Lehigh Valley boys basketball: A Green Hornet is the player of the week; some shuffling in the Top 10

Emmaus junior Will Barber (with ball) is the latest boys basketball player of the week. Contributed photo/The Morning Call/TNS

Emmaus boys basketball seems to thrive in the month of December.

Last year, the Green Hornets started 10-0 and didn’t lose until a Jan. 7 game against Northampton.

This year, they are off to a 5-1 start punctuated by a 30-point win over a previously unbeaten Whitehall team on Tuesday night.

It is a team that features a lot of scoring balance, and it’s not easy to single out one Emmaus player responsible for another strong start.

But if there’s one guy that has been consistently solid for Steve Yoder’s team, it’s Will Barber. The 6-foot-2 junior has been a factor on both ends of the court for the Green Hornets and his 21.3 points per game average through six contests tells just part of the story.

Barber, who has scored 20 or more points four times and had 31 in a season-opening loss to Methacton, is The Morning Call’s boys basketball player of the week.

“Will does everything for us,” Yoder said. “He’s our leading scorer, often guards the other team’s best player, and runs the point for our offense. He’s averaging seven rebounds and six steals per game.”

Yoder said Barber has made great strides, not only as a player but how he prepares for each game.

“I am most proud of how his emotional maturity is improving every game,” he said. “He is leading by example now. That, along with his work ethic, make him someone players and coaches want to be around. I am excited about what these next two years will bring for him in both basketball and lacrosse. He’s a great multi-sport athlete for our school.”

Emmaus was scheduled to host East Stroudsburg South Friday night but that game has been posted until Dec. 22. They will entertain Gov. Mifflin from Berks County at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Meanwhile, the new Top 10 has the same 10 teams as last week, but we’re keeping an eye on several teams who seem primed to make their top-10 debuts soon including Bangor, Saucon Valley, East Stroudsburg South, and Panther Valley.

For now, here’s how it looks:

Whitehall Zephyrs

Record: 4-1, 2-1 EPC

Last week’s ranking: year: 10th

What’s next: At Hazleton 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

Comment: The Zephyrs won a tournament at Bloomsburg, but were overwhelmed at Emmaus Tuesday night. They would like to bounce back as quickly as possible but it won’t be easy against the very fast, talented, and deep Pocono West team.

Liberty Hurricanes

Record: 3-1, 2-1 EPC.

Last week’s ranking: 7th

What’s next: At Dieruff Friday night

Comment: The Hurricanes suffered their first loss of the season, 43-41 to Northampton but bounced back with a win over Stroudsburg. Their last three games have been decided by five points or less and they provide good learning lessons for a team that frankly may be a year, or two, away from serious title contention.

Freedom Patriots

Record: 3-2, 2-0 EPC.

Last week’s ranking: 8th

What’s next: At Nazareth Friday night

Comment: The Patriots bounced back from a lopsided loss to Spring-Ford with a win over Pleasant Valley. Jaden Tillett has led the team in scoring through the first five games. But of concern is that Freedom is shooting just 55.7 percent from the foul line which won’t be good enough in the biggest games.

Allentown Central Catholic Vikings

Record: 1-4, 1-1 EPC.

Last week’s ranking: 7th

What’s next: Host Stroudsburg Friday night.

Comment: The Vikings are a work-in-progress with roles still to be defined, but having a veteran leader in Griffin Patridge back in basketball shape is a big plus. He is among the best athletes in the Lehigh Valley and has been through it all in his three-sport career at ACCHS. If anyone can steady a rocky ship, it’s Patridge.

Palmerton Blue Bombers

Record: 5-0, 3-0 Colonial League.

Last week’s ranking: 9th

What’s next: Host Salisbury at 12:45 p.m. Saturday

Comment: The Blue Bombers have two of the area’s best players in Matt Machalik and Brayden Hosier and what’s even better for Ken Termini is that they are both juniors. Most impressive is how they responded to Southern Lehigh’s physical play in Monday night’s 54-50 win.

Notre Dame-Green Pond Crusaders

Record: 4-1, 3-0 Colonial League.

Last week’s ranking: 8th

What’s next: At Pen Argyl Monday.

Comment: Notre Dame, Saucon Valley, Wilson and Bangor appear to have a good race shaping up in the Colonial League East Division which this season is much more competitive and entertaining than the West. No new date given yet for the Notre Dame-Saucon Valley game that Mother Nature took care of on Thursday night.

Emmaus Green Hornets

Record: 5-1, 3-0 EPC.

Last week’s ranking: 5th

What’s next: Host Gov. Mifflin, 1 p.m. Saturday

Comment: The Green Hornets, who have won five straight, continue to impress with the contributions they’re getting from multiple people. They are one of the few Lehigh Valley teams to have scored at least 51 points in every game so far.

Executive Education Raptors

Record: 2-2

Last week’s ranking: 3rd

What’s next: Host Freire Charter Monday.

Comment: The Raptors’ losses to Columbia of District 3 and Abington Heights of District 2 were both by two points. While those results aren’t desirable they could be teachable moments that will serve this young team well in the district playoffs.

Pocono Mountain West Panthers

Record: 5-0, 3-0 EPC.

Last week’s ranking: 2nd

What’s next: At Stroudsburg Tuesday night.

Comment: The Panthers aren’t just winning games, they’re dominating opponents. They average 68.2 points per game and just under seven 3-pointers per game. Juju Pagan is the leader, but freshman KJ Coles and sophomore Adrian Brito are also making impacts.

Parkland Trojans

Record: 3-1, 3-0 EPC.

Last week’s ranking: 1st

What’s next: Host Pocono Mountain East Friday.

Comment: Junior star Nick Coval entered the season with 763 career points and has 111 in the first four games, averaging 27.7 points. At 874 points, he’s on a pace to hit 1,000 in about five games which would put him on target for a game at Central Catholic’s Rockne Hall on Jan. 3.