NATO Could Take Out Russia in 3 Days: Congressman
Representative Adam Kinzinger's remarks come just weeks after a NATO official said there is "no doubt" the Ukraine war could escalate.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
A Russian tank unit deliberately attacked another Russian position in Ukraine, report says, illustrating vicious rivalries within Putin's army
The Russian attack on an allied group after an argument clearly showed the tensions that have been widely reported in the Russian war effort.
Mideast, Europe leaders meet in Jordan on security in Iraq
DEAD SEA, Jordan (AP) — Leaders from the Middle East and Europe have gathered in Jordan on bolstering security and stability in Iraq. Participants convening Tuesday included regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran, along with France, Iraq, Turkey, Egypt, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and the European Union. The countries said the goal was to show “support for Iraq, its sovereignty, security, and stability, as well as its political process, its economic and development progress, and its efforts to rebuild.” The gathering was to be a followup to the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership convened in Iraq last year with France co-organizing.
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
Argentina's third goal in World Cup final should have been disallowed, regulations state
Substitutes on the pitch before Messi's shot had crossed the line should have resulted in a free-kick awarded to France
Australian minister in China after long break in relations
BEIJING (AP) — Australia’s foreign minister is in China for talks seeking to mend a long break in high-level ties that have prompted trade sanctions and political frictions. On arriving in Beijing, Penny Wong thanked China for the invitation, which comes on the anniversary of 50 years of official diplomatic relations between the nations. Wong said she looked forward to discussing important issues. She was due to meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi later Wednesday. Wong’s visit is the first by an Australian foreign minister to China in four years and is raising hopes to ending import blocks and freeing two Australian citizens detained in China. Wong said she would continue to advocate for detained Australians.
Japan ruling party lawmaker quits over funds scandal
TOKYO (AP) — A key governing party lawmaker in Japan who has served in key posts has submitted his resignation over a political funding scandal in a fresh embarrassment for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Kentaro Sonoura, an expert on diplomacy and security, admitted last month that his aide has been investigated by prosecutors over alleged underreporting of political funds. His resignation is a fresh blow to Kishida, who has already replaced three ministers in recent months and seen his support ratings tumble over his party’s deep ties to the controversial Unification Church. A former reporter at the conservative Yomiuri newspaper, Sonoura served as a vice foreign minister and a special adviser under the assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
UN official warns against new Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A senior U.N. official is urging the international community to prevent Armenia and Azerbaijan from resuming their conflict over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region as the two countries accused each other of violating a Russian-brokered peace agreement. At an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday called by Armenia, U.N. Assistant Secretary-General for political affairs Miroslav Jenča said a renewed conflict would likely impact the wider south Caucasus region and beyond. He urged redoubled diplomatic efforts to achieve a lasting peaceful settlement between Armenia and Azerbaijan “before it is too late.” The conflict between the former Soviet countries included a six-week war in 2020 in which 6,700 people died.
Taliban bar women from university education in Afghanistan
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers on Tuesday banned female students from attending universities effective immediately in the latest edict cracking down on women’s rights and freedoms. Despite initially promising a more moderate rule respecting rights for women’s and minorities, the Taliban have widely implemented their...
Mexican ambassador expelled from Peru over meddling claims
MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a roller-coaster day for Mexico’s relations with Peru, Mexico announced Tuesday it had granted asylum for the family of ousted Peruvian president Pedro Castillo. Hours later, Peru declared the Mexican ambassador to Lima persona non grata and ordered him to leave within 72 hours.
