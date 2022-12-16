Read full article on original website
Betty Harden of Winona Texas took the You Can End of Story approach going back to college obtaining a bachelor's degreeTour Tyler TexasWinona, TX
Dog apprehended in Texas for driving in Walmart parking lotMuhammad Junaid MustafaKilgore, TX
Cowboys' Second Half Surge Stings Yellow JacketsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowgirls Rout LeTourneau In ASC OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Trial likely next summer for Wood County constable
SHERMAN (KRLD) — An East Texas constable indicted on federal charges will probably go on trial next summer. In a hearing on Monday, attorneys for Wood County Precinct 2 Constable Kelly Smith asked for a June 2023 trial date. Smith was indicted by a federal grand jury in Sherman last month on a charge of “deprivation of rights under color of law.” He is accused of unnecessary use of a police dog while arresting a suspect last July, causing needless injury to the man. KLTV television in Tyler reports Smith’s attorney says he was simply doing his job of arresting a violent, uncooperative suspect, and that Smith himself was injured in the incident.
UT Tyler announces partnership in UT System’s Grow with Google initiative
TYLER – The University of Texas at Tyler has recently announced its partnership in UT System’s Grow with Google initiative that will make Google Career Certifications available to students across eight UT System academic institutions. UT System’s announcement earlier this month marks Google’s largest university partnership to date, according to a news release. Through this initiative and with the support of the Coursera platform, UT System institutions, including UT Tyler, will embed the certificates into undergraduate degree programs and co-curricular experiences at no additional cost to students.
Police investigate dog poisonings in Big Sandy
BIG SANDY — An East Texas family is mourning the loss of two dogs they say were poisoned. Brandie Howell, who lives in Big Sandy, says her son went to feed their three dogs last week and found two of them dead. A veterinarian in Gilmer examined them and said they died from rat poisoning. Our news partner KETK reports Mrs. Howell suspects some people who live on nearby property. She says she has heard taunting voices at night calling out the surviving dog and has seen lights in the woods. And as police were taking fingerprints from a bedroom window, she says someone was watching. Big Sandy Police Chief David Easterling says the dogs died from “a pretty decent concentration of strychnine.”
2 dead, 2 children injured in Cherokee County rollover crash
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Two adults are dead and two children were injured in a Monday afternoon crash in Cherokee County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), around 4:20 p.m., an SUV, driven by Scott Helm, 33, of Rusk, was traveling north on FM 241 at an unsafe speed. DPS says Scott lost control on the wet roadway, went into a southbound ditch and rolled over.
Longview man gets four life sentences in fatal Houston crash
HOUSTON – A Longview man was given four life sentences after being convicted of killing a mother and her three children while driving a vehicle drunk in Houston, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced. According to our news partner KETK, Daniel Canada, 37, was sentenced Dec. 12 after he was convicted of four counts of intoxication manslaughter in a three-week trial. The life sentences will run concurrently. Canada was visiting Houston and was driving around 100 mph on FM 2920 when he crashed into the car driven by 28-year-old Porsha Branch in March 2021. Authorities said his blood alcohol level was 0.15, nearly twice the legal limit, and his blood test also showed marijuana and Xanax. Branch’s sedan burst into flames in a seven-car pileup, instantly killing Branch and three of her sons, ages seven years, two years, and five months. Canada survived the crash with minor injuries.
East Texans not looking forward to winter weather
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – These past few weeks East Texas has seen its fair share of up and down temperatures. On Friday, Mineola saw a trickle of snowfall and Tyler experienced sleet. East Texans are not looking forward to the freezing weather that’s heading this way. John Tompkins from...
Wood County Woman Arrested For Trafficking
A Wood County woman is in the Smith County Jail for allegedly assisting in the sex trafficking of a minor. The state has charged Carly Sofia Loughmiller of Hawkins with the trafficking of persons. Her bond is $450,000, and her arrest resulted from an extensive investigation by Texas Rangers, Smith County DA’s Office, Homeland Security, and other agencies.
Longview police respond to two weekend homicides
LONGVIEW — Longview police continue to investigate two weekend homicides. On December 17 at approximately 9:23 a.m., officers responded to a Texas Street location regarding an assault that had just occurred. They found the body of 52-year-old Juan Hernandez-Rodriguez of Longview and quickly identified and detained a juvenile suspect. The suspect was transported and booked into the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center. On December 18 at approximately 11:48 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Churchill of Longview Apartments on East Whaley. Officers located a man with apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The victim was identified as 19-year-old Codie Polk of Longview. There was no immediate word on a suspect. Click here for more information.
2 dead after crash on wet roadway in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people are dead and two more are injured after a crash in Cherokee County Monday afternoon. According to DPS, 33-year-old Scott Helm was driving a 2016 Dodge Journey north on FM 241, roughly six miles south of Rusk. DPS said the vehicle was going at an unsafe speed and […]
No major injuries in two Smith County crashes
SMITH COUNTY — There were no major injuries after two crashes on I-20 east of Lindale on Monday. According to our news partner KETK, the first crash involved seven vehicles. A vehicle tried to take the ramp onto I-20, then an 18-wheeler behind it tried to avoid hitting the car and swerved, DPS said. The 18-wheeler overturned as a result. Six other cars crashed into each other to avoid the 18-wheeler, officials said. There was a separate crash on I-20 involving four other vehicles, according to DPS. This included two truck-tractors, a truck pulling a trailer, and another vehicle.
TAPD Makes Arrests in Ulta Beauty Supply Robbery
A recent robbery of the Ulta Beauty Supply Store in Texarkana Texas resulted in the arrests of 5 women all from the Shreveport area. TAPD has released more information on the case. Press Release:. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, around 7:41 pm, Texarkana Arkansas Police Department patrol officers were notified...
Longview man killed in single vehicle crash near Tyler
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A driver was severely injured and their passenger killed in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday. According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 5:40 a.m. Wednesday, Guillermo Zuniga, Jr., 23, of Longview, was driving on County Road 384, about four miles northeast of Tyler. The report states Zuniga’s vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
What to do if you hit a deer while driving?
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The roads in East Texas are no stranger to deer. Drivers often try to avoid them at all costs, but what should you do if you hit one? Experts say that you should not stop and try to move it out of the road, especially if it is dark outside. Texas […]
Lufkin PD Identifies Those Killed, Injured in Highway 59 Crash
The Lufkin Police Department has released the names of the persons who passed away in a tragic triple fatality that occurred late Friday night (December 16). The three deceased were identified as Anastasia Gray, 19, of Carthage, Antownique Robertson, 18, of Carthage, and Xzavien Grimble, 20, of Jasper. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
Forecasters Predict Snow for Shreveport Week of Christmas
Some Forecasters are Saying We Could See Snow Christmas Week.
City prepares for arctic blast
LONGVIEW — The National Weather Service has forecast the arrival of an arctic airmass for the region on Thursday, Dec. 22, and the city of Longview is making preparations. The strong cold front will cause temperatures to rapidly fall into the 20s and 30s by late Thursday night with wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour. The very cold temperatures are expected to linger into the Christmas holiday weekend and will put animals, plants, and pipes at risk. Residents are encouraged to take steps to mitigate effects of the freeze by protecting their home and animals. The City’s Freeze Contingency Plan is available at this link and provides a series of steps to protect pipes.
Identities released, suspect sought in fatal Jacksonville shooting
JACKSONVILLE — An arrest warrant has been issued for Tarasian S. Baker, 26, for capital murder after police received multiple calls in reference to a shooting in the area of Wilkens and Border Streets in Jacksonville on Dec. 20. The bond has been set at one million dollars. The victim has been identified as Anthony L. Miner (pictured), 22, of Tyler. Anyone with information regarding Baker’s whereabouts, or any information regarding this investigation, should call 911 or Detective Munsinger with the Jacksonville Police Department at (903) 586-2546. According to JPD and our news partner KETK, several calls about gunshots fired came in around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, officers found Miner deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. The Texas Rangers and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Special Investigative Unit are assisting with the investigation.
Suspect in Shreveport homicide killed in motorcycle crash
Police say the suspect in a fatal shooting outside a Shreveport bar early Friday morning crashed his motorcycle and died while fleeing the scene.
