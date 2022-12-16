Read full article on original website
Children among dead as stranded Rohingya face starvation at sea, families say
Many Rohingya are feared dead at sea more than three weeks after their boat became stranded off the Indian coast, where at least 160 people remain aboard on the brink of starvation, family members and the United Nations’ refugee agency said. Mohammed Rezuwan Khan, whose sister and 5-year-old niece...
Growing pressure on Rwanda from France, Germany over Congo
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — International pressure is growing on Rwanda as France and Germany are the latest parties to openly accuse the country of supporting armed rebels in neighboring eastern Congo — with possible repercussions for foreign aid that Kigali has long enjoyed. For months, renewed attacks by the M23 rebels have angered Congo’s government and led to talk of war. A report by United Nations experts earlier this year said it had “solid evidence” that Rwanda’s armed forces were backing the rebels, and the United States has openly asked Rwanda to stop it. Rwanda denies the allegations and calls the violence “Congo’s problem.”
Migrants at US-Mexico border await ruling on asylum limits
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Francisco Palacios waited for four hours with his wife and 3-year-old daughter at a border crossing between Tijuana and San Diego early Wednesday before going to a nearby hotel for a three-hour nap. They came back, bags packed, only to be disappointed again. But the family from the western Mexican city of Morelia is prepared to wait for the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether and when to lift pandemic-era restrictions that have prevented many from seeking asylum, said Palacios. “We don’t have a choice,” Palacios said in Spanish, explaining that his family arrived in Tijuana two weeks ago to escape violence and gangs that extorted them for years for a chunk of their income selling fruit from a street cart. They’re among thousands of migrants gathered along the Mexican side of the border, camping outside or packing into shelters as the weather grows colder.
Four men sentenced to jail for kidnapping Canadians in Ghana
ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Ghana’s state media says that four men have each been sentenced to 10 years in prison in Ghana for kidnapping two Canadian volunteers in the West African country several years ago. The Ghana News Agency said the men were found guilty of conspiracy and kidnapping Lauren Tilly and Bailey Chittey in June 2019. The state news agency said the two women were taken from their hostel in the town of Kumasi in the Ashanti region while doing volunteer work for the aid group, Youth Challenge International. The women were rescued by security forces one week later. The four men sentenced include three from Nigeria and one from Ghana.
Historic biodiversity pact inspires, but past failures loom
MONTREAL (AP) — A day after a historic biodiversity agreement was reached, countries now face pressure to deliver on the promises. The most significant part of the global biodiversity framework approved early Monday is a commitment to protect 30% of land and water considered important for biodiversity by 2030. The deal also calls for raising $200 billion by 2030 for biodiversity from a range of sources and working to phase out or reform subsidies that could provide another $500 billion for nature. Advocates and negotiators said the money, stronger accountability language in the framework and greater awareness should help countries meet these goals.
Incoming congressman’s claims his grandparents fled the Holocaust contradicted by genealogy records
Claims by incoming Republican Rep. George Santos that his grandparents “survived the Holocaust” as Ukrainian Jewish refugees from Belgium who changed their surname to survive are contradicted by sources reviewed by CNN’s KFile including family trees compiled by genealogy websites, records on Jewish refugees and interviews with multiple genealogists.
Russian crackdown targeting human rights group and maps
MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian government is intensifying its crackdown on critics and what it sees as harmful information about its “special military operation” in Ukraine. The crackdown fits a theme Russian President Vladimir Putin sounded Tuesday. Putin, a former KGB operative, called on his military and security forces to redouble their efforts to protect the stability of society and the security of the government. Russia’s Justice Ministry filed a lawsuit to disband one of the country’s oldest human rights organizations, the Moscow Helsinki Group. No reason was given. The Russian parliament took initial action to approve fines for distribution of maps and other materials that don’t adhere to the Kremlin’s definition of Russian territory. Such maps might omit Russia’s annexed Ukrainian land.
US hits more Iranian officials with human rights sanctions
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is slapping sanctions on Iran’s chief prosecutor, four other Iranian officials and a company that supports the country’s security forces for their roles in an ongoing violent crackdown on antigovernment protests. The Treasury Department announced Wednesday that it is targeting the Prosecutor-General of Iran, Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, two senior commanders in Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corp and two members of the Basij, a paramilitary volunteer group. Treasury said it is also penalizing the Imen Sanat Zaman Fara Company, which produces armored vehicles and other equipment for the security forces. The sanctions freeze any assets that those targeted may have in U.S. jurisdictions and bar Americans from doing business with them.
Mexico arrests brother of leading drug cartel boss
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican army on Tuesday arrested the brother of the country’s most wanted drug cartel boss, Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera, the Mexico Defense Department said. The army said it captured Antonio Oseguera in possession of weapons in a suburb of Guadalajara, the...
Australia-China foreign ministers meet in bid to repair ties
BEIJING (AP) — The foreign ministers of Australia and China have met in Beijing in a bid to restore high-level political contacts and return stability to a relationship that has undergone major turbulence in recent years. The visit by Penny Wong comes on the 50th anniversary of official diplomatic relations between the nations, an occasion they appear to hope will help improve ties. The Australian Associated Press news agency says Wong met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the first visit by an Australian foreign minister to China in four years. That has raised hopes of an end to import restrictions imposed by China and the possible freeing of two Australian citizens detained in China.
Mexico plans to ask US for up to $48B for solar projects
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico plans to ask U.S. President Joe Biden for as much as $48 billion in financing for solar projects. Foreign Relations Secretary Marcel Ebrard said Tuesday the request will be presented to Biden at the upcoming Jan. 9-10 meeting of U.S., Canadian and Mexican leaders in Mexico City. Mexico hopes to build solar energy parks in the northern border state of Sonora, along with power transmission lines. Mexico has hopes to secure some of the funding from the North American Development Bank, or NADBank. The bank funds green development projects, but has never provided financing on anything near the scale Mexico is requesting.
Japan ruling party lawmaker quits over funds scandal
TOKYO (AP) — A key governing party lawmaker in Japan who has served in key posts has resigned over a political funding scandal in a fresh embarrassment for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Kentaro Sonoura, an expert on diplomacy and security, admitted last month that his aide has been investigated by prosecutors over alleged underreporting of political funds. His resignation Wednesday is a fresh blow to Kishida, who has already replaced three ministers in recent months and seen his support ratings tumble over his party’s deep ties to the controversial Unification Church. A former reporter at the conservative Yomiuri newspaper, Sonoura served as a vice foreign minister and a special adviser under the assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
WTO rejects US ‘Made in China’ labeling on Hong Kong goods
GENEVA (AP) — World Trade Organization arbitrators have concluded the United States was out of line in requiring products from Hong Kong to be labeled as “Made in China.” The move that was part of Washington’s response to a crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong in 2019 and 2020. A WTO dispute panel found the U.S. violated its obligations under the trade body’s rules and rejected Washington’s argument that U.S. “essential security interests” allowed for such labeling. The panel said the situation did not pose an “emergency” that would allow for an exemption under the trade body’s rules. The United States trade representative’s office all but said it planned to ignore Wednesday’s ruling.
UN, EU blast weakening of Guatemala anti-corruption efforts
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The United Nations and the European Union have condemned attacks on prosecutors and the weakening of anti-corruption efforts in Guatemala. Volker Turk, who heads the U.N.’s human rights office, condemned charges the Guatemalan government has brought against former prosecutors and whistleblowers like Virginia Laparra. Laparra is a former prosecutor who was sentenced to four years in prison last week for abuse of authority, after she accused a judge of leaking sensitive information. The administration of President Alejandro Giammattei has brought charges against a number of former anti-corruption officials and judges, leading many of them to flee the country.
