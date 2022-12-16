Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Eunice News
Eunice Police Arrests report
The following are arrests by Eunice Police. December 19 Valene M. Vasseur, 32, 600 block of N. Main, Church Point. Warrant, courtesy booking for Church Point Police Department.
Crowley police unit totaled in crash
A Crowley police unit was involved in an crash Tuesday morning in Rayne that left the vehicle totaled.
KPLC TV
Funeral procession of 18-wheelers drive through DeRidder in honor of truck driver
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A convoy of 18-wheelers made their way through DeRidder on Monday, Dec. 19 as part of the funeral procession for a truck driver who died in a fatal accident on Hwy 112. The funeral procession for Katlin Wayne Powell was led by the same blue truck...
Eunice News
St. Landry Parish Sheriff arrests
The following are arrests reported by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. December 20 Lindsey Renee Williams, 23, 200 block of Marcel Street, Opelousas. Civil warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Lee Batiste, 44, 500 block of Augustus Street, Opelousas.Probation/Parole violation. Arrested by Louisiana State Probation and Parole. Derrionte Alexis Ombrielle…
wbrz.com
18-wheeler crash on I-10 Monday night leaves driver dead
MARINGOUIN - An 18-wheeler crashed and overturned on I-10 Monday evening, leaving its driver dead. Louisiana State Police said Robert Wilson, 47, was driving on I-10 around 8 p.m. Monday when, for unknown reasons, he veered off the road and into the woods, overturning the vehicle. Wilson was not restrained...
Port Barre Police on scene of train crash; no injuries reported
Port Barre Police are currently on scene of a train crash involving an 18-wheeler on McCormick Drive, just off US 190.
kalb.com
Simmesport Alder Romaro Turner arrested with three others for rape, assault
SIMMESPORT, La. (KALB) - The Simmesport Police Department is investigating an incident that led to the arrest of the town’s Alderman At-Large and three others on Dec. 13. Thirty-year-old Romaro Turner, who was elected in 2020, faces a long list of charges, including first-degree rape, sexual battery, aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy.
Toddler found wandering in Lafayette hotel, covered in feces
A toddler was found alone Tuesday wandering the hallways of a Lafayette hotel
brproud.com
Driver dies after 18-wheeler overturns on I-10 East
MARINGOUIN, La. (BRPROUD) – Robert Wilson, 47, of Gloster, Miss. was killed while driving an 18-wheeler on I-10 East. The deadly accident took place around 8 p.m. in Iberville Parish. The 2009 International Prostar 113 was the only vehicle involved in this accident near milepost 136. LSP said that...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 17, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 17, 2022. Phillip Anthony Marron, 35, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery of a pregnant victim. Kolbey Ray Williams, 27, Baton Rouge: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana; in park after hours; instate detainer. Jacoby...
Pineville man sentenced to over 22 years in prison for theft
A Pineville man has been sentenced for the burglary of two firearms stores in Benton and Youngsville, Louisiana, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced.
Baton Rouge woman convicted in Breaux Bridge man’s poisoning death gets life sentence
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge woman who was convicted of her boyfriend’s poisoning death in 2015 was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday morning. On Friday, Dec. 16, Meshell Hale was found guilty of second-degree murder despite defense attorneys saying that there was not enough evidence to place the poison in […]
Lafayette Christmas drive-thru light show gets shut down
As first reported last month, Acadiana's first drive-thru Christmas light show at Bridge Point Farms opened for business on Thanksgiving Day, but it is closing a week before Christmas.
Man Arrested in Lafayette Neighborhood Shooting
One man is behind bars and a victim is recovering from apparent gunshot wounds after a shooting happened in the 200 block of Martin Oaks Drive in Lafayette on Thursday.
Suspect wanted in New Iberia homicide case turned themselves in to police
New Iberia police have confirmed a homicide was committed in the city Friday morning.
Louisiana State Police investigate two separate fatal crashes 45 minutes apart
The Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop D is investigating two fatal accidents in Allen Parish that happened 45 minutes apart on Dec. 16.
kalb.com
Alexandria man struck, killed by firetruck
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Alexandria Police Department (APD), Alexandria Police Traffic Reconstruction Officers are currently investigating a traffic-related death that happened near the intersection of Lee Street and Masonic Drive. On Friday night, around 11:32 p.m., APD responded to the 2500 block of Lee Street in reference...
Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash Involving an 18-Wheeler on LA 12 After Being Struck by Utility Pole
Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash Involving an 18-Wheeler on LA 12 After Being Struck by Utility Pole. Allen Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana Driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Allen Parish, Louisiana, on December 16, 2022, after a 1991 Peterbilt truck failed to stop in time and struck a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe that had stopped to make a left turn. Powell was properly secured in the vehicle, but was fatally injured in the crash and declared deceased at the scene.
Louisiana man arrested with enough carfentanil to kill 9,500 people
A Louisiana man has been arrested after he was found to be in possession of enough carfentanil to potentially kill 9,500 people, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office (RPSO).
Eunice News
Ella Vine Fontenot Breaux
IOTA-It is with heavy hearts that the family of Ella Vine Fontenot Breaux announces her passing on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loved ones at the age of 80. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at the River of Life Fellowship in Iota. Burial will follow in the Iota Cemetery with Pastor Gary Dardar officiating.
Comments / 0