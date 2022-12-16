Read full article on original website
Tupelo High School class continues annual bike giveaway
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Santa’s elves are not the only ones putting together gifts for children. The Tupelo Career Technical Center Collision Repair at Tupelo High School had their annual “Sharing at Christmas” bike giveaway on Friday. Students collected bikes throughout the year and fixed them in...
Itawamba County Jail now has an Infirmary
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Itawamba County opened its new jail in May. It’s the first new jail in Itawamba County in 75 years and now features an infirmary. In the past, people who were in the infirmary and struggled with mental illness would sometimes have to share a space with the criminal population.
Skilled to Work: Ashley Furniture seeking new employees
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Are you looking for a job? Why not Ashley Furniture?. WTVA reporter Bronson Woodruff spoke with the company about job openings and more. Watch the interview in the video above. Open this link to view job openings.
Looking for warming shelters? Tupelo Salvation Army has you covered.
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - Temperatures are dropping this weekend.... And the salvation army will open its doors to help anyone needing a warm place out of the cold. The Tupelo Salvation Army has its warming shelter ready for anyone who needs it. The cold overflow shelter at 527 carnation street...
Itawamba's Isaac Smith and others sign with colleges
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - National Signing Day was on Wednesday, Dec. 21. High school and junior college football players signed National Letters of Intent to play college football at their schools of choice. Open each link below to view signings for Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Southern Miss, and Alabama. Each...
Tupelo trailer company regains property from United Furniture plants
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - Former employees and other companies have been trying to regain personal belongings and property, respectively, from United Furniture facilities. Larry Michael, the owner of Trailer Transport in Tupelo, said his company has been working to get back approximately 330 trailers from United facilities across north Mississippi.
Itawamba County man accused of breaking into pastor’s house
GOLDEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A Golden man is accused of breaking into a pastor’s house in Itawamba County. The break-in was reported on Dec. 8. The house is next to Walker House Church along Antioch Road. Austin Ashley is accused of stealing church items and the pastor’s personal belongings....
Fire destroys transmission shop in Nettleton Monday
NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA) - An early morning structure fire destroyed a transmission shop in the Cason Community Monday morning. Nettleton Fire Chief Michael Moody said a transmission shop caught on fire on Highway 371. The shop was a total loss. No one was inside the building at the time of...
How to keep your home safe from winter weather
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - The cold is here and there are a few things you need to know on how to keep your home safe from winter weather. Since we are in the season for cold weather your pipes are going to need a little more attention than usual. We...
How to prepare your pets for winter weather
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - Well, the weather outside may be frightful for your pets. Colder weather is coming, and pet owners need to properly prepare their pets. The Animal Care Center of Tupelo sees animals day in and day out. So, they know how to properly care for animals in...
Former employee accused of smashing windows at Cracker Barrel in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A former employee is accused of smashing windows at the Cracker Barrel restaurant in Tupelo. Tupelo Police identified the suspect Gregory Payne, 57, of Tupelo. The incident happened Wednesday evening, Dec. 14. An employee's vehicle was also vandalized. According to Police, Payne had been asked to...
Three dead, child in critical condition following train collision in Sherman
SHERMAN, Miss. (WTVA) - Three people are dead and another person is in critical condition after a train collided with a vehicle in Sherman Monday night. Sherman Police Chief Joel Spellins said it happened shortly before 6 p.m. on 3rd Avenue near Wild Bill’s. Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford...
