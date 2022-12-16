Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
warrenrecord.com
A Christmas to Remember event reflects the spirit of giving
Christmas is often described as the season for giving, that it is better to give to others than to receive. That sense of helping the community was on full display Saturday as families and people of all ages gathered at Warren County Middle School for A Christmas to Remember: Serving Our Community.
warrenrecord.com
Antonio Pernell Jones
Antonio Pernell Jones, 26, of Warren County, departed this life on Friday, Dec. 16. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time, but will be announced later by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services.
warrenrecord.com
County moves forward with plan to purchase Lions Den
The Warren County Board of Commissioners has granted authorization for the county to move forward with plans to purchase the Warrenton Lions Den property on West Ridgeway Street in Warrenton. The authorization includes a use agreement for the utilization of $225,000 in North Carolina Commerce Rural Transformation Grant funds to make the purchase.
warrenrecord.com
Schools recognized for meeting academic growth standards
The Warren County Board of Education, during its Dec. 13 regular monthly meeting, recognized five schools in the district for meeting North Carolina academic growth expectations for the 2021-22 school year: Mariam Boyd and Northside elementary schools, Warren County Middle School, Warren Early college High School and Warren New Tech High School. Pictured, from the left, are Superintendent Keith Sutton, Mariam Boyd Principal Kendra Davis, WCMS Principal Dr. Dennis Carrington, Northside Acting Principal Aimee Richardson, Warren New Tech Principal John Green, Warren Early College Principal Shena Judkins and School Board Chair Jennifer Sims.
warrenrecord.com
Hunt to return to court next month in connection with shooting in Warrenton
Jai’melvin Hunt, 20, of Hidden Creek Lane, Warrenton, will return to court on Jan. 17 on charges that include attempted first degree murder in connection with a Nov. 28 shooting near East Franklin and Braggs streets in Warrenton. He also faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon with...
warrenrecord.com
Lakeland announces upcoming auditions
Lakeland Cultural Arts Center will hold auditions for “Sherlock Homes and the Adventure of the Suicide Club on Jan. 8 at 2 p.m. and Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. Auditions will be held in the Mark E. Taylor Theatre both evenings. Sides for cold reading will be provided. Lakeland...
