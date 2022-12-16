Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Watch: House Jan. 6 committee expected to recommend criminal charges
The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is expected to recommend criminal charges against former President Donald Trump during its final public meeting Monday. The Jan. 6 Committee’s session is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Arizona time and be livestreamed. The nine-member panel...
KTAR.com
Arizona’s Sinema, Kelly criticize Congress over lack of immigration action
During speeches Tuesday on the U.S. Senate floor, Arizona Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly took fellow lawmakers to task for failure to enact significant immigration reforms. Sinema said she’s “disappointed” Congress didn’t pass any long-term solutions during the session that is about to end. She plans to bring a...
