Upworthy

Mom tells kids she's taking them to open house. Then she surprises them with their own home

Every parent dreams to raise their children in a home of their own, however, it becomes a reality for only a few. Not everyone is privileged enough to have a whole house for their family. This was the case for this family who just bought their own home and have made their dreams come true. The mother found a wonderful way to break this news to her children and it will completely warm your heart. In the video posted by 5krunner on Reddit, the camera spans toward three kids standing outside a house.
psychologytoday.com

Flirting: What Women and Men Like

Some ways of flirting are better than others at effectively communicating our interest to potential partners. Flirting behaviors that communicate an aspect of emotional commitment are often most appealing to women. In contrast, however, flirting behaviors that suggest physical and sexual interest are often most persuasive to men. Thus, by...
Upworthy

Adorable little girl tells parents school is 'too much' for her and we can totally relate

School is a fun time for many kids, meeting friends, sharing food and playing together. But it could get overwhelming too. It turned out to be a little too much for one little girl and she did not shy away from expressing it. In a video shared on Reddit, the child can be seen taking a moment to herself in the car and telling her mother: "I done so much at school that I just need to take a second."
Upworthy

Gay man not invited to family Christmas, brave 10-year-old niece questions her grandparents about it

Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 18, 2022. It has since been updated. Christmas is a time for family and catching up with loved ones is something everyone looks forward to. One man was disappointed after his family didn't invite him to family Christmas but all the more disappointing was the fact that he was not invited for being gay. The 28-year-old's parents had disowned him as a result and they hadn't spoken to him in 8 years. His only link to his parents and immediate family was through his sister, 34, and her daughter, 10. His sister still had a relationship with his parents. He shared his story on Reddit where it went viral.
Ingram Atkinson

After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later

Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
marriage.com

How Does a Narcissist React When They Can’t Control You Anymore?

Charm, charisma and confidence, or the 3Cs of narcissism coined by narcissist psychotherapist expert Dr. Ramani Durvasula, are often why we fall for narcissists. The dark side is that you also face controlling, careless and condemning behaviors. So, how does a narcissist react when they can’t control you?. Read...
The Independent

Voices: I couldn’t afford to live, so I asked doctors to help me die – and they said yes

My name is Amir. I am 55 years old and live in Canada. I suffer from a number of physical and emotional ailments. I have 24/7 pain due to severe spinal stenosis, degenerative disc disease, osteoarthritis, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), panic anxiety disorder, depression, pretty severe asthma (I need three different inhalers to breathe) and early stages of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). I can’t work due to disability, and for the last decade or so, I have been relying on the Ontario Disability Support Program (or ODSP) as my primary source of income.This past July, I was informed...
Hdogar

Opinion: Mother Teresa is Not the Saint We Think She is

Mother Teresa Oil PaintingPhoto byWikimedia Commons. Anjez Gonxhe Bojaxhiu, often known as Mother Teresa, served as one of the most significant Catholic Church members while alive and after her death. She was appreciated by Christians and non-Christians alike for her efforts in Calcutta, India's poorest area, to alleviate poverty and assist the downtrodden. She became so famous that her name is now considered a symbol of charity and giving behavior through the word. Mother Teresa was awarded many prizes for her services to humanity, including Ramon Magsaysay Peace Prize and Nobel Prize.
Comfy, Safe Couch

Father stopped talking to woman for months after she made a mistake, even as a child

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I made a mistake as a little child and even when I became an adult, my father would stop talking to me for months. No matter how much I begged him to talk to me, he acted like I didn't exist. It was so humiliating and made me feel like I wanted to vanish, disown my family, and never be seen again.
Abby Joseph

Husband Loses Cool After Wife Tells Mother-In-Law It Would Be Better if She Didn’t Visit During Christmas

It's no secret that in-laws can be a source of stress for many marriages. While some couples easily get along with their in-laws, others find themselves constantly at odds. And, as you're about to read, in-law issues often arise when there is a breakdown in communication between the parties involved. When spouses don't take the time to communicate their needs and expectations, it can lead to misunderstandings and conflict.

