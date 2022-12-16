WASHINGTON - A D.C. correctional officer is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the labor union and spending some of it on a lavish New York trip. The Department of Justice charged Andra Parker Monday with wire fraud after an FBI investigation revealed Mr. Parker embezzled the funds while serving as chairman of the D.C. Department of Corrections Labor Committee between June 2018 and May 2019.

