ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Comments / 1

Related
Hot 97-5

A Blizzard Warning Has Been Issued For Parts Of North Dakota

The National Weather Service in Bismarck has just issued a Blizzard Warning for parts of southwest North Dakota from now until 5 am Mountain time Friday, December 23rd. This includes the counties of Stark, Slope, Hettinger, Grant, Bowman, Adams, and Sioux in North Dakota. Cities in the impacted area include Elgin, Carson, New Leipzig, Dickinson, Marmarth, Mott, Regent, Hettinger, Selfridge, and Solen.
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

All North Dakotans Know This – “You Can Die Out There”

One of the most significant things I have learned in my life in the last 9 years... ...ALWAYS have respect and fear for the weather in North Dakota, NEVER ever take it lightly, for it could cost you your life. I moved from San Diego, California back in 2014 to Fargo, North Dakota. I will never forget the night before I left, I watched the movie FARGO -after about ten minutes, I hit pause and said to myself "What in the heck am I doing?" Obviously, I wasn't prepared mentally or physically for the move for one simple reason - I had no idea how deadly and serious the weather is in North Dakota.
FARGO, ND
dakotanewsnow.com

Feels-like sub-zero winds blowing through South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wind Chill Warnings are in effect, with feels-like temperatures expected to reach -40°F and even -50°F. Snow has already started falling around eastern parts of the region this morning. As we head through our day, we’ll see more snow develop and spread around the region. The highest snowfall amounts will be east of I-29, where we could see four to six inches of fresh snow. Around Sioux Falls, we’re looking at two to four inches, while we will see an inch or less across much of central South Dakota.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

10′ Drifts Strand 70 Trucks in South Dakota

The Vivian, South Dakota Coffee Cup Fuel truck stop will be remembered for their kindness and long working hours after last week's blizzard socked-in truckers across the state. While Sioux Falls received mostly rain and ice, the other 90% of South Dakota was hammered by snow and winds which led to traffic delays and accidents.
VIVIAN, SD
Daily Montanan

Record-breaking cold expected across Montana on Wednesday, Thursday

Record-breaking cold temperatures not seen in Montana in more than 30 years are expected statewide Wednesday night and Thursday morning as an Arctic air mass drops down from Canada.  “We’re expecting the possibility for cold on historic proportions this Thursday — temperatures quite possibly colder than anything we’ve seen in 40 years,” said C. Corby […] The post Record-breaking cold expected across Montana on Wednesday, Thursday appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota second most deadly state for Holiday driving

(Bismarck, ND) -- A recent study points to North Dakota as the second deadliest state for holiday driving. The car insurance site Jerry-dot-com examined data from deadly crashes during the Christmas season from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration between 2009 and 2020. The research focused on the which states...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
brookingsradio.com

Basin Electric to buy power from South Dakota wind farm

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Bismarck-based Basic Electric Power Cooperative has reached a 25-year deal to buy power from a new South Dakota wind project being developed by a Houston company. The 200 megawatts of power Basin will purchase from ENGIE North America’s North Bend Wind project will help meet...
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

Here Are Your Last Minute Gift Ideas North Dakota

As the countdown is on to Christmas, we are here to help you with finishing up your Christmas shopping. Finding that perfect gift is always a priority for many. But what about those people that have everything? Or maybe that person just has so much stuff, and running out of room for more stuff? Often that is more the case. We encourage finding those gifts that might be considered, "Clutter Free". What does that mean? We are talking about gifts that create a memory or something one can look forward to in the future. Here are some of our top picks just to get your wheels turniing before you start writing on sticky notes, "I owe you" or "Good for one ____".
TEXAS STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Dangerous Cold: Snow & Blowing Snow Likely

A Wind chill Warning has been issued for the area until 3:00 AM Wednesday here in the Fargo area, while areas around Jamestown and westward will remain in the warning through most of the week. A winter weather advisory then goes into effect for portions of the southern valley and Minnesota from 3:00 AM Wednesday until 6:00 AM Thursday. Although that will likely be extended through Thursday and Friday and potentially even need to be upgraded to a Blizzard warning Friday as ground blizzard-like to ground blizzard conditions will become more likely, along with very cold temperatures.
FARGO, ND
Bring Me The News

Best, worst times to drive Wednesday-Saturday in Minnesota

Weather conditions will become pretty treacherous for much of the region at times over the next few days, but not impossible. One of the things to remember when hitting the road this week is that we’re not just dealing with slippery roads or low visibility alone, it’s the dangerous cold. Literally the kind of cold where if you are in an accident or stranded without heat – any distance from a town – minutes will matter.
MINNESOTA STATE
US 103.3

US 103.3

Mandan, ND
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
816K+
Views
ABOUT

US 103.3 Country plays new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1033uscountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy