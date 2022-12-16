Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox5ny.com
Ohio Amber Alert: Search expands for missing infant, suspected kidnapper
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Authorities in Ohio have expanded their search for a missing 5-month-old boy and his suspected kidnapper to five neighboring states. Columbus police believe Nalah Jackson stole a 2010 Honda Accord on Monday with twin infants, Kyair and Kason Thomass, inside. Early Tuesday morning, Kyair was found at an airport parking lot in Dayton, 70 miles away.
fox5ny.com
Pilot's festive flight path reveals Christmas tree over Central Florida
LAKELAND, Fla. - Retirement can be an exciting time, but also a little scary if you're retiring from one career and hoping to move into another. That's the case for military service members around the country, but a soon-to-be-retired Navy Lieutenant Commander in Lakeland is taking a festive approach to pursuing his next chapter.
fox5ny.com
DC correctional officer charged with embezzlement after lavish trip to NYC
WASHINGTON - A D.C. correctional officer is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the labor union and spending some of it on a lavish New York trip. The Department of Justice charged Andra Parker Monday with wire fraud after an FBI investigation revealed Mr. Parker embezzled the funds while serving as chairman of the D.C. Department of Corrections Labor Committee between June 2018 and May 2019.
fox5ny.com
Watch: Saint Bernard engulfed by lake-effect snowfall in New York
OSCEOLA, N.Y. - This weekend’s winter storm was a lot even for a big, big dog. ‘Whisky’ the Saint Bernard could be seen on doorbell camera video galumphing through deep snow in Osceola, New York, on Monday, December 19. As of Monday morning, the National Weather Service had...
fox5ny.com
NY gas prices drop to lowest average in nearly a year
Gas prices in New York continued to drop this week, falling to their lowest average since January 2022. Nationwide, this is the sixth week in a row that gas prices have fallen as oil prices remained steady, according to AAA. The national average cost of a gallon of gas fell...
fox5ny.com
Northern California earthquake leaves 2 dead, buckles road, causes damage and injury
FERNDALE, Calif. - A magnitude 6.4 earthquake rocked the Northern California coast early Tuesday morning, left two people dead, caused gas leaks, shattered glass, left thousands without power, one buckled highway and jittery residents living through dozens of aftershocks. The Humboldt County Sheriff said at an afternoon press conference that...
fox5ny.com
Northern California earthquake leaves thousands without power
FERNDALE, Calif. - A magnitude-6.4 earthquake rocked the Northern California coast early Tuesday morning, leaving thousands without power and jittery residents feeling a wave of aftershocks. The US Geological Survey reported the strong quake struck at 2:34 a.m. Tuesday, about 7.5 miles west-southwest of Ferndale, a city in Humboldt County.
fox5ny.com
NJ Gov. Murphy talks about today’s issues, takes a look back at 2022
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy joined Good Day New York to discuss congestion pricing, the “tripledemic” and a new gun safety bill. He also took a look back on the year.
