Jan 6 Buddy and Spirit Day (Inside Out and Backwards)!. Dropping off of Students – Almost everyone is doing a great job of dropping off students on 12th Ave in the drop off area and then making room for others. We are seeing some students being dropped off on Pinehurst Ave in the bus zone or the bike lanes, north and south of 117th Ave. This is dangerous as those bike lanes are used by cycle commuters who will then be forced into traffic at a very complicated intersection. Please drop off students in the drop off area on 12th Ave NE.

2 DAYS AGO