Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
HIGHLIGHTS: No. 10 Missouri wrestling dismantles No. 15 North Dakota State 28-11.
Keegan O'Toole and Rocky Elam remain undefeated on the season. Allan Hart and Peyton Mocco both had pinfalls in a big win for the Tigers.
Missouri women's basketball falls 76-66 in the first Braggin' Rights game
COLUMBIA - After a weak defensive showing, Missouri women’s basketball fell 76-66 to Illinois in its Braggin' Rights game at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers started out hot, putting up 20 points in the first quarter to lead Illinois 20-19. Lauren Hansen scored the first six points of the game...
Mizzou volleyball names Dawn Sullivan as the next head coach
COLUMBIA - Mizzou Athletics hired Dawn Sullivan Sunday to become the next head coach of the volleyball program. Sullivan becomes the eighth volleyball head coach in Missouri history. "It is an honor to take over a historically great program like Mizzou," Sullivan said in a statement. "Coaching at Mizzou provided...
Jordon Harris, 3-star recruit, commits to Mizzou Football
COLUMBIA - Jordon Harris, a 3-star recruit from Pine Bluff, AR, committed to Mizzou football Sunday via Twitter. Harris is the 17th commitment in the 2023 class after selecting the Tigers over Vanderbilt, UCLA, Memphis and Air Force. He also held offers from Louisiana-Monroe, South Florida, Bowling Green State, Alcorn State and Lincoln University in Jefferson City.
Curators hire outside consulting firm to 'push Mizzou Athletics forward'
COLUMBIA - The UM System Board of Curators says it has hired an outside consulting firm, Huron, to help identify areas that university can further invest in to "achieve athletics excellence." In a news release Tuesday, the Curators said it will cost $540,000 for Huron to provide a complete assessment...
Missouri football visits MacDill Air Force base ahead of Gasparilla Bowl
TAMPA, Fl. - The Missouri and Wake Forest football teams visited the MacDill Air Force Base Tuesday prior to the Gasparilla Bowl Friday. The teams heard from a panel of personnel in a theatre on the base. Col. Adam D. Bingham, the MacDill installation commander, addressed the teams first and made some fun sports references.
Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, Dec. 21
Missouri football visits MacDill Air Force Base ahead of Gasparilla Bowl. The Missouri and Wake Forest football teams visited the MacDill Air Force Base Tuesday prior to the Gasparilla Bowl Friday. The teams heard from a panel of personnel in a theatre on the base. Col. Adam D. Bingham, the...
Fulton firefighters respond to attic fire early Wednesday
FULTON- The Fulton Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at a home on Tanglewood Way early Wednesday. According to a news release, around 4:30 a.m. firefighters got to the home and saw smoke coming from the roof area. Everyone inside the home had already gotten out safely, thanks to smoke detectors.
Southern Boone school board selects Dr. Tim Roth as new superintendent
ASHLAND − The Southern Boone County R-I School Board of Education has selected Dr. Tim Roth as the district's new superintendent, the district announced Wednesday. Roth is currently the interim superintendent for the district and will continue through the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year. He will officially begin his duties as school superintendent on July 1, 2023.
Holts Summit woman and infant seriously injured in Highway 63 crash
OSAGE COUNTY — Two people are seriously injured after a crash near the intersection of U.S. Highway 63 and Missouri Route 133. 28-year-old Taylor Schaffer was traveling southbound on U.S. 63 with an infant Tuesday afternoon, according to a crash report. Shortly after 5:30 p.m., Schaffer traveled off the...
Woman charged in connection to Monday shooting on Paris Road; second suspect still at large
COLUMBIA - Police say they have arrested a Columbia woman who allegedly "helped" another suspect at the scene of a shooting Monday. The second suspect remains at large. Jasmine Briana Bell, 26, was arrested Monday in connection to the shooting outside the Break Time gas station in the 2400 block of Paris Road.
Mid-Missourians shop for last-minute Christmas items ahead of winter weather
COLUMBIA - Predicted winter weather caused local residents to rush to the store Tuesday to get groceries and any last-minute Christmas essentials. "My daughter-in-law and son were coming Thursday from Denver, and because of the weather they decided they better come today [Tuesday]," Columbia resident Julie Purcell said. "They are worried about Highway [Interstate] 70 through Kansas being shut down and once you're stuck in Kansas, if you're not around a town, you're stuck."
Dixon man killed in single-vehicle crash on Highway 17
MILLER COUNTY - A Dixon man was killed Tuesday after his tractor trailer crashed and overturned. Barry Wisdom, 70, was driving south on Highway 17 near Airport Road around 5:43 p.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. Wisdom's tractor trailer traveled off the right side of the...
MU Health Care discusses severe winter weather impacts and safety
COLUMBIA − MU Health Care warned about the impacts of Thursday and Friday's severe winter weather and shared safety measures to take ahead of the cold temperatures. MU Health Care emergency medicine physician Dr. Christopher Sampson says the big thing is to be prepared. "In these extreme temperatures, especially...
Police search for suspect in north Columbia shooting that left one man injured
COLUMBIA - Police have identified a possible suspect of a shooting in north Columbia Monday. According to a tweet from the Columbia Police Department, officers identified 27-year-old Terrance Andra Johnson Jr. as the suspect. Johnson is wanted for first-degree assault, armed criminal action, felony property damage and unlawful use of...
Columbia shares snow, parking and trash plans for winter weather
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia is preparing for winter weather to arrive Thursday morning. The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team anticipates 2 to 4 inches of snow, beginning Thursday morning between 4 and 8 a.m., and temperatures to drop into the 10s by late Thursday morning and continue to fall in the single digits by the afternoon.
Columbia names its next Parks and Recreation director
COLUMBIA - Gabe Huffington has been named Columbia's next Park and Recreation director, the city announced Tuesday. Huffington has served as acting director of the department since April, as its former director Mike Griggs is now serving as acting deputy city manager. Huffington will begin the new role on Dec....
Columbia City Council rejects fingerprints for CPRB, approves revised Sidewalk Master Plan
COLUMBIA — The Columbia City Council rejected an ordinance Monday that would have required members of the Citizens Police Review Board to submit their fingerprints to the Columbia Police Department in order to provide their criminal history. Fingerprinting was suggested to meet a criminal history examination requirement in the...
Two Columbia Boy Scouts will receive the Carnegie Medal for extraordinary heroism
COLUMBIA - A total of 16 individuals will receive the Carnegie Medal for extraordinary heroism including Columbia Boy Scouts Dominic Viet and Joseph Diener. Back on June 25, 2021, the two boys helped rescue an 18-year-old woman from a near-drowning from Hinkson Creek floodwaters. According to previous KOMU 8 reporting,...
Sheriff: Jefferson City man found with $3,000 worth of fentanyl
JEFFERSON CITY − A Jefferson City man is in custody after authorities said they found $3,000 worth of fentanyl during a narcotics search warrant. The Cole County Sheriff’s Department and MUSTANG Drug Task Force executed the search Tuesday night in the 200 block of Dix Road in Jefferson City.
