Coffee shops are a favorite hangout for so many of us. It's somewhere to meet friends, curl up in a corner to study or work, and of course, enjoy a first-class cup of coffee. Additionally, the fact that almost all cafes provide access to the internet has only increased their popularity. Coffee houses have long been a desirable location for social interaction, dating all the way back to 1475 in a shop known as Constantinople (per Coffee Affection). While drinking coffee at home is fine, the environment of a cafe is often more pleasant and conducive to getting things done, or simply passing the time. And let's face it, we don't all have the most advanced equipment to make the specialty drinks we've come to love.

