ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 61

Cbmjm
5d ago

This is coming from the same person who thinks feelings can change a man into a woman? No thanks I’ll pass! I do not give consent for my own minor children to learn about this nonsense.

Reply(12)
19
be a nice human
3d ago

Teaching consent young IS important. They'll grow up knowing they're allowed to say no, and that's good.

Reply
6
DRAGULE
4d ago

If it isn't in her job description ...she goes bye bye !If it is ,the school board goes bye bye !

Reply(5)
11
Related
Upworthy

Teacher tries to simulate a dictatorship in her classroom, but the students crushed her

This article originally appeared on 08.11.19Each year that I teach the book "1984" I turn my classroom into a totalitarian regime under the guise of the "common good."I run a simulation in which I become a dictator. I tell my students that in order to battle "Senioritis," the teachers and admin have adapted an evidence-based strategy, a strategy that has "been implemented in many schools throughout the country and has had immense success." I hang posters with motivational quotes and falsified statistics, and provide a false narrative for the problem that is "Senioritis."
Daily Beast

School Board Meeting Explodes After Dozens of Teachers Quit

A Brevard County, Florida school board meeting exploded on Thursday the week after local sheriff Wayne Ivey had announced in front of the county jail that students were no longer afraid of “having the cheeks of their asses torn off,” and called children “clowns.”. At the heated...
Bridget Mulroy

NJ Teacher Regrets Inappropriate Pictures That Went Viral

NJ teacher regrets inappropriate pictures taken in the classroom that went viral.Photo by(@toyboxdollz/Instagram) The New Jersey teacher who has become infamous for her physical appearance is now saying she “regrets” going viral. She says she’s "contributed to society’s ‘big b**ty obsession’ and is now considering" a downsize.
Upworthy

Principal tries to cut off valedictorian's speech after he brings up his queer identity

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 28, 2021. It has since been updated. Bryce Dershem was barely a minute into his valedictorian speech at his New Jersey high school graduation ceremony on June 17 when his microphone was cut off. He had just told the audience how he'd felt after coming out as queer in his freshman year. "After I came out as queer freshman year, I felt so alone. I didn't know who to turn to," the 18-year-old said just as the principal, Robert M Tull, walked to the back of the stage and appeared to unplug some cords. A video of the ceremony then shows Tull get on stage, remove the microphone from its stand, and walk away with a paper copy of Dershem's speech.
New York Post

NYC teacher repeatedly beaten by second grader, lawsuit claims

A teacher says she was repeatedly battered by a second grader in a Queens classroom. Cathleen DeGarmo has sued the city Department of Education for $2 million, saying the agency failed to protect her from a violent student at elementary-middle school P4 in Fresh Meadows at least three times in the latter half of 2021. The alleged beatings occurred while DeGarmo was teaching in September 2021 and twice during the following November — leaving the teacher with “severe” injuries, including tears in both shoulders. In one of the incidents, the student began scratching and head-butting DeGarmo in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Upworthy

Gay man not invited to family Christmas, brave 10-year-old niece questions her grandparents about it

Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 18, 2022. It has since been updated. Christmas is a time for family and catching up with loved ones is something everyone looks forward to. One man was disappointed after his family didn't invite him to family Christmas but all the more disappointing was the fact that he was not invited for being gay. The 28-year-old's parents had disowned him as a result and they hadn't spoken to him in 8 years. His only link to his parents and immediate family was through his sister, 34, and her daughter, 10. His sister still had a relationship with his parents. He shared his story on Reddit where it went viral.
DoYouRemember?

Teacher Is Trolled On Social Media For Dressing ‘Inappropriately’ For Class

Every human has the freedom of expression. However, the big question is where we draw the line between constructive criticism and bashing people on social media. Recently, Meagan Howard, a teacher, became the subject of an online debate based on her clothing preference. Netizens had mixed opinions regarding her outfit as some people criticized her for dressing “unprofessional,” while others claimed that they “couldn’t care less.”
allthatsinteresting.com

The Disturbing Case Of Philip Chism, The High School Freshman Who Murdered A Beloved Math Teacher In The School Bathroom

Philip Chism was just 14 when he murdered his 24-year-old math teacher Colleen Ritzer at Danvers High School before dumping her corpse behind the school. On Oct. 22, 2013, a ninth grader at Danvers High School in Massachusetts named Philip Chism did the unthinkable. At just 14, he brutalized his 24-year-old math teacher, Colleen Ritzer.
DANVERS, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy