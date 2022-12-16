ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Gov. Ivey awards money to fight homelessness

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced that she will award money to government and nonprofit organizations that assist the homeless in Alabama. The $2.65 million will be given to 12 different organizations to provide shelter, legal and health services and other necessary assistance. “Helping others in need is...
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous cold headed to Alabama Friday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday, December 23rd and Saturday, December 24th. A strong cold front will bring an abnormally cold Arctic air mass as far south as the Gulf Coast, allowing temperatures to plunge widespread into the teens by Friday morning. This could be the coldest air we have seen in central Alabama since January 2018 and the coldest Christmas on record since 1989 for much of our area. Though we could see a brief changeover from rain to flurries Thursday evening, the primary threat will be the bitter cold settling across the state early Friday. Temperatures will fall from the 50s Thursday afternoon into the teens and even single digits in some of our colder spots by sunrise Friday. Winds will also be blustery as the Arctic cold front sweeps across the Deep South with gusts up to 30 MPH possible. When you factor in the wind and air temperature, feels-like temperatures could easily drop below 0°F. Temperatures will likely remain below freezing for many spots all the way through Christmas Day with temperatures struggling to reach any higher than the low 30s even during the “heat” of the afternoon.
Alabama Power preparing for cold temperatures

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Extreme weather is approaching in the next couple of days that could cause blackouts or power grid malfunctions. Alabama Power wants customers to know they are continuously monitoring the weather and their teams are prepared to respond if needed. The company is making smart investments in their power grid to continue to provide customers with the service they expect.
FIRST ALERT: Powerful Arctic front will move rapidly south Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday and Saturday. For the remainder of the evening, expect cloudy skies and even a few showers across East Alabama, and with recent rain there could still be some patchy fog forming, especially in areas to the south. Low temperatures will be around 45 with light east winds.
Folks complaining about health concerns from Moody landfill fire

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - A landfill fire in Moody is still burning, and complaints are pouring in from people living miles away concerned about the bad air quality and smell. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management met with St. Clair County officials Monday, attempting to discuss next steps. One of...
