after the Jan. 6...
WRAL News

Jan. 6 panel prepares to unveil final report on insurrection

WASHINGTON — An 800-page report set to be released by House investigators will conclude that then-President Donald Trump criminally plotted to overturn his 2020 election defeat and “provoked his supporters to violence” at the Capitol with false claims of widespread voter fraud. The resulting Jan. 6, 2021,...
WRAL News

Arizona judge allows GOP lawsuit over AG election to proceed

PHOENIX — An Arizona judge ruled Tuesday that Republican Abraham Hamadeh can proceed with his lawsuit challenging the results of the election for attorney general, which he lost in one of the closest elections in state history. Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen ruled that Hamadeh can attempt...
WRAL News

EXPLAINER: How Trump ignored advisers, spread election lies

The executive summary of the House Jan. 6 committee’s report documents how then-President Donald Trump was repeatedly warned by those closest to him — Cabinet members, campaign officials and even family members — that claims he had lost his reelection due to fraud were false. But Trump spread those lies anyway.
WRAL News

US braces for dangerous blast of cold, wind and snow

KANSAS CITY, MO. — A large swath of the U.S. braced for a dangerous mix of sub-zero temperatures, howling winds and blizzard conditions expected to disrupt plans for millions of holiday travelers. The blast of frigid weather began hammering the Pacific Northwest Tuesday morning, and is expected to move...
WRAL News

