ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN Radio

Biden administration to buy 3 million barrels of oil to replenish reserves

By Zack Budryk
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cs0a7_0jlFGhHz00

The Department of Energy will purchase 3 million barrels of oil to replace withdrawals from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) amid high energy prices, it announced Friday.

The Biden administration presented the purchase, which follows a bidding process that began in October, as an opportunity to buy the oil at a fixed price and repurchase it for less than the average of $96 per barrel it sold for.

“Relative to conventional purchase contracts that expose producers to volatile crude prices, this new approach, when used at scale, can give producers the assurance to make investments today, knowing that the price they receive when they sell to the SPR will be locked in place,” the Energy Department said in a statement. “Today’s notice will pilot this new approach by starting with a purchase of up to 3 million barrels of crude oil.”

After oil prices soared earlier this year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration withdrew a record 180 million barrels from the SPR. The administration announced a plan in May to solicit bids to buy back about one-third of the barrels withdrawn.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in the spring that the buyback process would be timed to decreased oil prices.

“As we are thoughtful and methodical in the decision to drawdown from our emergency reserve, we must be similarly strategic in replenishing the supply so that it stands ready to deliver on its mission to provide relief when needed most,” Granholm said in May.

The buyback to replenish the withdrawals is distinct from congressionally required SPR sales to raise revenues. The Energy Department has projected it will sell around 265 million barrels through those sales by fiscal 2031.

Republicans have signaled the House Oversight and Reform Committee will scrutinize the SPR releases under the new GOP majority next year, with 13 Republican committee members in October requesting documents relating to the releases.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

Biden greets Zelensky at White House

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the White House on Wednesday afternoon, greeted by President Biden and first lady Jill Biden for the start of an unprecedented first trip to Washington since the Russia war began. Zelensky pulled up in a black SUV, featuring an American flag and a Ukrainian flag, that let him out […]
WASHINGTON STATE
WGN Radio

Divided Congress may drive Biden to the power of the pen

President Biden will likely be forced to ramp up administrative actions to advance his agenda next year, when a divided Congress will offer him far fewer chances for legislative wins. Biden has already issued a slew of executive orders throughout his time in the White House, notably his student loan forgiveness plan, and outside groups […]
decrypt.co

Trump NFTs Tanking as Hype Dies, Floor Price Down 70%

The floor price for the former U.S. president’s Polygon-based NFTs has dropped 74% since peaking on Saturday. Donald Trump’s NFT collection is losing value as sales fall following a brief spike over the weekend. Trading volume fell 57% from Sunday to Monday, while the floor price for the...
RadarOnline

REVEALED: Donald Trump's Tax Returns Show Ex-Prez Paid $0 In Taxes In 2020, Reported Negative Income Four Times In Six Years

Donald Trump’s tax returns show the ex-president and his wife, Melania, paid $0 in taxes in 2020, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The shocking revelation comes just hours after the Democrat-controlled House Ways and Means Committee voted to release Trump’s tax returns on Tuesday night in a 24-16 vote.Although the complete release of the former president’s tax returns is expected to come in the next few days, the information already released also found that Trump and his wife reported a negative income in four of the six years between 2015 and 2020. ​According to the six-year period covered in the newly released returns,...
WGN Radio

GOP lawmakers say Trump electability problem is behind cratering support

Republican lawmakers say GOP voters are shifting away from former President Trump because of widespread doubt he can win a general election in 2024. They say the disappointing results of the 2022 midterm elections, in which several high-profile Trump-endorsed candidates lost key races, reenforced the view that Trump doesn’t appeal to independent and moderate GOP […]
GEORGIA STATE
WGN Radio

McConnell: Omnibus boosts defense spending, cuts nondefense spending

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday touted the year-end deal on an omnibus spending package as a victory for Republicans because it will boost defense spending above the rate of inflation and increase nondefense spending at a lower rate than inflation, effectively resulting in a cut.   McConnell cast the result as the […]
WGN Radio

Zelensky to US lawmakers: ‘Your money is not charity’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked U.S. lawmakers for their financial support of his country in its fight against Russia and assured them that Ukraine would responsibly use the funds as he gave a historic address to a joint meeting of Congress. “Your money is not charity. It’s an investment in the global security and democracy […]
WGN Radio

Ukraine-Russia War update: President Zelensky’s gift for President Biden

Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joins Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War, including President Zelensky’s visit to the White House and his gift for President Biden. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website ukrainianfreedomnews.com. To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute […]
WGN Radio

Democrats vote to release six years of Trump’s tax returns

Democrats on the main tax-writing committee in the House voted during a closed-door meeting on Tuesday to make six years of former President Trump’s tax returns public — the culmination of years of Democratic efforts to obtain Trump’s financial records and a move that Republicans view as a provocation as they assume control of the […]
TEXAS STATE
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

12K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy