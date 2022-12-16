Read full article on original website
Upworthy
Man brings back pay phones at no cost to help 'people who can’t afford a cellphone or a phone bill'
If you're someone who misses the good old days when payphones were pretty popular you might just witness a nostalgic comeback. A volunteer collective is coming together to bring back the payphone without any extra charge, reports The Washington Post. PhilTel is a volunteer organization that launched in June 2022 and according to its co-founder Mike Dank, "there are lots of people who can’t afford a cellphone or a phone bill." Dank was inspired by a group called Futel that installed 10 public pay phones that worked through broadband internet connections around Portland. The best part about them was that they were free of charge and anyone could use them, so Dank thought to set the same thing up in Philadelphia where it could be useful to people who need access to phones.
ahchealthenews.com
If you take care of others, you need self-care too
According to the Family Caregiving Alliance, 46-59% of all caregivers suffer varying forms of clinical depression. Many are likely to have a poor diet, insomnia, no exercise and often postpone self-care appointments in the interest of their loved one’s care. According to Mary Fox, a nurse practitioner with Aurora...
Doctors Say This Is The Worst Drink To Have In The Morning For People Who Struggle With Indigestion
Morning routines are personal. From the way you like your toast (P.S. here’s the healthiest way to make it!) to whether you prefer to roll out of bed or get a morning workout in, many of us are particular about how we start our days. Oftentimes, that includes a morning beverage. Sipping on a warm drink may be an essential part of your morning ritual. Unfortunately, though, choosing the wrong beverage could have negative effects on your health. In fact, there’s one popular choice that health experts warn could exacerbate indigestion and acid reflux: coffee.
People Who Never Gain Weight Avoid This One Food, According to Nutritionists
In the midst of the holiday season, many of us are stressed about packing on extra pounds. Let’s face it: With so many parties and tempting treats (Christmas cookies and cocktails, anyone?), it’s difficult not to indulge. To manage your weight, it’s helpful to know what foods to...
The cancer symptoms you can notice when you walk – and 7 other signs to watch for
MANY of us believe we know most of the obvious cancer symptoms. Unexplained lumps, bumps and general tiredness are widely understood to be early indicators of the disease. But struggling to walk can also be a sign of the illness. Bone cancer, often referred to as bone sarcoma, is relatively...
Upworthy
Mom goes on surprise solo vacation to make her husband know what exactly 'doing a good job' means
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 30, 2021. It has since been updated. A woman left feeling like a single parent despite being married and living with her husband is, sadly, a tale as old as time. Way too many women across the world are too familiar with this scenario and utterly frustrated because of it. "What’s most remarkable about the mom job, however, is, ironically, not the enormity of it," Nancy Colier, a psychotherapist and mindfulness teacher, wrote for Psychology Today. "What's most remarkable is the fact that (from my research) most moms feel unappreciated. Moms from all walks of life describe feeling unacknowledged and unseen for what they do and are for their families."
Upworthy
Woman shares brutally honest but hilarious text messages from her grandpa that has us all in splits
Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 23, 2021. It has since been updated. Grandparents are always looking out for us and want what's best for us. They will always have a soft spot for their grandkids and will take the liberty of teaching us through their own life lessons. But sometimes they may just be a little bit too matter of fact about it, after all, after a certain age, subtlety no longer needs to be a virtue. This TikToker's grandpa, as the kids say, has no chill. From her love life to a general concern about her health, this 91-year-old has no reserves in calling his granddaughter out. And he is now viral on social media for it.
Son tells mom that he's 'scared of her' and she responds with a great lesson in parenting
'I know this might be a little shocking but I do sometimes actually find you a little scary.'
Why do people stay in abusive relationships? This heartbreaking analogy helps explain.
When people learn of an abusive relationship, the common question that surfaces is "If it was so bad, why didn't you just leave?"
Why am I always so angry?
The question I’m a single woman in my 40s. I have a career and I own my flat, but I’m continually unhappy. I’ve been taking all sorts of antidepressants on and off for the past 20 years and have seen different types of therapists, doctors, psychiatrists and have attended anger management and mindfulness courses, retreats, yoga. Nothing works. My brain scans are normal.
Upworthy
People who've been caught red-handed share their most awkward #IGotCaught moments
Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 2, 2021. It has since been updated. Is there anything worse than getting caught red-handed for something? The feeling of blood draining from your face as you realize you've messed up and the desperate scrambling to find words to explain oneself is undoubtedly one of the most embarrassing experiences one can have. And to make matters worse, you never truly forget your moment of humiliation and guilt and cringe hard every time the memory involuntarily pops up into your head. From time to time, the "Tonight Show" show host Jimmy Fallon sparks a wildfire of such "funny, weird or embarrassing," confessions on Twitter when he asks his viewers to share their #IGotCaught stories.
Parents Over 50 with at least one son face faster cognitive health decline compared to same-aged parents with zero sons
An article published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research recently investigated the connection "between having sons and parental cognition in parents ≥50 years of age." A 3D male medical figure with the front of the brain highlighted.Photo byKirsty Pargeter.
psychologytoday.com
The Story of Your Relationships
This is Part Two of a two-part series. We have risen to the top of the food chain thanks to our highly evolved social cognition, and our ability to read others and to develop social groups larger and more elaborate than any other animal’s. Our social forte, however, has also become our social albatross: We overthink past the point at which ideation becomes rumination—all about our social relationships: The story.
psychologytoday.com
Heal Anxiety by Retraining Your Brain
Once a fear response is locked in one's brain, it resists new information and wants to reinforce itself. Retraining an anxious brain requires giving the limbic system new information. Ways to reduce anxiety include approaching fearful situations in small increments and examining fearful thoughts. Do you struggle with anxiety? I...
CNET
3 Minutes a Day Can Boost Your Happiness
This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. When's the last time you felt really, truly happy? Sadly, 45% of people say it's been more than two years, according to a 2022 survey of more than 12,000 people. Perhaps worse, 25%...
Three days to grieve your spouse: finding privilege in life and in death
I distinctly remember reading the bereavement leave policy in the employee handbook when I started my new job as a 22-year-old recent graduate. Three days seemed short to me, but if paired with a couple of sick days it would probably be enough to take a week off to support my family, help with arrangements and travel to a memorial service if an older extended family member passed away.
How much memory loss is normal with ageing?
You’ve driven home from work along the same route for the past five years. But lately, you’ve been stopping at the same intersection, struggling to remember if you need to turn left or right. Many occasions in everyday life can make us question whether lapses in memory are normal, a sign of cognitive decline, or even the beginning of dementia. Our first instinct might be that it’s due to deterioration in our brains. And it’s true that like the rest of our body, our brain cells shrink when we get older. They also maintain fewer connections with other neurons and store...
Upworthy
Women share 15 weird things that they do with their partners
Couples spend a lot of time together so it is normal for them to do some things differently. Women on Reddit shared the weirdest things they do with their partners, and some are actually quite strange. Here are 15 of them listed below:. 1. Love spending time together. "My husband...
psychologytoday.com
Loneliness Is Failed Solitude
Meditation is a very simple practice, and choosing the right mantra is essential. The mantra has this gift of very gently and naturally, taking us into our hearts, the center of wholeness. One of the fruits of the practice of meditation is to discover that we are living, with an...
verywellmind.com
Bipolar Brain vs. Non-Bipolar Brain: Key Differences
Most people probably think of bipolar disorder as a psychiatric disorder, but it is also considered a neurological disorder. This is because the expression of the genes associated with bipolar leads to chemical, structural, and functional neurological differences from a brain that doesn’t have bipolar. Here’s a look at...
