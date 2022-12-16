ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMU

Mizzou volleyball names Dawn Sullivan as the next head coach

COLUMBIA - Mizzou Athletics hired Dawn Sullivan Sunday to become the next head coach of the volleyball program. Sullivan becomes the eighth volleyball head coach in Missouri history. "It is an honor to take over a historically great program like Mizzou," Sullivan said in a statement. "Coaching at Mizzou provided...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Jordon Harris, 3-star recruit, commits to Mizzou Football

COLUMBIA - Jordon Harris, a 3-star recruit from Pine Bluff, AR, committed to Mizzou football Sunday via Twitter. Harris is the 17th commitment in the 2023 class after selecting the Tigers over Vanderbilt, UCLA, Memphis and Air Force. He also held offers from Louisiana-Monroe, South Florida, Bowling Green State, Alcorn State and Lincoln University in Jefferson City.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Missouri football visits MacDill Air Force base ahead of Gasparilla Bowl

TAMPA, Fl. - The Missouri and Wake Forest football teams visited the MacDill Air Force Base Tuesday prior to the Gasparilla Bowl Friday. The teams heard from a panel of personnel in a theatre on the base. Col. Adam D. Bingham, the MacDill installation commander, addressed the teams first and made some fun sports references.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, Dec. 21

Missouri football visits MacDill Air Force Base ahead of Gasparilla Bowl. The Missouri and Wake Forest football teams visited the MacDill Air Force Base Tuesday prior to the Gasparilla Bowl Friday. The teams heard from a panel of personnel in a theatre on the base. Col. Adam D. Bingham, the...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Fulton firefighters respond to attic fire early Wednesday

FULTON- The Fulton Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at a home on Tanglewood Way early Wednesday. According to a news release, around 4:30 a.m. firefighters got to the home and saw smoke coming from the roof area. Everyone inside the home had already gotten out safely, thanks to smoke detectors.
FULTON, MO
KOMU

Southern Boone school board selects Dr. Tim Roth as new superintendent

ASHLAND − The Southern Boone County R-I School Board of Education has selected Dr. Tim Roth as the district's new superintendent, the district announced Wednesday. Roth is currently the interim superintendent for the district and will continue through the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year. He will officially begin his duties as school superintendent on July 1, 2023.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Holts Summit woman and infant seriously injured in Highway 63 crash

OSAGE COUNTY — Two people are seriously injured after a crash near the intersection of U.S. Highway 63 and Missouri Route 133. 28-year-old Taylor Schaffer was traveling southbound on U.S. 63 with an infant Tuesday afternoon, according to a crash report. Shortly after 5:30 p.m., Schaffer traveled off the...
HOLTS SUMMIT, MO
KOMU

Mid-Missourians shop for last-minute Christmas items ahead of winter weather

COLUMBIA - Predicted winter weather caused local residents to rush to the store Tuesday to get groceries and any last-minute Christmas essentials. "My daughter-in-law and son were coming Thursday from Denver, and because of the weather they decided they better come today [Tuesday]," Columbia resident Julie Purcell said. "They are worried about Highway [Interstate] 70 through Kansas being shut down and once you're stuck in Kansas, if you're not around a town, you're stuck."
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Dixon man killed in single-vehicle crash on Highway 17

MILLER COUNTY - A Dixon man was killed Tuesday after his tractor trailer crashed and overturned. Barry Wisdom, 70, was driving south on Highway 17 near Airport Road around 5:43 p.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. Wisdom's tractor trailer traveled off the right side of the...
DIXON, MO
KOMU

MU Health Care discusses severe winter weather impacts and safety

COLUMBIA − MU Health Care warned about the impacts of Thursday and Friday's severe winter weather and shared safety measures to take ahead of the cold temperatures. MU Health Care emergency medicine physician Dr. Christopher Sampson says the big thing is to be prepared. "In these extreme temperatures, especially...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Police search for suspect in north Columbia shooting that left one man injured

COLUMBIA - Police have identified a possible suspect of a shooting in north Columbia Monday. According to a tweet from the Columbia Police Department, officers identified 27-year-old Terrance Andra Johnson Jr. as the suspect. Johnson is wanted for first-degree assault, armed criminal action, felony property damage and unlawful use of...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia shares snow, parking and trash plans for winter weather

COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia is preparing for winter weather to arrive Thursday morning. The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team anticipates 2 to 4 inches of snow, beginning Thursday morning between 4 and 8 a.m., and temperatures to drop into the 10s by late Thursday morning and continue to fall in the single digits by the afternoon.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia names its next Parks and Recreation director

COLUMBIA - Gabe Huffington has been named Columbia's next Park and Recreation director, the city announced Tuesday. Huffington has served as acting director of the department since April, as its former director Mike Griggs is now serving as acting deputy city manager. Huffington will begin the new role on Dec....
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Sheriff: Jefferson City man found with $3,000 worth of fentanyl

JEFFERSON CITY − A Jefferson City man is in custody after authorities said they found $3,000 worth of fentanyl during a narcotics search warrant. The Cole County Sheriff’s Department and MUSTANG Drug Task Force executed the search Tuesday night in the 200 block of Dix Road in Jefferson City.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy