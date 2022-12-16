Read full article on original website
Related
A Blizzard Warning Has Been Issued For Parts Of North Dakota
The National Weather Service in Bismarck has just issued a Blizzard Warning for parts of southwest North Dakota from now until 5 am Mountain time Friday, December 23rd. This includes the counties of Stark, Slope, Hettinger, Grant, Bowman, Adams, and Sioux in North Dakota. Cities in the impacted area include Elgin, Carson, New Leipzig, Dickinson, Marmarth, Mott, Regent, Hettinger, Selfridge, and Solen.
All North Dakotans Know This – “You Can Die Out There”
One of the most significant things I have learned in my life in the last 9 years... ...ALWAYS have respect and fear for the weather in North Dakota, NEVER ever take it lightly, for it could cost you your life. I moved from San Diego, California back in 2014 to Fargo, North Dakota. I will never forget the night before I left, I watched the movie FARGO -after about ten minutes, I hit pause and said to myself "What in the heck am I doing?" Obviously, I wasn't prepared mentally or physically for the move for one simple reason - I had no idea how deadly and serious the weather is in North Dakota.
South Dakota rancher saved after being stranded in blizzard for over 27 hours
It was a snow storm that lasted several days, dumping several inches to a few feet of snow on parts of KELOLAND. Then came the wind.
dakotanewsnow.com
Feels-like sub-zero winds blowing through South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wind Chill Warnings are in effect, with feels-like temperatures expected to reach -40°F and even -50°F. Snow has already started falling around eastern parts of the region this morning. As we head through our day, we’ll see more snow develop and spread around the region. The highest snowfall amounts will be east of I-29, where we could see four to six inches of fresh snow. Around Sioux Falls, we’re looking at two to four inches, while we will see an inch or less across much of central South Dakota.
North Dakota store shelves are empty due to the blizzard
Some businesses have even had to come up with alternative ways to make sure their customers get their gifts and food in time for Christmas.
6 Things To Never Let Freeze In A North Dakota Vehicle
Overnight lows around 20 plus below and subzero highs will lead us into one of the coldest Christmas in many years. We're in a Wind Chill Warning until Christmas Eve morning with windchill expected to be around 50 below zero the next few days. I happened to leave a bottle...
10′ Drifts Strand 70 Trucks in South Dakota
The Vivian, South Dakota Coffee Cup Fuel truck stop will be remembered for their kindness and long working hours after last week's blizzard socked-in truckers across the state. While Sioux Falls received mostly rain and ice, the other 90% of South Dakota was hammered by snow and winds which led to traffic delays and accidents.
hubcityradio.com
South Dakota power company prepping for potential rolling blackouts because of cold weather this week
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- With arctic air expected to plunge deep into Texas this week, there are concerns again about electric power demands that could be put on the Southwest Power Pool. South Dakota Public Utilities Commissioner Kristie Fiegen serves on an SPP oversight committee. Overload demand by ERCOT, or the Electric...
North Dakota Land Board announces Missouri River Acreage Adjustment Project results
When the North Dakota Land Board adjusted all of those leases, they ended up paying out around $130 million back to oil and gas operators along with private mineral owners.
Bundle up before heading out in extremely cold North Dakota weather
It could cause frostbite or even hypothermia for anyone who doesn't dress warm or if your clothes get wet.
A big donation in North Dakota is making a large difference
No, it wasn't Santa who slid down their chimney, the spare ribs were donated by the North Dakota Farmer's Union to kick off their five-state giving spree.
Here Are The 12 Pains Of Christmas In North Dakota
Christmas is coming, and the lines are getting long. Parking is a nightmare and all the alcohol is gone. -- That's my ode to Christmas being an absolutely nuts time in North Dakota. Anyway, I've put together a list of some of the most painful things we experience in North...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota farmers say spring harvest was one of the best ever, fall harvest was average
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to crop reports from the USDA, growing seasons in North Dakota were overall around average. Cold temperatures mean the cattle on the Schmidt farm in Oliver County need extra feed to stay warm. “We’re going to be moving snow for two weeks, yet without any...
Record-breaking cold expected across Montana on Wednesday, Thursday
Record-breaking cold temperatures not seen in Montana in more than 30 years are expected statewide Wednesday night and Thursday morning as an Arctic air mass drops down from Canada. “We’re expecting the possibility for cold on historic proportions this Thursday — temperatures quite possibly colder than anything we’ve seen in 40 years,” said C. Corby […] The post Record-breaking cold expected across Montana on Wednesday, Thursday appeared first on Daily Montanan.
KETV.com
Interstate 80 reopens at Nebraska-Iowa border after closure due to winter storm in Omaha area
OMAHA, Neb. — As a winter storm moves through the Omaha area, Interstate 80 was closed to travelers at the Nebraska-Iowa border on Wednesday. All lanes have reopened on Interstate 80, as of 1:25 p.m. Eastbound I-80 was closed at 13th Street for more than an hour. I-80 westbound...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota second most deadly state for Holiday driving
(Bismarck, ND) -- A recent study points to North Dakota as the second deadliest state for holiday driving. The car insurance site Jerry-dot-com examined data from deadly crashes during the Christmas season from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration between 2009 and 2020. The research focused on the which states...
brookingsradio.com
Basin Electric to buy power from South Dakota wind farm
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Bismarck-based Basic Electric Power Cooperative has reached a 25-year deal to buy power from a new South Dakota wind project being developed by a Houston company. The 200 megawatts of power Basin will purchase from ENGIE North America’s North Bend Wind project will help meet...
Here Are Your Last Minute Gift Ideas North Dakota
As the countdown is on to Christmas, we are here to help you with finishing up your Christmas shopping. Finding that perfect gift is always a priority for many. But what about those people that have everything? Or maybe that person just has so much stuff, and running out of room for more stuff? Often that is more the case. We encourage finding those gifts that might be considered, "Clutter Free". What does that mean? We are talking about gifts that create a memory or something one can look forward to in the future. Here are some of our top picks just to get your wheels turniing before you start writing on sticky notes, "I owe you" or "Good for one ____".
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Dangerous Cold: Snow & Blowing Snow Likely
A Wind chill Warning has been issued for the area until 3:00 AM Wednesday here in the Fargo area, while areas around Jamestown and westward will remain in the warning through most of the week. A winter weather advisory then goes into effect for portions of the southern valley and Minnesota from 3:00 AM Wednesday until 6:00 AM Thursday. Although that will likely be extended through Thursday and Friday and potentially even need to be upgraded to a Blizzard warning Friday as ground blizzard-like to ground blizzard conditions will become more likely, along with very cold temperatures.
Best, worst times to drive Wednesday-Saturday in Minnesota
Weather conditions will become pretty treacherous for much of the region at times over the next few days, but not impossible. One of the things to remember when hitting the road this week is that we’re not just dealing with slippery roads or low visibility alone, it’s the dangerous cold. Literally the kind of cold where if you are in an accident or stranded without heat – any distance from a town – minutes will matter.
US 103.3
Mandan, ND
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
816K+
Views
ABOUT
US 103.3 Country plays new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1033uscountry.com
Comments / 1