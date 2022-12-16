Read full article on original website
Related
KTVB
Will the winter weather delay my package? Here's how to check
TAMPA, Fla. — The impending onslaught of heavy ice, snow and winds for much of the country is already causing concern for people planning to travel for Christmas. Florida may not have to worry about the severe winter weather, but many here in the Sunshine State have shipped holiday presents to loved ones across the country.
KTVB
Young mountain lions found under deck at Idaho home euthanized
LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game officers have euthanized three young mountain lions found Saturday under a deck at a home in Kendrick, in north central Idaho. IDFG on Monday announced the officers trapped and euthanized the animals to protect the public. "We made the decision to...
KTVB
Why Idaho has fewer family farms today
Reasons vary, but rising land prices/costs, shrinking profits and rapid growth have increased pressure to sell. We also talked to farmers who are sticking with it.
KTVB
Two earthquakes rattle Idaho's West-Central mountains
SMITHS FERRY, Idaho — Two relatively minor earthquakes shook parts of Gem and Valley counties Sunday evening. The U.S. Geological Survey detected one quake at 6:22 p.m. MST about 5.6 miles west-southwest of Smiths Ferry, with a magnitude of 2.9. The USGS reports a depth of about 9 miles.
Comments / 1