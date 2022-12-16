Read full article on original website
Michael Pierce
5d ago
in ada Oklahoma it is a 20 years sentence to leave your horse tied up outside the courthouse for an hour without water
readfrontier.org
How Oklahoma is making it harder for citizen-led measures to get on the ballot
Oklahoma public opinion pollster Bill Shapard believed he could make Oklahoma’s initiative petition process run smoother — and create a new business opportunity for himself. So he pitched the idea to Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall, leading to a change in state law that made it harder for citizen-led efforts to get state questions on the ballot.
kgou.org
Protests prompt cancellation of $1.5 billion power project in southeast Oklahoma
A Texas developer canceled plans for a $1.5 billion hydroelectric storage project in this southeast Oklahoma river community last week, citing protests from 200 residents and opposition from the Choctaw Nation. Tomlin Energy LLC proposed using Kiamichi River outflow to produce energy that would stabilize grids in Oklahoma and Texas...
okcfox.com
Governor Stitt appoints Duncan man as 2023-2024 Oklahoma State Poet Laureate
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Governor Stitt has appointed Jay Snider to serve as the 2023-2024 Oklahoma State Poet Laureate. Snider is a nationally recognized, award-winning cowboy poet and recording artist. He is a frequent contributor to the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center programs in Duncan, Okla. and is widely recognized...
Lawmaker wants to declare Oklahoma a sovereign state
An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed a joint resolution to declare the Sooner State a sovereign state.
Oklahomans out combined $500,000 in SNAP benefit scam
The state’s Department of Human Services says since Dec. 8, hundreds of Oklahomans have been impacted by a card skimming scam that's targeting low income families who use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Oklahoma
Surprisingly, Oklahoma is considered a southern state (despite residents who argue it’s a midwestern one). Despite its location on a map, this state can get much colder than expected. Today, we are going to take a look at Oklahoma and see just how cold the weather can get. Let’s discover the coldest place in Oklahoma, plus a few other interesting facts about this chilly state!
wastetodaymagazine.com
Oklahoma launches sharps take-back program
The Choctaw Nation, Indian Health Services and New Jersey-based Covanta Environmental Solutions have partnered with the Product Stewardship Institute (PSI), a policy advocate and consulting nonprofit, to expand sharps take-back infrastructure in Oklahoma. Through the program, participating health clinics in eight areas will provide sharps users with easy-to-use containers that...
KOCO
TIMELINE: Arctic front moving into Oklahoma
An arctic front is moving into Oklahoma, bringing with it dangerous wind chills and freezing cold temperatures. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Michael Armstrong breaks down the latest timeline. Open the video player above for the full timeline. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You...
Alfalfa cubes sold in Oklahoma recalled after 45 horses die
Horse owners are being warned not to feed their animals select lots of alfalfa cubes after dozens of horses have either gotten sick or died.
University of Oklahoma bans TikTok after Gov. Stitt's executive order cites 'national security concerns'
After Republican Governor Kevin Stitt penned an executive order banning TikTok on official government devices, the University of Oklahoma announced its own schoolwide ban.
Oklahoma man charged with dozens of wildlife violations in Wyoming
An Oklahoma man has found himself in hot water with authorities halfway across the country.
Arizona man accused of ‘swatting’ Oklahoma schools in 2021 arrested in North Carolina
An Arizona man accused of calling in an active shooter and bomb threat that prompted Vinita High School in Oklahoma to lock down the school for several hours is in custody in a North Carolina jail.
KOKI FOX 23
Brad Pitt born 59 years ago in Oklahoma, a look at the actor’s Oklahoma roots
TULSA, Okla. — 59 years ago, the acclaimed actor and producer Brad Pitt was born in the state of Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS). The OHS said Pitt was born on Dec. 18, 1963 in the city of Shawnee. Pitt’s Oklahoma roots can be traced as...
One KFOR viewer has her appeal investigated after we contact OESC
An apparent unemployment benefit scam is being investigated further after KFOR asked the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission about a viewer’s appeal.
okcfox.com
Weed Wars: Criminal groups use 'ghost owners' to skirt medical marijuana laws, OBN says
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — For the last two years, law enforcement agencies around Oklahoma have been waging a war against illegal marijuana grows across the state. The state's booming medical marijuana industry has also attracted criminal organizations from around the world, looking to pump out black market weed to the rest of the country.
KSAT 12
Mutual combat is only legal in Texas and one other state
Mutual combat is legal in Texas — something that might come as a surprise to many people. It’s true though. According to Penal Code 22.06, if two parties agree to a physical fight then they’re allowed to get handsy. The legality of fighting came up in a...
okcfox.com
Two sites in Oklahoma receive designation in National Register of Historic Places
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Historical Society and State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) announced on Monday that two sites in Oklahoma have received designation from the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). St. Ann's Home for the Aged in Oklahoma County and Alva Municipal Swimming Pool and Bathhouse...
Proposed amendment would declare Oklahoma as sovereign state, voters would decide
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — State Senator Nathan Dahm (R-Broken Arrow) has filed an amendment that would declare Oklahoma as a sovereign state. If the amendment is passed by the legislature, Oklahomans would vote on the measure during the next election. “For far too long, the federal government has trampled...
blackchronicle.com
GOP Gov. Kevin Stitt in surprisingly close reelection contest in deep red Oklahoma
Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt stunned state strategists and national politicos earlier this month when several private polls showed him trailing Democratic opponent Joy Hofmeister, only a few months after he led her by double digits in their surveys of the historically conservative state. Margins were also unusually thin...
12 goats found living inside horrifying conditions in OK mobile home
A dozen goats were found living inside a horrific smelling mobile home Sunday afternoon.
