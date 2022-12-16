Whitehall Township police seek driver of van involved in hit-and-run that injured pedestrian

Whitehall Township police are seeking a motorist who hit and seriously injured a pedestrian Thursday.

The incident happened on southbound MacArthur Road between Schadt Avenue and Mickley Road, police said in a news release.

The motorist was driving a white, newer model Mercedes-Benz Sprinter-style van with a black molding strip on each side and a high-top roof, police said.

The vehicle would be missing its driver’s side mirror and have damage to the front driver’s side bumper.

Anyone with information about the incident or vehicle can contact the Lehigh County Communications Center at (610) 437-5252 and ask for a Whitehall Township Police supervisor; or email Sergeant Paul Barnes at pbarnes@whitehallpd.com or Sergeant Kevin Querio at kquerio@whitehallpd.com