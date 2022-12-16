Who's next at QB for Florida? Here are some transfer portal options

Florida football faces some serious attrition at the quarterback position after the departure of starter Anthony Richardson to the NFL draft and the dismissal of Jalen Kitna from the program due to criminal charges. Add to the equation the revocation of 2023 recruit Marcus Stokes’ scholarship due to unacceptable behavior, and Billy Napier has himself quite a pickle to deal with this offseason.

The good news is that the program has done very well bolstering its depth under center for the long-term, earning commitments from 2023 five-star signal-caller Jaden Rashada as well as 2024’s DJ Lagway. Unfortunately, there is only Jack Miller III and a few other untested young gunslingers to help bridge the quarterback room in the interim, which means the Gators will need to dip into the NCAA transfer portal for at least one potential starter to take the helm in 2023.

Take a look below at the list of potential transfer portal targets Gators Online’s Nick de la Torre put together in the second edition of his hot board, along with some relevant rankings and stats to go along with them.

Grayson McCall – Coastal Carolina

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Class: 2019

247Sports Composite Rating: ⭐⭐

On3 Composite Rating: ⭐⭐⭐

On3 College Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

2022 Stats (Redshirt Junior):

G Att Comp % Yds Y/A TD INT QBR

10 197 285 69.1 2,633 9.2 24 2 173.1

Graham Mertz – Wisconsin

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Class: 2019

247Sports Composite Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

On3 Composite Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

2022 Stats (Redshirt Junior):

G Att Comp % Yds Y/A TD INT QBR

12 164 286 57.3 2,136 7.5 19 10 135.0

Devin Leary – North Carolina State

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Class: 2018

247Sports Composite Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

On3 Composite Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

2022 Stats (Redshirt Junior):

G Att Comp % Yds Y/A TD INT QBR

6 118 193 61.1 1,265 6.6 11 4 130.9

Hudson Card – Texas

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Recruiting Class: 2020

247Sports Composite Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

On3 Composite Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

2022 Stats (Redshirt Sophomore):

G Att Comp % Yds Y/A TD INT QBR

12 75 108 69.4 928 8.6 6 1 158.1

D.J. Uiagalelei – Clemson

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Class: 2020

247Sports Composite Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

On3 Composite Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

2022 Stats (Junior):

G Att Comp % Yds Y/A TD INT QBR

13 229 370 61.9 2,521 6.8 22 7 135.0

Brennan Armstrong – Virginia

Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Class: 2018

247Sports Composite Rating: ⭐⭐⭐

On3 Composite Rating: ⭐⭐⭐

2022 Stats (Redshirt Senior):

G Att Comp % Yds Y/A TD INT QBR

10 185 338 54.7 2,210 6.5 7 12 109.4

Spencer Sanders – Oklahoma State

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Recruiting Class: 2018

247Sports Composite Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

On3 Composite Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

2022 Stats (Senior):

G Att Comp % Yds Y/A TD INT QBR

10 212 368 57.6 2,642 7.2 17 9 128.3

