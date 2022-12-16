Read full article on original website
Woman wakes up alone on a train station bench. Then, she found a note and some money in her hand
Ellie Farnfiled will forever be grateful to the good Samaritan who helped her when she really needed it. She was traveling from Redhill in Surrey to London Victoria on October 21, 2015, when she fell unconscious. To her surprise, when she woke up, she found a £10 (about $12) note and a handwritten letter from a person called Tom. According to the Independent, the note read: "I hope by the time you read this you are feeling better. You had a seizure on the train and I took you off." He apologized for having possibly hurt her leg when he walked on it "before realizing" she was on the floor "having a fit."
Mom goes on surprise solo vacation to make her husband know what exactly 'doing a good job' means
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 30, 2021. It has since been updated. A woman left feeling like a single parent despite being married and living with her husband is, sadly, a tale as old as time. Way too many women across the world are too familiar with this scenario and utterly frustrated because of it. "What’s most remarkable about the mom job, however, is, ironically, not the enormity of it," Nancy Colier, a psychotherapist and mindfulness teacher, wrote for Psychology Today. "What's most remarkable is the fact that (from my research) most moms feel unappreciated. Moms from all walks of life describe feeling unacknowledged and unseen for what they do and are for their families."
Widower with 7 kids working 3 jobs to support family gets $10,000 surprise from Secret Santa
Single parents constantly juggle an unimaginable number of responsibilities on any given day. After his wife tragically passed away in 2018, Dakota Nelson was forced to work three jobs to support his seven children, who ranged in age from 1 to 16 at the time. Nelson and his wife Ream lived a devoted life together. But in an instant, the world as they knew it was altered. "We were working in the garage, goofing around and having fun, and I came back and she just was dead on the ground basically," Nelson told the East Idaho News.
Man who stole Santa brought a dozen roses to apologize to store owner the next day: 'I’ll do better'
We're all human and we all make mistakes. Owning up to it, promising to make changes, and actually following through is a huge sign of maturity. When Mayra Gallo noticed that her handmade Santa decoration was missing at her restaurant Bonjour Main in Greenville, South Carolina, she was surprised and confused. She quickly looked at the surveillance tape and saw that a real-life Grinch had picked up the stuffed Santa Claus at around 1:30 am on December 14. Later officials found a boot, a scarf, and some stuffing was found near Main and McBee streets. "The suspects left downtown in a small blue SUV," they added, according to WYFF 4. The Santa thief joined a woman in her twenties, wearing a yellow hooded shirt, and a black vest in the vehicle.
22 times people countered unsolicited pregnancy or parenting advice with sass
"It feels like the moment you do get pregnant, then you lose your body's autonomy. People start touching you and everybody has an opinion on everything."
Restaurant shuts down for a 'day of kindness' after verbal abuse from customers makes staff cry
Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 19, 2021. It has since been updated. The owners of a farm-to-table restaurant on Cape Cod sent a strong message to the local community earlier this month after they noticed a worrying trend in customers' behavior. Ever since Massachusetts allowed restaurants to fully reopen on May 29, several of Apt Cape Cod's employees had been on the receiving end of verbal abuse from rude customers on a number of occasions. Speaking to The New York Times, Brandi Felt Castellano — the co-owner of the establishment — explained that the final straw was when a man lashed out at one of their young employees for simply informing him that they could not take his breakfast takeout order since the restaurant had not opened yet.
A driver made his friend walk home after he cat-called women passing by
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on July 9, 2021. It has since been updated. As a woman, merely walking down the street can be a dangerous task. This is, of course, because some cis men and their toxic masculinity make our neighborhoods intimidating spaces. The only way to ensure our communities can remain safe is by holding these individuals accountable. Reddit user Throwaway727v did just that by making his friend walk home after he cat-called a group of women passing down the street from his car. Afterward, he took to the Reddit group "Am I the A*shole?" to ask if he had done the right thing. In his post, he shared what his friend had done and why he chose to take action. Many Reddit users believed he did the right thing.
Woman translates corporate job descriptions to reveal what they actually mean and it's eye-opening
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 30, 2021. It has since been updated. Everyone deserves to work at an exciting job and a happy one, but life doesn't always work that way. Anyone who's searched for jobs will know that while job profiles can seem rather exciting, the actual work could be tedious, or worse, exploitative. Marketing director and content creator Sarah, who's popular on TikTok, is sharing advice about the common buzzwords seen in job descriptions and it just makes so much sense. Sarah, who goes by the handle @thecorporatemama, is translating the buzzwords so you can find out what companies actually mean, helping you find a job that matches your expectation.
Man brings back pay phones at no cost to help 'people who can’t afford a cellphone or a phone bill'
If you're someone who misses the good old days when payphones were pretty popular you might just witness a nostalgic comeback. A volunteer collective is coming together to bring back the payphone without any extra charge, reports The Washington Post. PhilTel is a volunteer organization that launched in June 2022 and according to its co-founder Mike Dank, "there are lots of people who can’t afford a cellphone or a phone bill." Dank was inspired by a group called Futel that installed 10 public pay phones that worked through broadband internet connections around Portland. The best part about them was that they were free of charge and anyone could use them, so Dank thought to set the same thing up in Philadelphia where it could be useful to people who need access to phones.
