WWE NXT PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network, which was taped last week:. *WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen. *WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter & Katana Chancevs. Toxic Attraction vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley. *Elektra...
MANDY ROSE'S WWE FIRING HAS LED TO A BIG FINANCIAL WINDFALL
TMZ Sports has an article with the former Mandy Rose, with her agent stating she has made $500,000 on her FanTime page since her WWE departure last week. Capitalizing on her recent notoriety Mandy increased the price of the subscription site from $20 a month to $30 a month. If...
CLASSIC WWF CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING EPISODES FROM 1980 ADDED TO WWE NETWORK & PEACOCK FOR THE FIRST TIME
This month's WWE Network classic drop has, for the first time in a long time, diverted from old house show broadcasts and episodes of WWF Superstars, instead dropping 10 hours of WWF Championship Wrestling from 1980, the first time this material has been seen on the WWE Network, Peacock, etc. and the first time they have been made officially available by WWE.
RETURNING TO WWE IS...
Bronson Reed officially returned to WWE tonight on Raw, assisting the Miz against Dexter Lumis:. Reed was with WWE NXT previously from 2019 through 2021, where he had a run as North American Champion. He was given several looks and dark matches by the Vince McMahon regime for the main roster but was not brought up and was instead released.
EXCLUSIVE SETH SHIRT AT RAW AND MORE
Seth Rollins announced the following exclusive shirt being sold at tonight's Raw taping in Des Moines, Iowa:. FOX News featured a piece on WWE NXT's Sol Ruca at this link. Maryse’s Holiday Outfit Has The Miz Doing Whatever She Wants | Bonus Scene S3 E8 | Miz & Mrs | USA.
HOLIDAY STREET FIGHT ON SMACKDOWN, TWO TAG TEAM TITLE BOUTS ON WWE NXT AND MORE
After tonight's live Raw, WWE has a lot of (taped) broadcasts but will be taking this weekend off of live events:. Scheduled for tomorrow's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network is WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen, WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Toxic Attraction vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley, Elektra Lopez vs. Indi Hartwell, Carmelo Hayes vs. Axiom, Nikkita Lyons vs. Zoey Stark plus WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Grayson Waller and Apollo Crews appearing.
UNCLE HOWDY APPEARS, RAMPAGE WAS DISGUSTING, FLAIR IS FLAIR AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Thoughts on the Uncle Howdy segment on Smackdown (on December 16)?. Disappointing, for sure. It was a “that was it?” kind of moment for me. I hope that it was a red herring and if it wasn’t intended to be I hope that they make it one.
WWE RETURNS TO MSG NEXT MONDAY, COMPLETE DETAILS ON NEXT WEEK'S POST HOLIDAY LIVE EVENTS
NYC - Madison Square Garden:. *Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens & Braun Strowman & Sheamus vs. The Usos & Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa. *WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Santos Escobar - Ladder Match. *Bray Wyatt, Liv Morgan, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Hit...
WWE PULLS HALL OF FAMER FROM ECW TRIBUTE EVENT
WWE pulled WWE Hall of Famer and NXT Coach D-Von Dudley from the Battleground Championship Wrestling event over the weekend at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. D-Von had been slated to appear at the convention preceeding the show and then in Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) in his match that night against Matt Cardona.
BEST OF 2022 NEXT WEEK ON RAW, TOP MATCHES SET FOR FIRST RAW OF 2023
Next week's Monday Night Raw will be a taped episode featuring the "Absolute Best" of 2022. The first Raw of 2023 will emanate from Nashville, TN on 1/2/23, featuring:. *WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss. *WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins. If you enjoy...
ROB VAN DAM INDUCTED INTO 2300 ARENA HARDCORE HALL OF FAME, COMPLETE TRANSCRIPT OF ACCEPTANCE SPEECH
Last night, Rob Van Dam was inducted into the 2300 Arena's Hardcore Hall of Fame. Van Dam's acceptance speech for the ceremony, after being inducted by longtime ECW rival Jerry Lynn, is below:. RVD: "Where's my trophy?" Crowd chants: "Whole F***ing Show!" RVD: "Thank you everybody." Crowd chants: "You deserve...
NJPW STRONG REPORT: MCMG DEFEND TITLES, AND MORE
Your announcers are Ian Riccaboni and Alex Koslov (in English) and Shigeki Kiyono and Katsuyori Shibata. (in Japanese) Bateman joins Ian and Alex before our opening match. Bateman says it is great to get the band back together. Ian asks him about his match. Bateman says him and Jakob haven’t faced each other in years. They are both very different. I will do my best to see if there is love in your violence.
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw from Des Moines, Iowa at the Wells Fargo Arena:. *The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis in a "Winner Takes All" Ladder Match. *Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in their first singles match since 2019. *Street Profits vs. The Judgement Day. ***. Locally advertised for the...
IMPACT WRESTLING NEWS AND NOTES
Anthony Greene will debut on Impact programming in January, we are told. Scheduled for Thursday's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Alex Shelley in 2022. 8 PM - Impact Wrestling on AXS TV:. *Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champions The Death Dollz vs. Deonna...
AEW ALREADY PUSHING MJF-BRYAN, SURGERY FOR AEW WRESTLER AND MORE
Shop AEW has a new MJF running scared T-shirt immortalizing the AEW Champion running away from Bryan Danielson this past Wednesday on Dynamite. "Had to go under the knife today. I’ll be back in no time" Willow Nightingale Loses Her Smile | Hey! (EW), 12/18/22. STRONG Free For All!...
ANOTHER WWE NXT STAR BACKSTAGE AT RAW
WWE NXT star Axiom is backstage at tonight's Raw, PWInsider.com has confirmed. Axiom is likely there to work the WWE Main Event taping. As PWInsider.com reported earlier today, Andre Chase from WWE NXT is also at the taping. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite...
UWN TITLE BOUT THIS WEEKEND, JESSE GODDERZ FILMING NEW TV SERIES, MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS TO 'SALUTE' WRESTLING NEXT MONTH, WOW AND MORE
There are no new episodes of Young Rock on NBC the next several weeks. UWN Champion Jordan Clearwater vs. Danny Limelight will headline this weekend's edition of United Wrestling Network Championship Wrestling TV. The Milwaukee Admirals hockey team is teaming with Dave Herro's Great Lakes Championship Wrestling for a "Salute...
AEW DARK - ELEVATION PREVIEW
AEW is currently taping Dark - Elevation in Garland, Texas:. *ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli & ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. The Workhorsemen. *Konosuke Takesihita & Top Flight & Matt Hardy & Ethan Page with Isaiah Kassidy vs. The Trust Busters. **ROH Women's Champion Athena vs. Vert Vixen. *Marina Shafir...
NXT STAR EXPECTED AT TONIGHT'S RAW TAPING
Andre Chase is in Des Moines, Iowa for tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw taping. Chase is there to work tonight's WWE Main Event taping, with that episode debuting this Thursday on Hulu. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates,...
WWE 2022 TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS REPORT
Your announcers are Michael Cole and John Layfield. The National Guard present the colors and the National Anthem is being performed by Chief Warrant Officer Dennis White, who was at the 2009 Tribute to the Troops. Cole reminds us that it was John who suggested the Tribute to the Troops...
