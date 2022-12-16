ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 1

Michael Pierce
5d ago

in ada Oklahoma it is a 20 years sentence to leave your horse tied up outside the courthouse for an hour without water

Reply
2
Related
readfrontier.org

How Oklahoma is making it harder for citizen-led measures to get on the ballot

Oklahoma public opinion pollster Bill Shapard believed he could make Oklahoma’s initiative petition process run smoother — and create a new business opportunity for himself. So he pitched the idea to Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall, leading to a change in state law that made it harder for citizen-led efforts to get state questions on the ballot.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Governor Stitt appoints Duncan man as 2023-2024 Oklahoma State Poet Laureate

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Governor Stitt has appointed Jay Snider to serve as the 2023-2024 Oklahoma State Poet Laureate. Snider is a nationally recognized, award-winning cowboy poet and recording artist. He is a frequent contributor to the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center programs in Duncan, Okla. and is widely recognized...
TULSA, OK
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Oklahoma

Surprisingly, Oklahoma is considered a southern state (despite residents who argue it’s a midwestern one). Despite its location on a map, this state can get much colder than expected. Today, we are going to take a look at Oklahoma and see just how cold the weather can get. Let’s discover the coldest place in Oklahoma, plus a few other interesting facts about this chilly state!
OKLAHOMA STATE
wastetodaymagazine.com

Oklahoma launches sharps take-back program

The Choctaw Nation, Indian Health Services and New Jersey-based Covanta Environmental Solutions have partnered with the Product Stewardship Institute (PSI), a policy advocate and consulting nonprofit, to expand sharps take-back infrastructure in Oklahoma. Through the program, participating health clinics in eight areas will provide sharps users with easy-to-use containers that...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

TIMELINE: Arctic front moving into Oklahoma

An arctic front is moving into Oklahoma, bringing with it dangerous wind chills and freezing cold temperatures. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Michael Armstrong breaks down the latest timeline. Open the video player above for the full timeline. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KSAT 12

Mutual combat is only legal in Texas and one other state

Mutual combat is legal in Texas — something that might come as a surprise to many people. It’s true though. According to Penal Code 22.06, if two parties agree to a physical fight then they’re allowed to get handsy. The legality of fighting came up in a...
TEXAS STATE
KLAW 101

KLAW 101

Lawton, OK
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KLAW 101 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy