More Oklahoma Families In Eviction Court Before Christmas This Year
On a typical day in an Oklahoma County court, approximately 125-150 eviction notices are on the docket, but 2 days before Thanksgiving, November 22, 2022, there were 306 eviction cases in the Oklahoma County courthouse.
Lawmaker wants to declare Oklahoma a sovereign state
An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed a joint resolution to declare the Sooner State a sovereign state.
Protests prompt cancellation of $1.5 billion power project in southeast Oklahoma
A Texas developer canceled plans for a $1.5 billion hydroelectric storage project in this southeast Oklahoma river community last week, citing protests from 200 residents and opposition from the Choctaw Nation. Tomlin Energy LLC proposed using Kiamichi River outflow to produce energy that would stabilize grids in Oklahoma and Texas...
Governor Stitt appoints Duncan man as 2023-2024 Oklahoma State Poet Laureate
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Governor Stitt has appointed Jay Snider to serve as the 2023-2024 Oklahoma State Poet Laureate. Snider is a nationally recognized, award-winning cowboy poet and recording artist. He is a frequent contributor to the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center programs in Duncan, Okla. and is widely recognized...
Texas Man Has Made Six Figures Suing Telemarketers Over Robocalls
Everybody hates those robocalls you get daily. Well, a Texas man has made over $100,000 suing telemarketers and tells you how simple it is for you to do the same. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Dan Graham is a financial accounting consultant based right here in Texas. After screaming at a telemarketer last year over the phone, Graham decided that was not a healthy thing to do.
Oklahomans out combined $500,000 in SNAP benefit scam
The state’s Department of Human Services says since Dec. 8, hundreds of Oklahomans have been impacted by a card skimming scam that's targeting low income families who use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
Discover the Coldest Place in Oklahoma
Surprisingly, Oklahoma is considered a southern state (despite residents who argue it’s a midwestern one). Despite its location on a map, this state can get much colder than expected. Today, we are going to take a look at Oklahoma and see just how cold the weather can get. Let’s discover the coldest place in Oklahoma, plus a few other interesting facts about this chilly state!
Oklahoma launches sharps take-back program
The Choctaw Nation, Indian Health Services and New Jersey-based Covanta Environmental Solutions have partnered with the Product Stewardship Institute (PSI), a policy advocate and consulting nonprofit, to expand sharps take-back infrastructure in Oklahoma. Through the program, participating health clinics in eight areas will provide sharps users with easy-to-use containers that...
TIMELINE: Arctic front moving into Oklahoma
An arctic front is moving into Oklahoma, bringing with it dangerous wind chills and freezing cold temperatures. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Michael Armstrong breaks down the latest timeline. Open the video player above for the full timeline. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You...
University of Oklahoma bans TikTok after Gov. Stitt's executive order cites 'national security concerns'
After Republican Governor Kevin Stitt penned an executive order banning TikTok on official government devices, the University of Oklahoma announced its own schoolwide ban.
Oklahoma legislator files bills for teacher, support staff pay raises
An Oklahoma lawmaker is pushing for a teacher pay raise to combat the state’s teacher shortage. Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, filed a bill for the upcoming legislative session to give Oklahoma public school teachers and support staff a raise starting in the 2023-2024 school year. Senate Bill 28 would...
Alfalfa cubes sold in Oklahoma recalled after 45 horses die
Horse owners are being warned not to feed their animals select lots of alfalfa cubes after dozens of horses have either gotten sick or died.
What’s the Difference Between Hemp and Marijuana According to Texas Laws?
Hemp was legalized in Texas in 2019, but Marijuana was not. So what marijuana products are legal under the Hemp Law in Texas?. According to the Texas Tribune, confusion is rampant in prosecution cases since Texas lawmakers legalized some forms of marijuana but not others. Enforcement varies from city to...
Oklahoma receives $5.8 million in grants to expand internet access across Sooner State
The US Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunication and Information Administration says Oklahoma has received $5,882,087.78 in “Internet for All” grants to expand high-speed Internet across the Sooner State and develop digital skills training programs for residents.
Arizona man accused of ‘swatting’ Oklahoma schools in 2021 arrested in North Carolina
An Arizona man accused of calling in an active shooter and bomb threat that prompted Vinita High School in Oklahoma to lock down the school for several hours is in custody in a North Carolina jail.
Weed Wars: Criminal groups use 'ghost owners' to skirt medical marijuana laws, OBN says
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — For the last two years, law enforcement agencies around Oklahoma have been waging a war against illegal marijuana grows across the state. The state's booming medical marijuana industry has also attracted criminal organizations from around the world, looking to pump out black market weed to the rest of the country.
Brad Pitt born 59 years ago in Oklahoma, a look at the actor’s Oklahoma roots
TULSA, Okla. — 59 years ago, the acclaimed actor and producer Brad Pitt was born in the state of Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS). The OHS said Pitt was born on Dec. 18, 1963 in the city of Shawnee. Pitt’s Oklahoma roots can be traced as...
One KFOR viewer has her appeal investigated after we contact OESC
An apparent unemployment benefit scam is being investigated further after KFOR asked the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission about a viewer’s appeal.
Proposed amendment would declare Oklahoma as sovereign state, voters would decide
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — State Senator Nathan Dahm (R-Broken Arrow) has filed an amendment that would declare Oklahoma as a sovereign state. If the amendment is passed by the legislature, Oklahomans would vote on the measure during the next election. “For far too long, the federal government has trampled...
Oklahoma non-profits awarded $145,450 in grants providing meals to Seniors
Homebound senior adults and the organizations that serve them received exciting holiday news that will continue to support and deliver warm meals and much more thanks to the Oklahoma City Community Foundation (OCCF) and dozen of partners.
