‘We lost a beautiful soul’: Minnesota zoo orangutan Amanda dies at 46
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC/Gray News) – A Minnesota zoo announced the passing of its female hybrid orangutan Monday. Como Zoo, located in St. Paul, said the orangutan, Amanda, was euthanized at the age of 46 Saturday morning. The zoo said Amanda was experiencing discomfort, lethargy, and a lack of...
Gov. Ivey awards money to fight homelessness
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced that she will award money to government and nonprofit organizations that assist the homeless in Alabama. The $2.65 million will be given to 12 different organizations to provide shelter, legal and health services and other necessary assistance. “Helping others in need is...
Tragic romance between Alabama inmate and prison guard chronicled in new movie
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The relationship and ensuing manhunt of a convicted murderer and a corrections officer in Alabama became national news in April 2022 and now it is already a movie. The streaming service, Tubi, debuted ‘Prisoner of Love’ on December 14, which chronicles how the relationship between Casey...
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous cold headed to Alabama Friday morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday, December 23rd and Saturday, December 24th. A strong cold front will bring an abnormally cold Arctic air mass as far south as the Gulf Coast, allowing temperatures to plunge widespread into the teens by Friday morning. This could be the coldest air we have seen in central Alabama since January 2018 and the coldest Christmas on record since 1989 for much of our area. Though we could see a brief changeover from rain to flurries Thursday evening, the primary threat will be the bitter cold settling across the state early Friday. Temperatures will fall from the 50s Thursday afternoon into the teens and even single digits in some of our colder spots by sunrise Friday. Winds will also be blustery as the Arctic cold front sweeps across the Deep South with gusts up to 30 MPH possible. When you factor in the wind and air temperature, feels-like temperatures could easily drop below 0°F. Temperatures will likely remain below freezing for many spots all the way through Christmas Day with temperatures struggling to reach any higher than the low 30s even during the “heat” of the afternoon.
Alabama Power preparing for cold temperatures
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Extreme weather is approaching in the next couple of days that could cause blackouts or power grid malfunctions. Alabama Power wants customers to know they are continuously monitoring the weather and their teams are prepared to respond if needed. The company is making smart investments in their power grid to continue to provide customers with the service they expect.
FIRST ALERT: Powerful Arctic front will move rapidly south Thursday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday and Saturday. For the remainder of the evening, expect cloudy skies and even a few showers across East Alabama, and with recent rain there could still be some patchy fog forming, especially in areas to the south. Low temperatures will be around 45 with light east winds.
Volunteer firefighters facing struggles as staffing continues to pose challenges
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A shortage of volunteer firefighters across the area means longer response times in emergencies. Wattsville Fire and Rescue has experienced a shortage of volunteers for the last few years. Chief Logan Castleberry said a full staff is upwards of 25, right now they have 17.
Amber Alert canceled; missing 1-year-old Tennessee boy found safe, officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled an Amber Alert Monday morning after a missing 1-year-old Tennessee boy was found safe. The man accused of abducting him, Roberto Godinez II, remains at large, officials said via Twitter. Agents plan to charge him with especially aggravated...
Folks complaining about health concerns from Moody landfill fire
MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - A landfill fire in Moody is still burning, and complaints are pouring in from people living miles away concerned about the bad air quality and smell. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management met with St. Clair County officials Monday, attempting to discuss next steps. One of...
Sword-wielding suspect arrested during SWAT standoff in California
LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) – A Southern California woman was shocked when she returned home to find a stranger claiming the house was his. He was armed, and he ordered her to leave. Marcia Davalos came home just after noon on Monday and found the man she didn’t know inside....
Trucking industry battling high diesel gas prices but everyone is impacted
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you drive a diesel vehicle you have not been happy at the pump lately. According to Triple AAA, the average cost of diesel in the country is four dollars and seventy four cents. In Alabama, the average cost for a gallon of diesel is four...
