4-Day School Week Declared For Entire School Year - Missouri School DistrictTy D.Missouri State
Missouri School District Approves 4-Day Week For StudentsMatt LillywhiteIndependence, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The historic Row House Building in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The William Francis Shelley House built in 1887-1889 has history written all over itCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Last-Minute Gifts That Sparkle
WOMEN MEAN BUSINESS: The Tools To Run A Successful Business
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Running a business is not an easy task, so Amber Monaco with YouNeedAnAmber.com wants to help. Hear how she’s helping her clients turn messy into methodical. WOMEN MEAN BUSINESS is sponsored by Shamrock Roofing & Construction.
Protect Your Garden During The Winter
Become An Effective Leader & Achieve Success
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Author David Nordel is, One Man With a Plan, and is sharing his leadership skills from his novel, Giving Back! David was able to achieve a survival rate of 99.5% while an Emergency Manager in the US Air Force using a technique he developed around organizational attitude.
Joe’s Blog: What I know and don’t know (TUE-12/20)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s a loaded title right? There are some things that I have a lot of confidence in and one thing that I don’t. That’s the idea about the title of the blog today. This blog will basically be a follow up to what I wrote about yesterday, so I don’t necessarily want to rehash all the writings from yesterday again. See that blog for some additional details.
Planning For An Emergency Situation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An emergency can strike at anytime, but with the advice from CenterWell Senior Primary Care, you can get ahead on planning for worst-case scenarios. CenterWell’s personalized care goes beyond the doctor’s office. They focus on your physical, emotional, and social wellness.
Joe’s Blog: Winter starts with a cold bang in KC (WED-12/21)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Happy first day of winter (technically arriving at 3:48 p.m.) and it’s going to be very wintry around these parts for the next few days. There haven’t been many changes to my thoughts regarding what’s ahead over the next 24 hours. After some moderation today in the temperature department into the middle 30s, things go off the rails around midnight tomorrow and we just keep on dropping.
Kansas City area upgraded to Winter Storm Warning for Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area is now under a Winter Storm Warning for Thursday with blowing snow and dangerous wind chills ahead. The National Weather Service issued the Winter Storm Warning for the Kansas City region. The warning starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday and expires at midnight Friday.
Kansas City area now under Wind Chill Warning for frigid temperatures
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s cold now in Kansas City, but it’s about to get a lot colder. That’s why the Kansas City area has now been upgraded to a Wind Chill Warning for later this week with subzero wind chill temperatures forecasted. The National Weather...
