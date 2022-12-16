Read full article on original website
FDA Approves Monoclonal for COVID-19 Treatment in Hospitalized Adults
Roche’s Actemra is the first FDA approved monoclonal antibody to be used for COVID-19. The FDA has approved Roche’s Actemra (tocilizumab) intravenous (IV) monoclonal antibody for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized adult patients who are receiving systemic corticosteroids and require supplemental oxygen, non-invasive or invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation.
F2G Announces FDA Filing Acceptance of NDA for the Treatment of Invasive Fungal Infections
The New Drug Application (NDA) for the company’s investigational therapy, Olorofim, looks to serve an unmet medical need in this treatment space. Biotech company F2G announced today the FDA has accepted its NDA filing for its antfungal therapy, Olorofim. The FDA has set the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date for June 17, 2023.
A man with a back injury seeks a medically assisted death because he can't afford rent- Doctor signs off on the request
Amir Farsoud recently shared that, fearing he may lose his housing and with no significant relationships, he applied for medical assistance in dying (MAiD) instead. Farsoud was disabled due to a back injury. The injury makes him suffer near-continuous pain. [i]
Bivalent Booster Provides Protection Against Severe COVID-19, Possible Hospitalization
In a new CDC report, these immunizations aid against emergency department and urgent care encounters in immunocompetent adults. In the latest CDC MMWR report, investigators determined a bivalent booster dose among immunocompetent adults were able to gain additional protection and helped to prevent people from emergency department and urgent care encounters.
FDA Announces Next VRBPAC Looking at Future of COVID-19 Vaccine Regimens
The committee will meet on January 26 to discuss whether and how the composition for primary doses of the currently available COVID-19 vaccines should be modified. The FDA recently announced its first Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) Meeting for 2023. The meeting will be held on Thursday, January 26.
How Do We Transition Patients on Heavy Antibiotics to Outpatient?
In this mini-podcast, infectious diseases clinical pharmacy specialist Bruce M. Jones, PharmD, FIDSA, BCPS, breaks down the “very straightforward criteria” he uses to decide whether a skin and soft tissue infection (SSTI) patient should be inpatient or outpatient. Skin and soft tissue infections (SSTIs) are an ongoing challenge...
NP and PA Network Opens its HIV Center of Excellence
A central portal to support clinical practice for patients with or at risk for HIV was launched. POCN, the largest nurse practitioner (NP) and physician associate (PA) network in the United States, announced this month that it had opened its HIV Center of Excellence, which is an online HIV education portal for medical peers.
