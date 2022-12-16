ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

61 Hours Without Liquor In Amarillo? Plan Accordingly.

With the holidays right around the corner, it's important to make sure you've planned properly for it and accounted for everything. There is always one thing that has a tendency to get overlooked though, and it can be costly to your holiday gathering, or just sanity in general. With Christmas...
AMARILLO, TX
Did the New Panera Bread Emerge From Upside Down World?

Amarillo finally gets a Panera Bread, a restaurant that has been wished for by many, for a very long time. However, it seems the Panera Bread Amarillo got, was not the one from their wishes. It seems the Amarillo Panera Bread has been frocked with obstacle after obstacle since it...
AMARILLO, TX
Earthquake Rocks Midland. Could You Feel It In Amarillo?

Out of all the different natural disaster types of phenomena, there's one you don't hear much about when it comes to Texas. We see tornadoes, we get surge storms, blizzards, etc. But one thing we don't typically hear about is earthquakes. We hear about them in different places, usually California...
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo Police Announce Big News Of New Cold Case Unit

In Amarillo, there are 49 unsolved homicides dating back to the '50s. That's according to a release recently published by the Amarillo Police Department. It was part of a release announcing some pretty big news. Amarillo Police Department is getting a Cold Case investigation unit. Tackling The 49 Unsolved Homicides...
AMARILLO, TX
What Did Amarillo Google In 2022? Here’s The List!

The end of the year always brings one of my favorite things on the planet. Year-end lists. You know, the top songs of the year, what people bought the most of, etc. Well, I stumbled upon a list specific to Amarillo, and I gotta tell you it was one of the more interesting lists I've read. Not to mention it definitely gives some insight into the city and what's hot and not.
AMARILLO, TX
The Area Of Texas That Sees The Most Snowfall

When it comes to winter, snow is a part of it. At least in certain places in Texas, it is a normal occurrence. At some point in time, each area in Texas has experienced snowfall. Do you remember 2021, when Winter Storm Uri shut down Texas? People were without power, heat, water, and more. ERCOT became a phrase everyone in Texas knew about and used it as a cuss word.
TEXAS STATE
