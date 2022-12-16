ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eunice, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eunice News

Eunice Police Arrests report

The following are arrests by Eunice Police. December 19 Valene M. Vasseur, 32, 600 block of N. Main, Church Point. Warrant, courtesy booking for Church Point Police Department.
EUNICE, LA
Eunice News

St. Landry Parish Sheriff arrests

The following are arrests reported by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. December 20 Lindsey Renee Williams, 23, 200 block of Marcel Street, Opelousas. Civil warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Lee Batiste, 44, 500 block of Augustus Street, Opelousas.Probation/Parole violation. Arrested by Louisiana State Probation and Parole. Derrionte Alexis Ombrielle…
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

18-wheeler crash on I-10 Monday night leaves driver dead

MARINGOUIN - An 18-wheeler crashed and overturned on I-10 Monday evening, leaving its driver dead. Louisiana State Police said Robert Wilson, 47, was driving on I-10 around 8 p.m. Monday when, for unknown reasons, he veered off the road and into the woods, overturning the vehicle. Wilson was not restrained...
MARINGOUIN, LA
kalb.com

Simmesport Alder Romaro Turner arrested with three others for rape, assault

SIMMESPORT, La. (KALB) - The Simmesport Police Department is investigating an incident that led to the arrest of the town’s Alderman At-Large and three others on Dec. 13. Thirty-year-old Romaro Turner, who was elected in 2020, faces a long list of charges, including first-degree rape, sexual battery, aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy.
SIMMESPORT, LA
brproud.com

Driver dies after 18-wheeler overturns on I-10 East

MARINGOUIN, La. (BRPROUD) – Robert Wilson, 47, of Gloster, Miss. was killed while driving an 18-wheeler on I-10 East. The deadly accident took place around 8 p.m. in Iberville Parish. The 2009 International Prostar 113 was the only vehicle involved in this accident near milepost 136. LSP said that...
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 17, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 17, 2022. Phillip Anthony Marron, 35, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery of a pregnant victim. Kolbey Ray Williams, 27, Baton Rouge: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana; in park after hours; instate detainer. Jacoby...
BATON ROUGE, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria man struck, killed by firetruck

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Alexandria Police Department (APD), Alexandria Police Traffic Reconstruction Officers are currently investigating a traffic-related death that happened near the intersection of Lee Street and Masonic Drive. On Friday night, around 11:32 p.m., APD responded to the 2500 block of Lee Street in reference...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash Involving an 18-Wheeler on LA 12 After Being Struck by Utility Pole

Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash Involving an 18-Wheeler on LA 12 After Being Struck by Utility Pole. Allen Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana Driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Allen Parish, Louisiana, on December 16, 2022, after a 1991 Peterbilt truck failed to stop in time and struck a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe that had stopped to make a left turn. Powell was properly secured in the vehicle, but was fatally injured in the crash and declared deceased at the scene.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
Eunice News

Ella Vine Fontenot Breaux

IOTA-It is with heavy hearts that the family of Ella Vine Fontenot Breaux announces her passing on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loved ones at the age of 80. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at the River of Life Fellowship in Iota. Burial will follow in the Iota Cemetery with Pastor Gary Dardar officiating.
IOTA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy