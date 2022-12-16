Read full article on original website
New majority of Biden picks confirmed to US utility’s board
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Senate has confirmed six long-waiting nominees by President Joe Biden to the board of the nation’s largest public utility, establishing a new majority with Biden’s picks. Tennessee Valley Authority spokesperson Ashton Davies said the Senate confirmed the six by unanimous consent Wednesday. The nine-member board had been whittled down to five people appointed by former President Donald Trump, with two members who had still been serving after their terms expired. Environmental groups had been calling for urgency. Without the confirmations, the board would have soon lacked a quorum to conduct business. Advocates also have been urging the nominees to move TVA away from carbon-producing electricity more quickly in a push to curb climate change.
Benefits of federal law to remain out of Maine tribes’ reach
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Congress has halted a bill that would have allowed Native American tribes in Maine to get the same benefits of future federal laws that tribes across the rest of the U.S. do. The U.S. House approved the proposal earlier but it was not included in the $1.7 trillion spending bill that must be approved before midnight Friday. Native American leaders in Maine blamed Sen. Angus King for blocking the proposal. King said he had “serious concerns” about the proposal. Tribes in Maine are treated differently from all other 570 federally recognized tribes under terms of a 1980 land claims settlement act.
Biden administration wants Supreme Court to allow Trump-era policy restricting migrants to end — but not for at least a week
The Biden administration told the Supreme Court Tuesday that the justices should reject an emergency bid by a group of GOP-led states to keep the controversial Trump-era border restriction known as Title 42 in effect while legal challenges play out. But it also asked for the court to delay the...
‘Annoyed’ Biden called Kamala Harris a ‘work in progress’ amid complaints by her husband, book claims
President Joe Biden called vice president Kamala Harris “a work in progress” during his first few months at the White House, a new book has revealed.The upcoming book, titled The Fight of His Life and authored by Chris Whipple, focuses on Mr Biden’s presidency and reveals new details about the administration’s working.Mr Biden was “annoyed” the vice president’s husband Douglas Emhoff had been complaining about Ms Harris’ policy portfolio, which her allies felt was hurting her politically, according to the book obtained by Politico. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president – and...
Romney: Finishing the border wall and keeping Title 42 are the immigration solutions ‘sitting right in front of’ Biden
Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said the Biden administration should finish the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and keep Title 42 and the “Remain in Mexico” policy.
Russia Issues Dire Warning Over Ukraine's Fate if U.S. Delivers Weapons
The warning came against the backdrop of Volodymyr Zelensky's U.S. visit—the first time the leader has left his country since the war began.
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
US hits more Iranian officials with human rights sanctions
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is slapping sanctions on Iran’s chief prosecutor, four other Iranian officials and a company that supports the country’s security forces for their roles in an ongoing violent crackdown on antigovernment protests. The Treasury Department announced Wednesday that it is targeting the Prosecutor-General of Iran, Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, two senior commanders in Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corp and two members of the Basij, a paramilitary volunteer group. Treasury said it is also penalizing the Imen Sanat Zaman Fara Company, which produces armored vehicles and other equipment for the security forces. The sanctions freeze any assets that those targeted may have in U.S. jurisdictions and bar Americans from doing business with them.
A man with a back injury seeks a medically assisted death because he can't afford rent- Doctor signs off on the request
Amir Farsoud recently shared that, fearing he may lose his housing and with no significant relationships, he applied for medical assistance in dying (MAiD) instead. Farsoud was disabled due to a back injury. The injury makes him suffer near-continuous pain. [i]
Republicans praise Zelenskyy but balk at future aid
The Ukrainian president received a warm reception in D.C. But securing aid from the next Congress remains uncertain.
Newspaper: Georgia congressman may have illegally voted
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia congressman voted three times in a county where he no longer lives, possibly violating state law. Republican U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson’s congressional website shows he lives in The Rock, 63 miles away from his former home in West Point. Voter registration records show he never changed his Troup County address to his new home in Pike County before voting in this year’s primary, general election and U.S. Senate runoff. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports it’s illegal for voters to cast a ballot in a county where they don’t live. The secretary of state’s office says it has not opened an investigation because it hasn’t received a complaint. Ferguson’s spokesman defended the congressman’s votes, saying he is currently in the process of transitioning his residency.
Mexico plans to ask US for up to $48B for solar projects
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico plans to ask U.S. President Joe Biden for as much as $48 billion in financing for solar projects. Foreign Relations Secretary Marcel Ebrard said Tuesday the request will be presented to Biden at the upcoming Jan. 9-10 meeting of U.S., Canadian and Mexican leaders in Mexico City. Mexico hopes to build solar energy parks in the northern border state of Sonora, along with power transmission lines. Mexico has hopes to secure some of the funding from the North American Development Bank, or NADBank. The bank funds green development projects, but has never provided financing on anything near the scale Mexico is requesting.
Millions to lose Medicaid coverage under Congress’ plan
WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of people who enrolled in Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic could start to lose their coverage on April 1 if Congress passes the $1.7 trillion spending package leaders unveiled Tuesday. The legislation will sunset a requirement of the COVID-19 public health emergency that prohibited states...
UN council adopts resolution urging end to Myanmar violence
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has approved a resolution demanding an immediate end to violence in Myanmar. The resolution was approved by the 15-member council 12-0 on Wednesday with abstentions by China, Russia and India. The resolution would urge the military rulers of the country formerly known as Burma to immediately release all “arbitrarily detained” prisoners, including former leader Aung San Suu Kyi. It also reiterates a call to uphold democratic institutions and respect human rights in Myanmar. The resolution is the first adopted by the U.N.’s most powerful body since the country joined the U.N. in 1948. That’s according to the United Kingdom, which drafted the measure.
Biden administration offers to release Tamiflu from Strategic National Stockpile
With an early and severe flu season straining resources, the Biden administration says it will release the prescription antiviral Tamiflu from the Strategic National Stockpile to states and territories that request it. The US Department of Health and Human services said Wednesday this should help ease access to the medication...
The AP Interview: Vermont Sen. Leahy ponders his legacy
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Patrick Leahy lingered on a narrow balcony on the west side of the U.S. Capitol, soaking in a panoramic view of the National Mall, the Washington Monument and, beyond, the Lincoln Memorial. “Now this I will miss,” he said. As Leahy closes out a...
Migrants at US-Mexico border await ruling on asylum limits
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Francisco Palacios waited for four hours with his wife and 3-year-old daughter at a border crossing between Tijuana and San Diego early Wednesday before going to a nearby hotel for a three-hour nap. They came back, bags packed, only to be disappointed again. But the family from the western Mexican city of Morelia is prepared to wait for the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether and when to lift pandemic-era restrictions that have prevented many from seeking asylum, said Palacios. “We don’t have a choice,” Palacios said in Spanish, explaining that his family arrived in Tijuana two weeks ago to escape violence and gangs that extorted them for years for a chunk of their income selling fruit from a street cart. They’re among thousands of migrants gathered along the Mexican side of the border, camping outside or packing into shelters as the weather grows colder.
Judge rejects Trump’s attempt to block NY attorney general from accessing his trust records
A federal judge in Florida on Wednesday denied former President Donald Trump’s request to block the New York attorney general’s office from seeking materials from his private trust. Judge Donald Middlebrooks ruled that the attorney general’s office “raises four reasons — all of which are likely correct —...
US ban on 'Made in Hong Kong' label breaches trade rules: WTO
The United States is flouting international trade rules by labeling imports from Hong Kong as those from China, the World Trade Organization ruled Wednesday, an outcome that Washington rejects. The outcome drew a sharp rebuke from Washington Wednesday, with US Trade Representative spokesperson Adam Hodge saying the country "strongly rejects the flawed interpretation and conclusions" of the panel report.
