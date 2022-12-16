Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Chargers Star Player ArrestedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Average Los Angeles rent climbs to $3,874 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
The Best Holiday Things to Do in Los Angeles this WeekCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Spending The Day At Downtown DisneyNick DaviesAnaheim, CA
Los Angeles Angels Sign Star Free AgentOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
The FADER
2023 Oscars Best Original Song shortlist features Rihanna, The Weeknd, Taylor Swift
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released the 2023 Oscars shortlists for 10 award categories, including Best Original Song and Best Original Score. Notable nominees in the Song category include Rihanna, for “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; The Weeknd, for “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)”, from Avatar: The Way of the Water; Taylor Swift, for “Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing; Son Lux, Mitski, and David Byrne, for “This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once; Jazmine Sullivan, for “Stand Up” from Till; Selena Gomez, for “My Mind & Me” from Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me; Lady Gaga, for “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick; Giveon, for “Time” (co-written by Drake) from Amsterdam; and LCD Soundsystem, for “New Body Rhumba” from White Noise.
Megan Thee Stallion ‘matters,’ says DA at Tory Lanez trial
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California prosecutor told jurors Wednesday that hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion would never have subjected herself to the torrent of public abuse she’s received if she wasn’t telling the truth about rapper Tory Lanez shooting her in the feet and wounding her in the summer of 2020.
The FADER
Song You Need: Gregg Turkington gives Animal Collective five bags of popcorn
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Gregg Turkington’s remix of Animal Collective’s “Car Keys” has had me scratching my head since it came out last week. Who asked Turkington, who plays Tim Heidecker’s VHS-obsessed foil on the long-running web series On Cinema at the Cinema and has toured for decades as the foul-mouthed lounge lizard comedian Neil Hamburger, to rework the second song from the Baltimore avant-pop pioneers’ most recent studio album, Time Skiffs? What brought the unlikely collaboration about more than 10 months after the record’s release? When did Turkington decide change the song’s time signature from 3/4 to 4/4, creating an uncanny phasing effect between his instrumental and Panda Bear’s vocal line? Where did he get the repetitive, oddly dubby bass groove that sits in the center of the mix? Why did he decide to unravel the track halfway through, fragmenting it into several, nearly unlistenable pieces? And how, in the end, did the track come to be release through the band’s official channels?
The FADER
Song You Need: Smokingskul and Rx Papi flex their “Bad Mojo”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Smokingskul, a rapper out of North Florida, specializes in a confounding sort of mayhem. My favorite song of his is “Jenga,” a track from his September project Nat Cap. Delivering witty bars in the breathless fashion found in plugg music, he’s both approachable and vicious, like he’s cracking jokes in the middle of a fight he’s winning; he’s backed by TDF’s beat, a rowdy cut of chaos with a lead melody delivered a patch that I can only describe as “pitbull growls run through a Vocaloid.” Smokingskul revisits that instrumental on “Kapow,” a song from Pack a Punch, his collaborative EP with Rx Papi. But the opening track “Bad Mojo,” a photo negative of “Jenga” in some respects, ends up stealing the show.
The FADER
Lana Del Rey places only billboard for new album in ex’s home town
Lana Del Rey’s forthcoming project, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd., is already one of most anticipated albums of 2023. Due out March 10, it will be her ninth studio LP and the follow-up to 2021’s Blue Banisters. Seemingly content with the amount of buzz the record has already garnered in the digital realm, she’s chosen to create only one large-scale physical advertisement for it: a billboard located in the mid-sized city of Tulsa, Oklahoma. She posted a selfie with the sign in the background on Tuesday, December 20 to her @honeymoon Instagram account. (It’s a private account, but screenshots of the post have since permeated the internet.)
The FADER
Song You Need: Little Simz gives a lesson in fortitude on “Sideways”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Throughout her new album No Thank You, Little Simz does not have the demeanor of someone who is emerging from the ashes so much as a person who walked through the fire completely unscathed. It is a project fully cognizant of the different kinds of servitude, whether it's to substance, the self, or the crushing gears of the music industry. And Simz does more than just affirm; on her fantastic fifth full-length, her wisdom feels both earned and invoked, channeled from sources that transcend her own lived experience.
The FADER
Drake on the “Rich Flex” memes: “It is what it is.”
Drake‘s success in the rap industry has come in large part thanks to his (and, let’s face it, his team’s) incredible skill at navigating the online discourse. The memes, jokes, and criticisms at Drake’s expense have come fast and furious since he debuted without a significant impact on his commercial dominance. The latest Drake meme to take over the internet revolves around his performance on the song “Rich Flex,” a song from his 21 Savage collaboration Her Loss. Over the weekend, Drake gave his thoughts on the meme during a Twitch stream hosted by the online sports betting platform Stake.
Comments / 0