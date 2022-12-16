Who's next at QB for Florida? Here are some transfer portal options
Florida football faces some serious attrition at the quarterback position after the departure of starter Anthony Richardson to the NFL draft and the dismissal of Jalen Kitna from the program due to criminal charges. Add to the equation the revocation of 2023 recruit Marcus Stokes’ scholarship due to unacceptable behavior, and Billy Napier has himself quite a pickle to deal with this offseason.
The good news is that the program has done very well bolstering its depth under center for the long-term, earning commitments from 2023 five-star signal-caller Jaden Rashada as well as 2024’s DJ Lagway. Unfortunately, there is only Jack Miller III and a few other untested young gunslingers to help bridge the quarterback room in the interim, which means the Gators will need to dip into the NCAA transfer portal for at least one potential starter to take the helm in 2023.
Take a look below at the list of potential transfer portal targets Gators Online’s Nick de la Torre put together in the second edition of his hot board, along with some relevant rankings and stats to go along with them.
Grayson McCall – Coastal Carolina
Recruiting Class: 2019
247Sports Composite Rating: ⭐⭐
On3 Composite Rating: ⭐⭐⭐
On3 College Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
2022 Stats (Redshirt Junior):
G Att Comp % Yds Y/A TD INT QBR
10 197 285 69.1 2,633 9.2 24 2 173.1
Graham Mertz – Wisconsin
Recruiting Class: 2019
247Sports Composite Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
On3 Composite Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
2022 Stats (Redshirt Junior):
G Att Comp % Yds Y/A TD INT QBR
12 164 286 57.3 2,136 7.5 19 10 135.0
Devin Leary – North Carolina State
Recruiting Class: 2018
247Sports Composite Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
On3 Composite Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
2022 Stats (Redshirt Junior):
G Att Comp % Yds Y/A TD INT QBR
6 118 193 61.1 1,265 6.6 11 4 130.9
Hudson Card – Texas
Recruiting Class: 2020
247Sports Composite Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
On3 Composite Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
2022 Stats (Redshirt Sophomore):
G Att Comp % Yds Y/A TD INT QBR
12 75 108 69.4 928 8.6 6 1 158.1
D.J. Uiagalelei – Clemson
Recruiting Class: 2020
247Sports Composite Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
On3 Composite Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
2022 Stats (Junior):
G Att Comp % Yds Y/A TD INT QBR
13 229 370 61.9 2,521 6.8 22 7 135.0
Brennan Armstrong – Virginia
Recruiting Class: 2018
247Sports Composite Rating: ⭐⭐⭐
On3 Composite Rating: ⭐⭐⭐
2022 Stats (Redshirt Senior):
G Att Comp % Yds Y/A TD INT QBR
10 185 338 54.7 2,210 6.5 7 12 109.4
Spencer Sanders – Oklahoma State
Recruiting Class: 2018
247Sports Composite Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
On3 Composite Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
2022 Stats (Senior):
G Att Comp % Yds Y/A TD INT QBR
10 212 368 57.6 2,642 7.2 17 9 128.3
