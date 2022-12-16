Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend police vehicle at scene of DUII hit by another suspected DUII driver
A Bend Police vehicle was hit by a suspected DUII driver as the officer was at the scene of another suspected DUII incident, police said Monday. It happened Saturday night at the intersection of NW Wall Street and NW Lafayette Avenue in Bend. Bend Police say Christian Thomas Diebold, 26,...
Bend police stop alleged DUII driver; 2nd DUII driver hits patrol car, which then hits first vehicle
Bend police stopped an alleged DUII driver in a downtown Bend intersection late Saturday night – and about a half-hour later, another alleged DUII driver hit another officer’s parked patrol car, which then struck the first driver’s minivan, officers said. The post Bend police stop alleged DUII driver; 2nd DUII driver hits patrol car, which then hits first vehicle appeared first on KTVZ.
Deschutes County sheriff’s detectives work to find answers, bring closure in unsolved ‘cold cases’
At the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Detective Division, there's a lieutenant that oversees the entire division, two sergeants -- one sergeant oversees the five criminal detectives and one sergeant oversees the two street crimes detectives. The post Deschutes County sheriff’s detectives work to find answers, bring closure in unsolved ‘cold cases’ appeared first on KTVZ.
Redmond firearms training business concerned about uncertain impacts of Measure 114
As the future of Measure 114 remains uncertain, law enforcement, businesses and the general public await further court rulings and details on whether and how the gun law will take effect. The post Redmond firearms training business concerned about uncertain impacts of Measure 114 appeared first on KTVZ.
kbnd.com
Prineville Man Killed In Madras Shooting
MADRAS, OR -- A Prineville man was killed in a Madras home; his ex-wife is now charged with his murder. Madras Police responded to the area known as "Dave's Homes" just after 6 p.m. Friday. They found 28-year-old Devyne Briggs with multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared dead shortly after. The Tri-County Major Incident Team is now investigating.
Semi driver struck, killed after stopping rig on Hwy. 97 in Redmond, trying to cross 5 lanes on foot
A semi-truck driver was struck and killed on Highway 97 in Redmond Monday evening after he stopped his rig on the highway shoulder, got out and tried to cross five lanes of travel, police said Tuesday. The post Semi driver struck, killed after stopping rig on Hwy. 97 in Redmond, trying to cross 5 lanes on foot appeared first on KTVZ.
Fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash closes southbound U.S. Highway 97 near Yew Avenue in Redmond
A fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash Monday evening shut down the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 97 just north of Yew Avenue in Redmond, authorities confirmed. The post Fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash closes southbound U.S. Highway 97 near Yew Avenue in Redmond appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Another hurdle for Thornburgh Resort as hearings officer denies request
It is a planned destination resort and residential development that has become the most-litigated land use project in the history of Central Oregon, possibly the entire state. Now, the Thornburgh Resort, planned for 1,900 acres west of Redmond, faces another hurdle and another step in the continuing approval process. A...
Crash closes southbound U.S. Highway 97 near Yew Avenue in Redmond; motorists detoured
An apparent injury crash Monday evening shut down the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 97 just north of Yew Avenue in Redmond, authorities said. The post Crash closes southbound U.S. Highway 97 near Yew Avenue in Redmond; motorists detoured appeared first on KTVZ.
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Prineville man shot to death in Madras
Devyne Briggs, 28, died of gunshot wounds, and police arrested his ex-wife, Paige Jordan Vannorsdall for murder. The incident took place Friday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. at a residence in the area of Madras known as Dave’s Homes. Madras Police Officers found Briggs, of Prineville, had sustained gunshot wounds.
kbnd.com
Missing Woman Found, Investigation Continues
BEND, OR -- Bend Police continue to investigate a woman's disappearance, despite being found. Monday afternoon, 34-year-old Nadeyda Vergara Aguilar left her children with a family member and walked to a mini-mart at Boyd Acres and Butler Market. She was reported missing that night when she didn't return. BPD reports...
KTVZ
Holiday Lights: La Pine home’s display brightens Burgess Road
This time, we head to La Pine and feature a colorful display on Burgess Road. Submit your entry for our Holiday Lights Photo Contest at https://ktvz.com/play/2022/11/29/holiday-lights-photo-contest-2022/. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful...
KTVZ
OSP confirms fatal crash on the O’Neil Highway west of Prineville
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A fatal two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon briefly closed the O'Neil Highway (state Highway 370) about seven miles west of Prineville, authorities said. The crash was reported around 3:20 p.m. near milepost 11 of the highway, about seven miles west of Prineville. Oregon State Police and Crook...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ New roundabout coming to Butler Market and Wells Acres
A new roundabout is coming to NE Butler Market Road and NE Wells Acres Road in Bend. “The traffic patterns really impact our life and lifestyle here, so we have come to look at the design, and I am really excited about it,” said Sarah Nelson with the Safe Passage Group and neighbor to the nearby area.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ What’s up with the coyotes at Hayden Homes Amphitheater?
If you’ve been walking by Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend, you may have noticed coyotes roaming around. But don’t worry — they aren’t real. The fake coyotes are decoys meant to scare away geese. The Old Mill District said the coyotes worked at first. But somehow,...
‘Large volumes’ at Redmond post office delaying holiday deliveries; USPS says it’s doing all it can
Several Redmond residents have told NewsChannel 21 and shared on social media that they have not received their mail in weeks, while the U.S. Postal Service says it's doing everything it can to get backed-up mail and packages delivered. The post ‘Large volumes’ at Redmond post office delaying holiday deliveries; USPS says it’s doing all it can appeared first on KTVZ.
bendmagazine.com
Inside the Lindquist Family’s Craftsman Remodel on Awbrey Butte
Years after first meeting at work in the tech industry in San Francisco, Brittany and Kyle Lindquist were married and eyeing a move to Oregon to raise their growing family. Brittany, a native Oregonian from Newport, and Kyle, who grew up in Chico, California, initially chose Portland for their new home base, moving to Oregon’s largest city in 2019 with their first son, Jack. They found a beautiful house they liked without fully considering how the surrounding neighborhood would play into the quality of living. “We learned from that experience that it’s more about choosing the neighborhood, and less about the house,” said Brittany of the ten months the family spent in Portland. After bouncing back to the Bay Area in 2020, the Lindquists zeroed in on Bend, the Central Oregon city where Brittany’s brother lived. “Every time we would come visit, we knew this is where we wanted to be,” Brittany said. By fall 2020, they had moved to Bend as renters and identified northwest Bend as the area where they’d like to purchase a home. During a home tour on Awbrey Butte in 2021, the couple watched as a yellow school bus drove by, sensing they were in the right neighborhood for the next chapter of their lives. “You don’t see yellow school buses in San Francisco,” said Brittany, who explained that kids take public transit, are dropped off by parents or nannies or take a ride-sharing service for kids. Because both Kyle and Brittany grew up in smaller communities where riding the bus to school was a part of life, they loved the idea of living in a community of families where kids would do the same. “We wanted a neighborhood that you could see kids running around in,” Kyle said.
kptv.com
Fire consumes house after owner tries to thaw pipes, 3 displaced near Bend
DESCHUTES COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A single-wide manufactured home north of Bend burned completely on Sunday afternoon, according to Bend Fire & Rescue. Just after noon, crews responded to a fire in the Tumalo area. Once there, they could see smoke rising from the back of the house. A fire...
kbnd.com
Bend Shelters Operating At Capacity In Early Winter
BEND, OR -- Winter is just getting started and Central Oregon’s homeless shelters are already operating at or near capacity. Shepherd’s House Emergency Services Director John Lodise says The Lighthouse Center in Bend opens additional space in the day-use area to get more people inside overnight, when its 110 beds fill up. "We don’t want people to be out in the cold and risk their lives in what can be sometimes deadly cold weather. So, we want to do whatever we can to bring people inside and keep them safe," Lodise said. "So, the other night, we had 138 people total in the building here, and we had 28 people in the building in Redmond," he told KBND News Friday, "So that’s 166 people that we were putting up."
kbnd.com
Crook County Concerned About Trail Plans
PRINEVILLE, OR -- A U.S. Forest Service proposal to build up to 52 miles of trails in Lemon Gulch, northeast of Prineville, is drawing more criticism from some in the area. Crook County Judge Seth Crawford and the other Commissioners sent an 11-page letter on Monday, expressing concern with how the plan was developed. “We believe that there could’ve been a lot more outreach to the permittee holders, the neighbors. I think the other aspect of it is, there’s quite a few things we’ve found that don’t match up with the Forest Service’s own plan,” Crawford told KBND News.
Comments / 3